Employment Oct 26, 2021

URGENTLY REQUIRE
Required Urgently Computer Teacher for Computer Institute Qualification: BCA/MCA/ Diploma in Hardware repair PC./Accounts.
Salary Negotiable.
Contact with Resume:
Chairman Bhartiya Lok Sangeet Kala Sansthan
197_Durga Bhawan Janipur Jammu
Contact No: 9419117933 / 7780817254
JOB VACANCY
Required telecaller for International BPO with excellent fluency in English speaking and understanding with basic computer knowledge. Qualification any graduate. Experience preferred. Work five days a week. Night shift. Good salary. Pick up and drop provided. Location Miran Sahib. What’s app resume or call at 9797535863
Required
“Female physiotherapy assistant required in
Dr Priyanka Physiotherapy Clinic, Gole Puli Talab Tillo”
Education – DPT, BPT
Salary- DPT -5000 , BPT – 7000
Contact: 9419836691
Urgent Required
FMCG Exp Boys – 18,000+
Computer Operator – 12,000+
M/R for Pharmacy Exp- 15,000+
Dumper Driver – 15,000+ Acc+Food
Security Guard – 11,000+ (M/F) 12
Receptionist/Tellcaller – 8,000+
M.B.A in Marketing – 18,000+
Manager – 18,000+ Exp
9906300427
Shakti Nagar Opp ITI Collg.
JOB VACANCY IN
SHANKER GROUP, SAMBA
SALES GIRLS – 2
INTERVIEW DATE & TIME
DATE: 26.10.2021.
FROM: 11.00 AM TO 12.00 NOON.
Interested Female candidates may visit with their updated CV To Branch office, Stateline colony Gali No 3 Sunjwan Road, Near Bathindi morh. OR can
mail CV @ hr.shankergroup@gmail.com
M: 9797875363
Job Opportunity
Sales Manager (Marketing)
(Qualification Criteria – Candidate must have 2 years Sales Experience, Must have 2 Wheeler & Computer knowledge)
Job Location: Jammu
Salary : Rs 15000 p.m.
Interview Call Timing: 10 am – 5pm
Contact: 9419200777
Required
Required Delivery Staff Multinational Company
Salary 12000 to 14000 per month
Driving License, Pan Card Must
For delivery bike and petrol will given by company
Contact :
8968696492, 9780404092, 9797495918
Wanted
Wanted a female maid for household work at Trikuta Nagar. Timing 8 am to 4 pm. Belonging to adjoining area will be preferred. Salary negotiable.
Mobile No. 9419190198
9596898384
Job Opportunity
REQUIRED MALE / FEMALE candidate for OFFICE PURPOSE (Having Basic Knowledge of Computer + Good Communication Skill).
SALARY NO BAR
FOR TRINITY VAASTU OFFICE 231 A, GOLE MARKET, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU
SEND YOUR RESUME AT
info@trinityvaastu.com
CALL: 9419190432, 9999051719.
Jobs@2020-21
NO Registration Fees!
1.MS expert (f)
For Data entry & documents handling (Exp.)
Work from Home
Salary : 12k to 18k
2.Tele Callers (m/f)for International BPO’
Experience candidates only
Salary : 12k to 20k +perks
Work from Home only
Morning shift
Dreammakerz 8713000033
MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL
66, Chand Nagar Ph: 9419296974
STAFF REQUIRED
1. PGT’s with B. Ed for Class 8th to 10th 2 Posts
Sub : Maths/English
2. PGT/TGT for Class 1st to 8th 1 Post
Sub: Computers
3. PGT/TGT’s with B.Ed for Classes upto 7th 2 Posts
Sub : All
Candidates with (3-5 Years) Exp. can submit their
credentials at the School office before 30-10-21
b/w 10 am to 1 pm
JSM IT SOLUTIONS
Urgent Requirements 1 supervisor exp/ fresher, Electrician Exp, Accountant exp, tellecaller exp/ fresher, computer operators exp, receptionist, housekeeping staff, assembly staff, computer teacher
Sales executive, marketing executive exp, steward, relationship manager, exp/fresher, courier boy, delivery boy, driver
Call 9055055628
Address gangyal opp pnb bank
Nurses (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
Harsh: 7006832169
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Appointment call 9086193986
8082375454
*Hiring Mall*
Position:- Associate
Qualification:- 10+2
Age:- 18-26 Years
Experience:- Fresher
Salary + incentive.
Other Benefits:- Free Graduation in BBA.
2. Showroom M/F job Janipur
Interview 2 days.
Vacancy
Following Staff Required
1. CRE (F) having experience/Min Graduate / Computer knowing
2. Data Entry Operator (F) having experience & computer knowledge/busy knowing
3. Front Desk Executive (F)
Min Graduate/Computer Knowing
Contact: 7889472475, 9596828549
Email: sales@reliancemotorsjammu.com
Royal Enfield New Plot, Jammu
Urgently Required
Computer Operator – Male / Female – 12th or Graduate with Computer knowledge.
Sales Executive : Male/Female – 12th or Graduate
Fresher can also consider
Tellecaller : 12th or Graduate – Fresher /Exp. both
Backend Executive : Male/Female- 1 to 3 year of Exp.
Counsellor : Graduate/PG- Fresher/Exp. both
Receptionist : 12th/Graduate with good skills
Nurse : MMPHW or FMPHW or GNM
Fresher/Exp both
47 D/C, Gandhi Nagar
94191-02814
shreekrishanbala@gmail.com
LOOKING FORWARD FOR
1) ELECTRIC PIPE WELDER
2) COMPUTER KNOWING PERSON (MALE/FEMALE).
SEND RESUME ON
birtco@gmail.com
Urgently Required
Receptionist (F)
For An Institute
at Gandhi Nagar
Computer Knowledge must.
Salary Negotiable
Contact: 9419155141
Editorial
Need for parity in exports subsidy
Reorganisation of Traffic Police