Employment Oct 30, 2021

Required

video Editing

Professional

(Graduates/Freshers

Can also apply)

Kindly mail your resumes to

rahuldogra@dailyexcelsior.com

Required Staff

(for a food company)

(1) CHEF (CDP) – 5

(2) FnB Managers – 4

(3) Commi1/Tandoor/Indian/Chinese -10

(4) Counter Staff (Ex Subway/Mc Donald)-10

(5) Cashiers & Drivers – 3

(6) Graphic Designer – 2

(7) Digital Marketer – 2

Mail your CV @

xpresschickinn@gmail.com

(9086871234)

Required

For a finance co requirement of a collection officer who should have a valid 2 wheeler driving license with good reference..

Contact with full bio data on 9086487143, Kamakhia Finance & Leasing. Pvt. Ltd,

Moti Bazar, Jammu

Required

‘Required a domestic servant who could cook also.

Contact

Vijay Tandon

at 47 Shopping Centre,

Bakshi Nagar, Jammu

at 9419187143

Ayurvedic Doctor Required

Cabins available for (Ayurvedic Doctors only) at a fully equipped Arogyam Ayurvedic Clinic and Panchkarma Center with fully equipped Ayurvedic pharmacy at HealthAyur 12-B, Shastri Nagar, Jammu. Interested doctors can contact us at 9796468341.

YOGA TEACHER REQUIRED

Slim, fit and flexible male Yoga Teacher is required for a newly opened Yoga Institute of Health Ayu Foundation (Regd.) at Shastri Nagar. Knowledge of Yogic Kriyas, Aasanas, Pranayam and Ashtang is must. Email your CV at healthayujammu@gmail.com or call at 9796468341

Nursing Staff Required

Female Nursing staff required at

Arogyam Ayurvedic Clinic and Panchkarma Center

Qualification GNM or FMPHW or Medical Assistant

at Health Ayur 12-B, Shastri Nagar, Jammu. Interested candidates can contact us at 9796468341

Staff Required

1. Project Manager having 20 years experience.

2. Compliance officer for PF, BOCW, Labour licence, Insurance, labour welfare, other statuary compliances

3. Store Officer having 10 years experience.

id.opensurveyworld@gmail.com,

Mobile No:- 9796374333

Required

Delivery Boys with own conveyance

Salary: Rs 7500- 10000

Part Time Job also available

Contact:

7006180373

44, A-2, South Block,

Bahu Plaza, Jammu

Required Tailor

REQUIRED TAILOR FOR STITCHING OF LACE, FABRIC ON FOOTWEAR

SALARY 7000 – 9000

CONTACT SHINGAR CHAPPAL PALACE

9419166694, 9419166712

Wanted

A Graduate Boy

(Urdu knowing)

Salary Neogitable

Contact: 7889319874

Rehari Colony