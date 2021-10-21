Employment Oct 21, 2021

JOB VACANCY
Meenakshi Mart requires experienced workers, salesman/girl for clothes and worker for grocery (Kiryana), Non-Veg, Dairy Farm, Cook etc.
Address Channi Himmat,
Near SBI Bank
Contact : 7051004695, 7889871192
Required Staff
Required Experienced Person for Retail Medical Shop with Experience in Marg Software
M/S Dr. Hansraj Pharmacy
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview 4 – 5pm
Contact at:- 9419193224, 9419189485
WANTED
house maid
urgently need house maid (female) full time age between 25-40 years. Salary Negotiable.
Call 8320170980
JOB VACANCIES
Required 10 Nos. of Persons for Surveillance of CCTV Cameras. Minimum Qualification 10th. Salary 10000/- per month. 08 hours Sitting Job.
Interested candidates may contact to Mr. Rahil Choudhary on Mobile no. 95411-11025 for any enquiry.
Place of Work: – Choudhary Towers, 3rd Floor, Sector-1, Trikuta Nagar Extension, Jammu, J&K.
Staff Required
1 person for computer and office work, min. qualification- 10+2
1 person for godown as worker (packing, dispatching, loading) min. qualification- 10th
Add-
Arora life sciences
Sudershan complex
Plot No-108,opposite Yard No-6
Narwal, Jammu
Mob No-9086013196, 9906012233
Required
Graduates/Post Graduates with relevant experience for the position of Retail/IT/Soft Skills Trainer for Himayat Project.
Salary will not be a constraint for experienced and deserving candidates.
ManpowerGroup DDU-GKY Skills Academy Channi Rama Jammu
Contact No : 8130703131
Email : mpgskills@gmail.com
NEEDED
NEEDED A SALESMAN IN THE REGION OF DODA, KISHTWAR, (PREFERABLY IN THE SALES OF HARDWARE).
FIXED SALARY AND COMMISSION BONUSES OFFERED.
PEOPLE INTERESTED CALL THIS NUMBER.
(7006431427,9419197807)
Vacancy
Showroom sale person – for Sanitary and tile showroom,
Marketing & Sales – Experienced in the market for atleast 2 years
Godown helpers
Godown keepers
Trikuta Agencies – opposite BSF double iron gate, Paloura, Jammu
Contact :
6005879898
Sales Executive/
store managEr required
For Women Ethnic Fashion Brand
Showroom in
CHANNI HIMMAT, JAMMU
Work Experience : 2 Years ( Min )
In Same Fashion Industry
8082479764
Salary Negotiable As Per Experience.
Requirement For Travel Agency
There is a requirement of 2 persons for a tour package based travel agency in Jammu. Candidates should have qualification and experience in tourism field. Handsome salary + incentives. Please mail your resume to nexgentour@gmail.com
Required
driver
REQUIRED A WELL EXPERIENCED DRIVER FOR PRIVATE CAR AT CRESCENT ROAD, JANIPUR, JAMMU.
PLEASE CONTACT
7006659497
JOB VACANCIES
Graphics Designer (Flex) 1 Nos
Graphics Designer (Offset) 1 Nos
LED Artisan 1 Nos
Book Binder 1 Nos
Helper 1 Nos
Candidate must have minimum 2-5 yrs experience.
Interview Timing: 9:30 am to 12:00 pm
Contact No: 9419148613, 9906906613
Address: Sidco Chowk, Near Punjab National Bank, Girdhari Bros, Bari Brahmna.
REQUIRED
Urgently required Team Leader & Sales Executives for Personal Loan, Business Loan, Car Loan, Housing Loan/Loan Against Property at Jammu.
Fixed Salary with lucrative incentives (Two Wheeler Must)
Graduates/Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc_puneet@yahoo.com
S.D. Financial Consultants
(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd.)
1st Floor K.C. Plaza Complex, Residency Road, Jammu
Ph.: 9419197314, 9419153727
URGENTLY REQUIRED
INDEPENDENT HOUSE FOR
PRE-SCHOOL
AT CHANNI HIMMAT SECTOR-2 OR ADJACENT TO SECTOR-2 OR AT MAIN ROAD IN ANY
SECTOR OF CHANNI HIMMAT JAMMU
CONATCT : 8899783008
