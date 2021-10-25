Employment Oct 25, 2021

Hotel Mount View International KATRA
Requirement of staff
Cashier 2 no. For Restaurant
Steward 4 no. Room boy 4 no. Cook 2 no. Asstt cook 1 no. Helper 2 no. Dishwasher 2 no.
Pay scale 8000 to 15000
Boys and Girls can apply
For selection contact to Managing Director
Shyam Sunder Adlakha
9906905429, 9906982323
URGENTLY REQUIRED
INDEPENDENT HOUSE FOR
PRE-SCHOOL
AT CHANNI HIMMAT SECTOR-2 OR ADJACENT TO SECTOR-2 OR AT MAIN ROAD IN ANY
SECTOR OF CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU
CONATCT : 8899783008
Urgent Requirements:
Dy manager/Manager-production
DIV : Chemical :Exp 10-14 yrs
Qualification : BSC/MSC (chemistry)
B.Tech (Chemical)
Office : Hall No. 115, B-1, North Block, Bahu Plaza,
Jammu-180004, Tele : 0191 2478081
Email: abn_network@rediffmail.com
abnpersonnel@rediffmail.com
Urgently Required
BAMS candidate- Female
Staff Nurse with ANM, GNM, qualification
Front office Executives – Male
for a reputed Doctor’s Centre in Gandhi Nagar
Contact :
7006112791
7889350882
9796486384
Cook
required
Female Cook required for a residence in Gandhi Nagar
Contact :
7780931519
9797387838
Urgently Required
Production Supervisor: B. Tech in Mechanical Electrical, Electronics-Fresher – Salary 12 to 15 Thousand.
Trainee/Machine Operator- ITI/Diploma in Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics, Fitter, Welder, Plumber, Tractor Mechanic, Fresher
Salary : 10 to 12500/-
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Urgently Required
Female Telecallers
Fixed Salary + Incentive
Add : behind V Mart Janipur
Contact No.
7051121113
6005902822
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Teachers for Tuition Centre
Upto 10th Classes
1) Maths Teacher M/F
2) PRT Trained Teacher Only F
3) Science teacher (Phy. Chem. & Bio)
4) Zumba Trainer (M/F)
5) Art & Craft Tr. (M/F)
6) Receptionist – F
7) Tellecallers – F
8) Spoken English Trainer -F
9) Computer Teacher Only – F
Location – Rehari
Contact No:- 7006471321
JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER
INDUSTRIES, SAMBA
1. DISPATCH OFFICER (M)
EXP: 5 Years.
2. ASST. ACCOUNTANT (M)
EXP: 1 Year
INTERVIEW DATE & TIME
DATE : 25.10.2021.
FROM: 4.00 PM TO 6.00 PM.
Interested candidates may visit with their updated CV To
SHANKER PLASTIC PRODUCT- PHASE-1 SIDCO SAMBA. OR
mail @ hr.shankergroup@gmail.com
M:9018323007.
Required
Indian chef, House keeping and Service boys are required immediately at Kullu-Manali for service at a Hotel. Boys with pleasent personality shall be preferred.
Contact: 7466040001, 9796400043
Required
Required Delivery Staff Multinational Company
Salary 12000 to 14000 per month
Driving License, Pan Card Must
For delivery bike and petrol will given by company
Contact :
8968696492, 9780404092, 9797495918
Job India or Abroad 100% guarantee
Required Male/Female candidate for banking, bannccainsurance, hotels, malls and pvt companies, factories, gurds, Airports… etc.
Qualification: 8th to graduation
Calling time: 9:30 Am to 5 Pm
Interested candidate cont on : 8716832184/7051186627
Editorial
Revised Tawi Barrage Project
Pak continues on FATF’s ‘Grey List’