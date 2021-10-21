Employment Oct 21, 2021

JOB VACANCY

Meenakshi Mart requires experienced workers, salesman/girl for clothes and worker for grocery (Kiryana), Non-Veg, Dairy Farm, Cook etc.

Address Channi Himmat,

Near SBI Bank

Contact : 7051004695, 7889871192

Required Staff

Required Experienced Person for Retail Medical Shop with Experience in Marg Software

M/S Dr. Hansraj Pharmacy

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview 4 – 5pm

Contact at:- 9419193224, 9419189485

WANTED

house maid

urgently need house maid (female) full time age between 25-40 years. Salary Negotiable.

Call 8320170980

JOB VACANCIES

Required 10 Nos. of Persons for Surveillance of CCTV Cameras. Minimum Qualification 10th. Salary 10000/- per month. 08 hours Sitting Job.

Interested candidates may contact to Mr. Rahil Choudhary on Mobile no. 95411-11025 for any enquiry.

Place of Work: – Choudhary Towers, 3rd Floor, Sector-1, Trikuta Nagar Extension, Jammu, J&K.

Staff Required

1 person for computer and office work, min. qualification- 10+2

1 person for godown as worker (packing, dispatching, loading) min. qualification- 10th

Add-

Arora life sciences

Sudershan complex

Plot No-108,opposite Yard No-6

Narwal, Jammu

Mob No-9086013196, 9906012233

Required

Graduates/Post Graduates with relevant experience for the position of Retail/IT/Soft Skills Trainer for Himayat Project.

Salary will not be a constraint for experienced and deserving candidates.

ManpowerGroup DDU-GKY Skills Academy Channi Rama Jammu

Contact No : 8130703131

Email : mpgskills@gmail.com

NEEDED

NEEDED A SALESMAN IN THE REGION OF DODA, KISHTWAR, (PREFERABLY IN THE SALES OF HARDWARE).

FIXED SALARY AND COMMISSION BONUSES OFFERED.

PEOPLE INTERESTED CALL THIS NUMBER.

(7006431427,9419197807)

Vacancy

Showroom sale person – for Sanitary and tile showroom,

Marketing & Sales – Experienced in the market for atleast 2 years

Godown helpers

Godown keepers

Trikuta Agencies – opposite BSF double iron gate, Paloura, Jammu

Contact :

6005879898

Sales Executive/

store managEr required

For Women Ethnic Fashion Brand

Showroom in

CHANNI HIMMAT, JAMMU

Work Experience : 2 Years ( Min )

In Same Fashion Industry

8082479764

Salary Negotiable As Per Experience.

Requirement For Travel Agency

There is a requirement of 2 persons for a tour package based travel agency in Jammu. Candidates should have qualification and experience in tourism field. Handsome salary + incentives. Please mail your resume to nexgentour@gmail.com

Required

driver

REQUIRED A WELL EXPERIENCED DRIVER FOR PRIVATE CAR AT CRESCENT ROAD, JANIPUR, JAMMU.

PLEASE CONTACT

7006659497

JOB VACANCIES

Graphics Designer (Flex) 1 Nos

Graphics Designer (Offset) 1 Nos

LED Artisan 1 Nos

Book Binder 1 Nos

Helper 1 Nos

Candidate must have minimum 2-5 yrs experience.

Interview Timing: 9:30 am to 12:00 pm

Contact No: 9419148613, 9906906613

Address: Sidco Chowk, Near Punjab National Bank, Girdhari Bros, Bari Brahmna.

REQUIRED

Urgently required Team Leader & Sales Executives for Personal Loan, Business Loan, Car Loan, Housing Loan/Loan Against Property at Jammu.

Fixed Salary with lucrative incentives (Two Wheeler Must)

Graduates/Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com

S.D. Financial Consultants

(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd.)

1st Floor K.C. Plaza Complex, Residency Road, Jammu

Ph.: 9419197314, 9419153727

URGENTLY REQUIRED

INDEPENDENT HOUSE FOR

PRE-SCHOOL

AT CHANNI HIMMAT SECTOR-2 OR ADJACENT TO SECTOR-2 OR AT MAIN ROAD IN ANY

SECTOR OF CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU

CONATCT : 8899783008