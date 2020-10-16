Employment Oct 16, 2020

Urgently Required

Female

Office Accountant

Salary 5000/-

Come along with resume, passport size photo comfort vision placement and security services.

Hotel Vivek Gumat

Bus Stand Jammu

9797941350 (Contact No.)

Comfort Vision Placement

& Security Service

We are providing domestic

servants (Male & Females)

B/O: Gumat Chowk

Hotel Vivek Jammu.

H/O : Khyam Chowk opposite Khyber Hospital Srinagar.

Contact No: 9419406101, 9797941350

AYAAN EDU SKILLS AND TRAINING PVT LTD

REQUIRED FACULTIES

COMPUTER FACULTY:- Excellent Computer Teacher for Business

Computer Application & Tally (BCA, MCA)

(Minimum 3 Years Experience in Edu. Industry)

CA FACULTY:- Excellent Teacher for Tally ERP-9, BUSY, Business Accounting, GST, Direct Tax & Advance Accounts

(CA Qualified or Pursing, M.COM)

(Salary Negotiable) Interested Candidates Mail Resume at:- ayaaneduskillsandtraining@gmail.com

Contact: – 9419128630, 7006639382

HIRING NOW for a Jewellery design house

1. Social Media Manager

2. Content Writer / Graphic Designer

Location – Channi Himmat, Jammu

Salary – Rs 8000- Rs 20000

Spoken English and Good communication skills are a must.

Freshers or 1-2 years of experience.

jobs.paisleypop@gmail.com

or 8491989233

Required

Required a 10th or 12th passed for a goods transport company for office works (clerical) In Narwal Jammu

Job Role : Clerical work :

Salary : Negotiable

Contact : 7006897201

7889561458

9596552222

Call between : 11 am to 2 pm Strictly

REQUIRES

One professional Accountant for its Haridwar Bhawan having minimum five years working experience in this particular field with a minimum qualification 10+2. Candidate having sufficient experience shall be given perference. Salary Negotiable.

Report for interview on 21.10.2020 at 12 noon sharp in Head office, Mohalla Darugiran, Jammu.

For enquiry please contact. 0191-2565858, 2574881, Jammu Helpline 7051122990

JOB

Wanted suitable

candidates preferably female as

Office Assistant

Salary: 10 to 15K

Contact at : 7780966087

between 12 Noon to 7.00 pm

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Computer Operator M/F Exp.

2.Office Assistant M/F Exp.

3. Accountant / Billing Operator M/F

For Appointment Call 9086193986

Placement Consultant

Email: vaman1226@gmail.com

Required

Accountant who has

complete accounting knowledge.

Address: Iron Art Industries, Plot No 48 Phase 3 Industrial Area Gangyal.

Ph No 9419187857,9086587857

Salary- Rs 10000 to Rs15000

Urgently Required

Female sales Executives – 03

Jammu – 1

Kathua – 1

Udhampur – 1

Qualification BSc, B.Com

Salary 4 digit + Incentive

Contact us on WhatsApp : 9541550732

(M)– 6006143466

Jorss International Marketing

113/6 R S Pura Jammu