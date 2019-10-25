Employment Oct 25, 2019

Required

Req. Computer Operator, experienced for our firm situated at Narwal, Near RTO Office.

Interested person plz contact at 9419191174, 7006328234

Required

A construction company in Bakshi Nagar requires one plumber & one electrician having two years experience on Salary basis.

Contact Time: 10 AM to 1 PM

Ph: 94694-24237

Required

We are looking for an organized Floor Manager to supervise all floor activities including assisting customers, managing inventory. Electrical background would be an additional advantage.

Walk in on 24 Oct & 25 Oct 2019

Timing: 9 AM to 6 PM

For Details Contact

Classic Enterprises, Gangyal, Jammu

9858507832

Ishan Calibration &

material hi-tech pvt ltd

engineering laboratory

H. No. 49-A Apna Vihar Colony Kunjwani Jammu

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

Required two Nos Diploma Engineers (Three years) in Civil Engineering for working in Laboratory

Salary upto Rs 12000=00

For details Call on

94191-96536, 9682384208

Job Opportunities

Amron Batteries requires below positions for its operations in J&K

(1) Technicians Electrical/ Electronics 4 Nos

(2) Sales Executive 2 Nos

Mob. 9419134900, 9419189654

F-67 Shiv Nagar

(Behind A G office Jammu)

Urgently Required

Relationship Manager : Graduate/PG/MBA 6 month to 3 years Experience in Sales with Automobile Dealership : Salary No Bar for Deserving candidate. 10 Vacancy.

Receptionist/Tellecaller : +2/Graduate with 2 to 5 years experience.

90860-85474/90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Immediately Need

NEED 1 ROOM + TOILET ON RENT FOR OFFICE WORK AT ANY HOME IN GANDHI NAGAR TRIKUTA NAGAR, CHANNI HIMMAT AREA

CONTACT QUICKLY

9596949326

Urgent Hiring

Auto CAD draughtperson in a interior design company- Location Jammu

Min 5 yrs experience and qualification Graduation/AutoCAD/3D max

E-mail : amitsangral39@gmail.com

Call : 7006954847

Required

FACTORY

WORKER’S

M/F – 10

Salary @ 6600 PM 8 hr

Contact :

9419828158

Digiana/Satwari

JOB VACANCY

FOR TRAVEL AGENCY

Booking of tickets

Sound accounting knowledge for managing accounts of the Travel Agency and Recovery.

Female candidates will be preferred

Salary as per industry standards

Address: 815A GANDHINAGAR NEAR DOGRA GROUND LAST MODH

EMAILID: musaibtravels@gmail.com

CONTACT NO: 8825000821/9622444002

Be the part of Google Accenture, DELL, HCL

Now Hiring

1. Attractive Salary

2. 5 Days working

3. International Exposure

4. Must have Excellent Communication

5. Willing to work in Shifts

Eligibility – Graduate, B. Tech, MBA, M.Com etc.

Packing staff 20 No, Sal 9-11 K

REGISTRATION STARTING ON 23 Sept 2019

7006111894, 9682567904, 9086930655

Staff Required

for showroom

1 Male for Asian Paints

– Kitchens & Wardrobe

1 Female for Fenesta

Qualification Diploma Holder

in Arch., Civil or any other field.

Salary Negotiable

Pallivik Home Decor

Ist floor opp Audi Showroom

7006177589, 9906016161

JOB JOB JOB

A Govt. Registered Firm Urgently required 78 Boys & Girls. For official and Non-Official work in Jammu and other districts.

Qualification: 10th, 12th Graduation above Income: Upto 15000 to 25000 (As per Co. Rule) Free Hostel for Boys and Girls So come with your Biodata at

mlcc

Last Morh Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Near Bata Show Room

Ph. No: 9906029039, 9796256081

REQUIRED STAFF Accountant- 1 No. -M/F

Marketing Executive- 5 No M/F

Office assistant- 4 No Female

Recovery Officer-5 N Male

RIB: 01913511319, 9149999091

JOB JOB JOB

Urgently required

Female Office Assistant

For Jammu Office

Computer Knowing/Good Communication Skills

Contact: 9682175002, 9149573424

URGENTLY REQUIRED

(POST AVAILABLE) 9086193986

1. Accountant & Computer Operator – M/F 30 Post

2. Receptionist -05 Post, Counceklor – 10 Post (F)

3. Nurses/Lab. Technician & X-Ray Technician M/F – 20 Post

4. Security Guard – 50 Post, Driver – 10 Post

5. Packing Boy – 20 Post, Labour – 50 Post

6. Teacher – 20 Post M/F, Billing Operator – 05 Post M/F

(8th Pass, 10th Pass, 12th Pass & Graduates, Students Apply)