Employment Oct 30, 2021

Required
video Editing
Professional
(Graduates/Freshers
Can also apply)
Kindly mail your resumes to
rahuldogra@dailyexcelsior.com
Required Staff
(for a food company)
(1) CHEF (CDP) – 5
(2) FnB Managers – 4
(3) Commi1/Tandoor/Indian/Chinese -10
(4) Counter Staff (Ex Subway/Mc Donald)-10
(5) Cashiers & Drivers – 3
(6) Graphic Designer – 2
(7) Digital Marketer – 2
Mail your CV @
xpresschickinn@gmail.com
(9086871234)
Required
For a finance co requirement of a collection officer who should have a valid 2 wheeler driving license with good reference..
Contact with full bio data on 9086487143, Kamakhia Finance & Leasing. Pvt. Ltd,
Moti Bazar, Jammu
Required
‘Required a domestic servant who could cook also.
Contact
Vijay Tandon
at 47 Shopping Centre,
Bakshi Nagar, Jammu
at 9419187143
Ayurvedic Doctor Required
Cabins available for (Ayurvedic Doctors only) at a fully equipped Arogyam Ayurvedic Clinic and Panchkarma Center with fully equipped Ayurvedic pharmacy at HealthAyur 12-B, Shastri Nagar, Jammu. Interested doctors can contact us at 9796468341.
YOGA TEACHER REQUIRED
Slim, fit and flexible male Yoga Teacher is required for a newly opened Yoga Institute of Health Ayu Foundation (Regd.) at Shastri Nagar. Knowledge of Yogic Kriyas, Aasanas, Pranayam and Ashtang is must. Email your CV at healthayujammu@gmail.com or call at 9796468341
Nursing Staff Required
Female Nursing staff required at
Arogyam Ayurvedic Clinic and Panchkarma Center
Qualification GNM or FMPHW or Medical Assistant
at Health Ayur 12-B, Shastri Nagar, Jammu. Interested candidates can contact us at 9796468341
Staff Required
1. Project Manager having 20 years experience.
2. Compliance officer for PF, BOCW, Labour licence, Insurance, labour welfare, other statuary compliances
3. Store Officer having 10 years experience.
id.opensurveyworld@gmail.com,
Mobile No:- 9796374333
Required
Delivery Boys with own conveyance
Salary: Rs 7500- 10000
Part Time Job also available
Contact:
7006180373
44, A-2, South Block,
Bahu Plaza, Jammu
Required Tailor
REQUIRED TAILOR FOR STITCHING OF LACE, FABRIC ON FOOTWEAR
SALARY 7000 – 9000
CONTACT SHINGAR CHAPPAL PALACE
9419166694, 9419166712
Wanted
A Graduate Boy
(Urdu knowing)
Salary Neogitable
Contact: 7889319874
Rehari Colony
