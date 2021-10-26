Employment Oct 26, 2021

URGENTLY REQUIRE

Required Urgently Computer Teacher for Computer Institute Qualification: BCA/MCA/ Diploma in Hardware repair PC./Accounts.

Salary Negotiable.

Contact with Resume:

Chairman Bhartiya Lok Sangeet Kala Sansthan

197_Durga Bhawan Janipur Jammu

Contact No: 9419117933 / 7780817254

JOB VACANCY

Required telecaller for International BPO with excellent fluency in English speaking and understanding with basic computer knowledge. Qualification any graduate. Experience preferred. Work five days a week. Night shift. Good salary. Pick up and drop provided. Location Miran Sahib. What’s app resume or call at 9797535863

Required

“Female physiotherapy assistant required in

Dr Priyanka Physiotherapy Clinic, Gole Puli Talab Tillo”

Education – DPT, BPT

Salary- DPT -5000 , BPT – 7000

Contact: 9419836691

Urgent Required

FMCG Exp Boys – 18,000+

Computer Operator – 12,000+

M/R for Pharmacy Exp- 15,000+

Dumper Driver – 15,000+ Acc+Food

Security Guard – 11,000+ (M/F) 12

Receptionist/Tellcaller – 8,000+

M.B.A in Marketing – 18,000+

Manager – 18,000+ Exp

9906300427

Shakti Nagar Opp ITI Collg.

JOB VACANCY IN

SHANKER GROUP, SAMBA

SALES GIRLS – 2

INTERVIEW DATE & TIME

DATE: 26.10.2021.

FROM: 11.00 AM TO 12.00 NOON.

Interested Female candidates may visit with their updated CV To Branch office, Stateline colony Gali No 3 Sunjwan Road, Near Bathindi morh. OR can

mail CV @ hr.shankergroup@gmail.com

M: 9797875363

Job Opportunity

Sales Manager (Marketing)

(Qualification Criteria – Candidate must have 2 years Sales Experience, Must have 2 Wheeler & Computer knowledge)

Job Location: Jammu

Salary : Rs 15000 p.m.

Interview Call Timing: 10 am – 5pm

Contact: 9419200777

Required

Required Delivery Staff Multinational Company

Salary 12000 to 14000 per month

Driving License, Pan Card Must

For delivery bike and petrol will given by company

Contact :

8968696492, 9780404092, 9797495918

Wanted

Wanted a female maid for household work at Trikuta Nagar. Timing 8 am to 4 pm. Belonging to adjoining area will be preferred. Salary negotiable.

Mobile No. 9419190198

9596898384

Job Opportunity

REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE candidate for OFFICE PURPOSE (Having Basic Knowledge of Computer + Good Communication Skill).

SALARY NO BAR

FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE 231 A, GOLE MARKET, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

SEND YOUR RESUME AT

info@trinityvaastu.com

CALL: 9419190432, 9999051719.

Jobs@2020-21

NO Registration Fees!

1.MS expert (f)

For Data entry & documents handling (Exp.)

Work from Home

Salary : 12k to 18k

2.Tele Callers (m/f)for International BPO’

Experience candidates only

Salary : 12k to 20k +perks

Work from Home only

Morning shift

Dreammakerz 8713000033

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66, Chand Nagar Ph: 9419296974

STAFF REQUIRED

1. PGT’s with B. Ed for Class 8th to 10th 2 Posts

Sub : Maths/English

2. PGT/TGT for Class 1st to 8th 1 Post

Sub: Computers

3. PGT/TGT’s with B.Ed for Classes upto 7th 2 Posts

Sub : All

Candidates with (3-5 Years) Exp. can submit their

credentials at the School office before 30-10-21

b/w 10 am to 1 pm

JSM IT SOLUTIONS

Urgent Requirements 1 supervisor exp/ fresher, Electrician Exp, Accountant exp, tellecaller exp/ fresher, computer operators exp, receptionist, housekeeping staff, assembly staff, computer teacher

Sales executive, marketing executive exp, steward, relationship manager, exp/fresher, courier boy, delivery boy, driver

Call 9055055628

Address gangyal opp pnb bank

Nurses (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

Harsh: 7006832169

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Appointment call 9086193986

8082375454

*Hiring Mall*

Position:- Associate

Qualification:- 10+2

Age:- 18-26 Years

Experience:- Fresher

Salary + incentive.

Other Benefits:- Free Graduation in BBA.

2. Showroom M/F job Janipur

Interview 2 days.

Vacancy

Following Staff Required

1. CRE (F) having experience/Min Graduate / Computer knowing

2. Data Entry Operator (F) having experience & computer knowledge/busy knowing

3. Front Desk Executive (F)

Min Graduate/Computer Knowing

Contact: 7889472475, 9596828549

Email: sales@reliancemotorsjammu.com

Royal Enfield New Plot, Jammu

Urgently Required

Computer Operator – Male / Female – 12th or Graduate with Computer knowledge.

Sales Executive : Male/Female – 12th or Graduate

Fresher can also consider

Tellecaller : 12th or Graduate – Fresher /Exp. both

Backend Executive : Male/Female- 1 to 3 year of Exp.

Counsellor : Graduate/PG- Fresher/Exp. both

Receptionist : 12th/Graduate with good skills

Nurse : MMPHW or FMPHW or GNM

Fresher/Exp both

47 D/C, Gandhi Nagar

94191-02814

shreekrishanbala@gmail.com

LOOKING FORWARD FOR

1) ELECTRIC PIPE WELDER

2) COMPUTER KNOWING PERSON (MALE/FEMALE).

SEND RESUME ON

birtco@gmail.com

Urgently Required

Receptionist (F)

For An Institute

at Gandhi Nagar

Computer Knowledge must.

Salary Negotiable

Contact: 9419155141