Employment Oct 15, 2019

Urgent Requirements for Industry

1. Computer Operator, Accountant, Office Assistant, Receptionist: Salary (10K to 14K).

2. Mechanical, Electrical, Electrician Diploma Holder (Fresher/ Exp): Salary (11K to 15K).

3. Leath Machine & HPCL Machine Operator, IIT any Stream: Salary (11K to 14K).

4. Tailor, Peon, Driver, Helper, Packing Boy, Salary (9K to 16K).

Address: sidco chowk, bari brahmana

contact no: 9622365951, 9796260300, 7298663220

VACANCY

Reliance Smart Money

Requires the following Staff:-

1) Computer Operator Cum Marketing Executive (M) – 1 should be at least graduate basics of Computer essential not more than 30 yrs age two wheeler essential Starting salary 15000/- pm

Contact: 466-A Gandhi Nagar Last Morh

Near Bata Showroom

7006835100

NAND PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

Dogra Nagar, Lower Roop, Nagar

Ph: 9419197924, 7889812215

Teachers Required

S.No Qualification Vacancy

1. B.A/B.Sc/B.Com 03

2. B.A/B.Ed, M.A/ B.Ed 02

3. Nursery Trained Tr’s 02

Interested candidates may apply with their full Bio Data w.e.f 15th of Oct. to 19th of Oct between 9.00 am to 1 pm in school office

Principal

Required

A Civil Engineer

with atleast 3 year experience.

Contact:

9419184712

On Spot Interview

Quali. No. Salary

1. ICICI Bank Jobs Grad 50 20+

Bekend and Sales

2. HDFC Bank Jobs Grad 20 20+

3. IDBI Bank Jobs Grad 10 20+

4. City Bank Jobs Grad 10 20+

5. Industry Jobs 10th 100 15+

6. Hotel jobs + IT jobs 8th 200 10+

7. Jio Jobs, Office work 10th 50 15+

8. Real State Call Centre 10th 100 15+

Venue: Seemajobdot.com Regd

H No. 142/6 Model Town Gangyal

M – 9086123015, 7006723093

Urgently Required

Software Engineer : (Trainee) Male/Female

BCA/MCA, B. Tech/M.Tech – IT

B.Sc/ M.Sc- IT Fresher Salary does not matter for deserving/experience candidate.

Housekeeping Supervisor : BHM or Graduate 1 to 2 years Exp. Salary 10 to 12 Thousand.

90860-85474/ 90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Required Cook

Cook for Resturant at Lower

Roop Nagar Jammu.

9086065552

Urgently Required

Winger Driver/ FeMalE Helper for a playway school in upper roop nagar jammu.

Please Contact:

9419211786,

0191-2597533

Nurses (M/F) Available

(For day or night shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd)

141-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

9906017701, 7006832169

Required

Cyber Cafe Operator

At Nanak Nagar

Cont: 9419181181

Chanakya IAS Academy

Requirement

1. Academic Coordinator (preferably)

2. Counselor

3. Marketing Executive

For more info please call: 7051893103

Wanted Staff

Salesman for Cafe.

Waiters/helpers for Cafe.

Contact:

9419189797/9419184869

Required Staff

S. No. Name of the Post Qualification

1. Lect. in Chemistry M.Sc in Chemistry + B.Ed

2. Music Teacher M.A in Music

Date of Interview :16-10-2019

Timing 9 AM to 1 PM

Salary Negotiable

Director

Pragmatic Institute of Education

Krishna Nagar, Miran Sahib

Contact No. 9419190547, 9797508368

Salary negotiable

Required Teachers

1) B.A B.Ed (For teaching Hindi upto Primary classes)

2) Trained Teacher for Pre-Primary

Residents of old city area preferred

Contact office at

New Era Environmental High

School, Jullakha Mohalla, Jammu

Ph No. 9419263533, 9419196345

JOB JOB JOB

A Govt Registered Firm Required 78 Boys & Girls for Official & Non Official Staff.

Note: Fresher can also apply.

Qualification: 8th, 10th, 12th,

Graduation above.

Income: 15000- 25000 (As per co rule)

So come with your Bio-data

at MLCC Gandhi Nagar Last Morh, Jammu Near Bata Showroom.

Contact No: 9906029039, 9796256081

Required

English TeacherS

for Banking, SSC Institute

Rehari Chungi, Jammu

0191-2583256, 9906187157

DOCTORS

Wanted at

Sudan Heart

Care Centre

M. D (Medicine)/ MBBS/ BAMS

Contact : 9419153533

Tirupati Convent School

THALORA (MANWAL)

Ph No. 9596354367, 9811550791, 9797936191

REQUIRED TEACHERS

General line Teacher (1) MA. B.Ed

Science Teacher (2) MSc, B.Ed

S. St Teacher (2) MA B.Ed

Salary Rs 6000- 9000

Urgently

Required

B.Sc Nursing for Para Medical Institute at Channi Himmat, Jammu.

Contact :-

9419195901, 7006404676, 9622100369

WANTED

FEMALE TUTOR

Need experience tutor to teach Maths and Science of 5th and 3rd standard students of KV No. 1 Female Tutor should be from Maths and Science stream. Fee Negotiable.

Contact No. 7889615870

WANTED

driver

NEED EXPERIENCE DRIVER WITH VALID LICENCE

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT NO.

7889615870

Required (M)

Data Entry operator &

Having knowledge of

Accounts knowing Busy

(Full Time)

Contact : 9419246006

Canal Road

(near Mahajan sweet) Shop

Global Agencies

Requirement

* Accountant with computer

operating knowledge – 1

* Dental Doctor (BDS/MDS) – 1

For a running Hospital in heart of city.

Contact: 9419226322, 9796837729

Walk in for Interview

HIRING FOR WELL REPUTED INDUSTRY FOR VARIOUS POSTS IN OFFICE

VACANCIES – LIMTED (10)

QUALIFICATION: 12TH & ABOVE

INCOME – 14K TO 30K.

FOR MORE CONTACT

7006867192 (ANIL KUMAR)