Employment Oct 25, 2019

Required
Req. Computer Operator, experienced for our firm situated at Narwal, Near RTO Office.
Interested person plz contact at 9419191174, 7006328234
Required
A construction company in Bakshi Nagar requires one plumber & one electrician having two years experience on Salary basis.
Contact Time: 10 AM to 1 PM
Ph: 94694-24237
Required
We are looking for an organized Floor Manager to supervise all floor activities including assisting customers, managing inventory. Electrical background would be an additional advantage.
Walk in on 24 Oct & 25 Oct 2019
Timing: 9 AM to 6 PM
For Details Contact
Classic Enterprises, Gangyal, Jammu
9858507832
Ishan Calibration &
material hi-tech pvt ltd
engineering laboratory
H. No. 49-A Apna Vihar Colony Kunjwani Jammu
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
Required two Nos Diploma Engineers (Three years) in Civil Engineering for working in Laboratory
Salary upto Rs 12000=00
For details Call on
94191-96536, 9682384208
Job Opportunities
Amron Batteries requires below positions for its operations in J&K
(1) Technicians Electrical/ Electronics 4 Nos
(2) Sales Executive 2 Nos
Mob. 9419134900, 9419189654
F-67 Shiv Nagar
(Behind A G office Jammu)
Urgently Required
Relationship Manager : Graduate/PG/MBA 6 month to 3 years Experience in Sales with Automobile Dealership : Salary No Bar for Deserving candidate. 10 Vacancy.
Receptionist/Tellecaller : +2/Graduate with 2 to 5 years experience.
90860-85474/90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Immediately Need
NEED 1 ROOM + TOILET ON RENT FOR OFFICE WORK AT ANY HOME IN GANDHI NAGAR TRIKUTA NAGAR, CHANNI HIMMAT AREA
CONTACT QUICKLY
9596949326
Urgent Hiring
Auto CAD draughtperson in a interior design company- Location Jammu
Min 5 yrs experience and qualification Graduation/AutoCAD/3D max
E-mail : amitsangral39@gmail.com
Call : 7006954847
Required
FACTORY
WORKER’S
M/F – 10
Salary @ 6600 PM 8 hr
Contact :
9419828158
Digiana/Satwari
JOB VACANCY
FOR TRAVEL AGENCY
Booking of tickets
Sound accounting knowledge for managing accounts of the Travel Agency and Recovery.
Female candidates will be preferred
Salary as per industry standards
Address: 815A GANDHINAGAR NEAR DOGRA GROUND LAST MODH
EMAILID: musaibtravels@gmail.com
CONTACT NO: 8825000821/9622444002
Be the part of Google Accenture, DELL, HCL
Now Hiring
1. Attractive Salary
2. 5 Days working
3. International Exposure
4. Must have Excellent Communication
5. Willing to work in Shifts
Eligibility – Graduate, B. Tech, MBA, M.Com etc.
Packing staff 20 No, Sal 9-11 K
REGISTRATION STARTING ON 23 Sept 2019
7006111894, 9682567904, 9086930655
Staff Required
for showroom
1 Male for Asian Paints
– Kitchens & Wardrobe
1 Female for Fenesta
Qualification Diploma Holder
in Arch., Civil or any other field.
Salary Negotiable
Pallivik Home Decor
Ist floor opp Audi Showroom
7006177589, 9906016161
JOB JOB JOB
A Govt. Registered Firm Urgently required 78 Boys & Girls. For official and Non-Official work in Jammu and other districts.
Qualification: 10th, 12th Graduation above Income: Upto 15000 to 25000 (As per Co. Rule) Free Hostel for Boys and Girls So come with your Biodata at
mlcc
Last Morh Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Near Bata Show Room
Ph. No: 9906029039, 9796256081
REQUIRED STAFF Accountant- 1 No. -M/F
Marketing Executive- 5 No M/F
Office assistant- 4 No Female
Recovery Officer-5 N Male
RIB: 01913511319, 9149999091
JOB JOB JOB
Urgently required
Female Office Assistant
For Jammu Office
Computer Knowing/Good Communication Skills
Contact: 9682175002, 9149573424
URGENTLY REQUIRED
(POST AVAILABLE) 9086193986
1. Accountant & Computer Operator – M/F 30 Post
2. Receptionist -05 Post, Counceklor – 10 Post (F)
3. Nurses/Lab. Technician & X-Ray Technician M/F – 20 Post
4. Security Guard – 50 Post, Driver – 10 Post
5. Packing Boy – 20 Post, Labour – 50 Post
6. Teacher – 20 Post M/F, Billing Operator – 05 Post M/F
(8th Pass, 10th Pass, 12th Pass & Graduates, Students Apply)
