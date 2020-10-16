Employment Oct 16, 2020

Urgently Required
Female
Office Accountant
Salary 5000/-
Come along with resume, passport size photo comfort vision placement and security services.
Hotel Vivek Gumat
Bus Stand Jammu
9797941350 (Contact No.)
Comfort Vision Placement
& Security Service
We are providing domestic
servants (Male & Females)
B/O: Gumat Chowk
Hotel Vivek Jammu.
H/O : Khyam Chowk opposite Khyber Hospital Srinagar.
Contact No: 9419406101, 9797941350
AYAAN EDU SKILLS AND TRAINING PVT LTD
REQUIRED FACULTIES
COMPUTER FACULTY:- Excellent Computer Teacher for Business
Computer Application & Tally (BCA, MCA)
(Minimum 3 Years Experience in Edu. Industry)
CA FACULTY:- Excellent Teacher for Tally ERP-9, BUSY, Business Accounting, GST, Direct Tax & Advance Accounts
(CA Qualified or Pursing, M.COM)
(Salary Negotiable) Interested Candidates Mail Resume at:- ayaaneduskillsandtraining@gmail.com
Contact: – 9419128630, 7006639382
HIRING NOW for a Jewellery design house
1. Social Media Manager
2. Content Writer / Graphic Designer
Location – Channi Himmat, Jammu
Salary – Rs 8000- Rs 20000
Spoken English and Good communication skills are a must.
Freshers or 1-2 years of experience.
jobs.paisleypop@gmail.com
or 8491989233
Required
Required a 10th or 12th passed for a goods transport company for office works (clerical) In Narwal Jammu
Job Role : Clerical work :
Salary : Negotiable
Contact : 7006897201
7889561458
9596552222
Call between : 11 am to 2 pm Strictly
REQUIRES
One professional Accountant for its Haridwar Bhawan having minimum five years working experience in this particular field with a minimum qualification 10+2. Candidate having sufficient experience shall be given perference. Salary Negotiable.
Report for interview on 21.10.2020 at 12 noon sharp in Head office, Mohalla Darugiran, Jammu.
For enquiry please contact. 0191-2565858, 2574881, Jammu Helpline 7051122990
JOB
Wanted suitable
candidates preferably female as
Office Assistant
Salary: 10 to 15K
Contact at : 7780966087
between 12 Noon to 7.00 pm
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Computer Operator M/F Exp.
2.Office Assistant M/F Exp.
3. Accountant / Billing Operator M/F
For Appointment Call 9086193986
Placement Consultant
Email: vaman1226@gmail.com
Required
Accountant who has
complete accounting knowledge.
Address: Iron Art Industries, Plot No 48 Phase 3 Industrial Area Gangyal.
Ph No 9419187857,9086587857
Salary- Rs 10000 to Rs15000
Urgently Required
Female sales Executives – 03
Jammu – 1
Kathua – 1
Udhampur – 1
Qualification BSc, B.Com
Salary 4 digit + Incentive
Contact us on WhatsApp : 9541550732
(M)– 6006143466
Jorss International Marketing
113/6 R S Pura Jammu