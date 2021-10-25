Employment Oct 25, 2021

Hotel Mount View International KATRA

Requirement of staff

Cashier 2 no. For Restaurant

Steward 4 no. Room boy 4 no. Cook 2 no. Asstt cook 1 no. Helper 2 no. Dishwasher 2 no.

Pay scale 8000 to 15000

Boys and Girls can apply

For selection contact to Managing Director

Shyam Sunder Adlakha

9906905429, 9906982323

URGENTLY REQUIRED

INDEPENDENT HOUSE FOR

PRE-SCHOOL

AT CHANNI HIMMAT SECTOR-2 OR ADJACENT TO SECTOR-2 OR AT MAIN ROAD IN ANY

SECTOR OF CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU

CONATCT : 8899783008

Here ends your job

hunting

Get relevant job recommendations (for outsource state & central Govt/Pvt)

Urgent Requirements:

Dy manager/Manager-production

DIV : Chemical :Exp 10-14 yrs

Qualification : BSC/MSC (chemistry)

B.Tech (Chemical)

Office : Hall No. 115, B-1, North Block, Bahu Plaza,

Jammu-180004, Tele : 0191 2478081

Email: abn_network@rediffmail.com

abnpersonnel@rediffmail.com

Urgently Required

BAMS candidate- Female

Staff Nurse with ANM, GNM, qualification

Front office Executives – Male

for a reputed Doctor’s Centre in Gandhi Nagar

Contact :

7006112791

7889350882

9796486384

Cook

required

Female Cook required for a residence in Gandhi Nagar

Contact :

7780931519

9797387838

Urgently Required

Production Supervisor: B. Tech in Mechanical Electrical, Electronics-Fresher – Salary 12 to 15 Thousand.

Trainee/Machine Operator- ITI/Diploma in Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics, Fitter, Welder, Plumber, Tractor Mechanic, Fresher

Salary : 10 to 12500/-

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Urgently Required

Female Telecallers

Fixed Salary + Incentive

Add : behind V Mart Janipur

Contact No.

7051121113

6005902822

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Teachers for Tuition Centre

Upto 10th Classes

1) Maths Teacher M/F

2) PRT Trained Teacher Only F

3) Science teacher (Phy. Chem. & Bio)

4) Zumba Trainer (M/F)

5) Art & Craft Tr. (M/F)

6) Receptionist – F

7) Tellecallers – F

8) Spoken English Trainer -F

9) Computer Teacher Only – F

Location – Rehari

Contact No:- 7006471321

JOB VACANCY IN SHANKER

INDUSTRIES, SAMBA

1. DISPATCH OFFICER (M)

EXP: 5 Years.

2. ASST. ACCOUNTANT (M)

EXP: 1 Year

INTERVIEW DATE & TIME

DATE : 25.10.2021.

FROM: 4.00 PM TO 6.00 PM.

Interested candidates may visit with their updated CV To

SHANKER PLASTIC PRODUCT- PHASE-1 SIDCO SAMBA. OR

mail @ hr.shankergroup@gmail.com

M:9018323007.

Required

Indian chef, House keeping and Service boys are required immediately at Kullu-Manali for service at a Hotel. Boys with pleasent personality shall be preferred.

Contact: 7466040001, 9796400043

Required

Required Delivery Staff Multinational Company

Salary 12000 to 14000 per month

Driving License, Pan Card Must

For delivery bike and petrol will given by company

Contact :

8968696492, 9780404092, 9797495918

Job India or Abroad 100% guarantee

Required Male/Female candidate for banking, bannccainsurance, hotels, malls and pvt companies, factories, gurds, Airports… etc.

Qualification: 8th to graduation

Calling time: 9:30 Am to 5 Pm

Interested candidate cont on : 8716832184/7051186627