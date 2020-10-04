Employment Oct 4, 2020

Available Trained

PATIENT CARE NURSES & ATTENDANTS

FOR AT HOME SERVICE

Day/Night/24 Hr Shift

CONTACT : 8715866444

Medivista Healthcare

5, Red Cross Bhawan

Kachi Chhawni, Jammu

Wanted

1. Wanted a female for billing on Computers & Account

Salary: 6000/-.

Timing: 10 to 4.

2. A peon having knowledge of Scooty, Timings: 10 to 5.

Salary – 5000/-.

Contact: 6005176436

At Subash Nagar

Required

Personal Secretary for Managing Director of M/s Hotel Swastik Gurudwara Sunder Singh road Jammu.

Candidate having MBA with experience can apply.

Contact -9797394446

REQUIRED

An Accountant with full

knowledge of BUSY Software, Office software for Office at Lower Roop Nagar, Muthi Camp

For further details,

Kindly contact @

9906004706 , 9419253235

REQUIRED

PEON

TIMING: 9-6 PM

Age 35 above

Shastri Nagar

9070230843

REQUIRED

Audit Executives Qualifications CA

INTER/ CS INTER or graduate having experience in Audits, IncomeTax and

GST return filing for CA Office

at Trikuta Nagar.

Also required a Peon for Office.

Contact .

CA Manjeet Singh 9419202611,

CA Mohit Khanna 9419180280

Full time cook/ helper

Required full time trained cook/ helper in Jammu city.

Accomodation available.

Contact: 9419369300

Urgently Required

A Fresher Salesman for running Chemist Shop at Bantalab.

Pz contact with Biodata at

HRIDYA SEVA MEDICATE

Mob: 9906097407

Work from home

Part Time/ Full Time work

For more info contact us

Whatsapp: 9797666209

Call: 7006136970

Instagram: Ranaasha84

Alpha IT Systems, Jammu

Hiring

Software Engineers

B.Tech(Computer Science/IT) / MCA with 0-4 years of work experience in any of the below technologies:

1. Java

2. C#/.net

3. PHP/Full Stack Developer

Eligible interested candidates to share their CVs at:

jobs@alphaitsystems.com

We require DMLT Qualified

Lab Technicians for

Authorised Service Provider of Thyrocare

(World’s largest preventive care Laboratory)

Contact with bio data at:

1st Floor Auqaf Complex opp OPD Gate of Gandhi nagar hospital.

Contact : 8130703131

thyrocaregandhinagar@gmail.com

Urgently Required girls/boys

Staff for Ban Toll Plaza

Shift Timing – 8 AM to 4 PM

Shift Timing- 4 PM to 12 AM

For Contact Mob No.

Yash Sir YK- 9697541176

Manhas Sir RM- 6005377023

Pawan Sir PR – 8003180809

“Physiotherapy Job & Treatment’’

(1) Female BPT (Physiotherapy) Assistant required

(2) Salary Negotiable

(3) Sure pain Relief in Treatment

(4) All kind of Physio treatments

“Gole Puli’’

Dr Priyanka Physiotherapy

Clinic

9419836691, 9149700732

Computer Operator

Wanted

A computer Operator who can do Billing

And has an understanding of Tally erp.9

Timings:- Full day.

Salary- 10,000/- (negotiable)

Contact: 9858661100, 9419661100

Required

Required following candidates in Advocate office at Kanak Mandi Jammu.

1) Accountant having knowledge of Telly

2) One candidate having knowledge of Excel and Words

3) One Peon for office work.

Contact No. 9596733577

Helping hand nursing care

w. no. 1 BARI BRAHMANA

# Jobs available for Nursing and other paramedical staff

# Our services :-

Nursing Care for patients at home

Sterile Dressing at home

Free blood sample collection from home

Contact No. 9796263065, 7889809032

Required Beautician

For renowed at Home Salon Services.

(Female to female only) in Jammu.

Contact No: 01913551166