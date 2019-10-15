Employment Oct 15, 2019

Urgent Requirements for Industry
1. Computer Operator, Accountant, Office Assistant, Receptionist: Salary (10K to 14K).
2. Mechanical, Electrical, Electrician Diploma Holder (Fresher/ Exp): Salary (11K to 15K).
3. Leath Machine & HPCL Machine Operator, IIT any Stream: Salary (11K to 14K).
4. Tailor, Peon, Driver, Helper, Packing Boy, Salary (9K to 16K).
Address: sidco chowk, bari brahmana
contact no: 9622365951, 9796260300, 7298663220
VACANCY
Reliance Smart Money
Requires the following Staff:-
1) Computer Operator Cum Marketing Executive (M) – 1 should be at least graduate basics of Computer essential not more than 30 yrs age two wheeler essential Starting salary 15000/- pm
Contact: 466-A Gandhi Nagar Last Morh
Near Bata Showroom
7006835100
NAND PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL
Dogra Nagar, Lower Roop, Nagar
Ph: 9419197924, 7889812215
Teachers Required
S.No Qualification Vacancy
1. B.A/B.Sc/B.Com 03
2. B.A/B.Ed, M.A/ B.Ed 02
3. Nursery Trained Tr’s 02
Interested candidates may apply with their full Bio Data w.e.f 15th of Oct. to 19th of Oct between 9.00 am to 1 pm in school office
Principal
Required
A Civil Engineer
with atleast 3 year experience.
Contact:
9419184712
On Spot Interview
Quali. No. Salary
1. ICICI Bank Jobs Grad 50 20+
Bekend and Sales
2. HDFC Bank Jobs Grad 20 20+
3. IDBI Bank Jobs Grad 10 20+
4. City Bank Jobs Grad 10 20+
5. Industry Jobs 10th 100 15+
6. Hotel jobs + IT jobs 8th 200 10+
7. Jio Jobs, Office work 10th 50 15+
8. Real State Call Centre 10th 100 15+
Venue: Seemajobdot.com Regd
H No. 142/6 Model Town Gangyal
M – 9086123015, 7006723093
Urgently Required
Software Engineer : (Trainee) Male/Female
BCA/MCA, B. Tech/M.Tech – IT
B.Sc/ M.Sc- IT Fresher Salary does not matter for deserving/experience candidate.
Housekeeping Supervisor : BHM or Graduate 1 to 2 years Exp. Salary 10 to 12 Thousand.
90860-85474/ 90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Required Cook
Cook for Resturant at Lower
Roop Nagar Jammu.
9086065552
Urgently Required
Winger Driver/ FeMalE Helper for a playway school in upper roop nagar jammu.
Please Contact:
9419211786,
0191-2597533
Nurses (M/F) Available
(For day or night shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd)
141-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
9906017701, 7006832169
Required
Cyber Cafe Operator
At Nanak Nagar
Cont: 9419181181
Chanakya IAS Academy
Requirement
1. Academic Coordinator (preferably)
2. Counselor
3. Marketing Executive
For more info please call: 7051893103
Wanted Staff
Salesman for Cafe.
Waiters/helpers for Cafe.
Contact:
9419189797/9419184869
Required Staff
S. No. Name of the Post Qualification
1. Lect. in Chemistry M.Sc in Chemistry + B.Ed
2. Music Teacher M.A in Music
Date of Interview :16-10-2019
Timing 9 AM to 1 PM
Salary Negotiable
Director
Pragmatic Institute of Education
Krishna Nagar, Miran Sahib
Contact No. 9419190547, 9797508368
Salary negotiable
Required Teachers
1) B.A B.Ed (For teaching Hindi upto Primary classes)
2) Trained Teacher for Pre-Primary
Residents of old city area preferred
Contact office at
New Era Environmental High
School, Jullakha Mohalla, Jammu
Ph No. 9419263533, 9419196345
JOB JOB JOB
A Govt Registered Firm Required 78 Boys & Girls for Official & Non Official Staff.
Note: Fresher can also apply.
Qualification: 8th, 10th, 12th,
Graduation above.
Income: 15000- 25000 (As per co rule)
So come with your Bio-data
at MLCC Gandhi Nagar Last Morh, Jammu Near Bata Showroom.
Contact No: 9906029039, 9796256081
Required
English TeacherS
for Banking, SSC Institute
Rehari Chungi, Jammu
0191-2583256, 9906187157
DOCTORS
Wanted at
Sudan Heart
Care Centre
M. D (Medicine)/ MBBS/ BAMS
Contact : 9419153533
Tirupati Convent School
THALORA (MANWAL)
Ph No. 9596354367, 9811550791, 9797936191
REQUIRED TEACHERS
General line Teacher (1) MA. B.Ed
Science Teacher (2) MSc, B.Ed
S. St Teacher (2) MA B.Ed
Salary Rs 6000- 9000
Urgently
Required
B.Sc Nursing for Para Medical Institute at Channi Himmat, Jammu.
Contact :-
9419195901, 7006404676, 9622100369
WANTED
FEMALE TUTOR
Need experience tutor to teach Maths and Science of 5th and 3rd standard students of KV No. 1 Female Tutor should be from Maths and Science stream. Fee Negotiable.
Contact No. 7889615870
WANTED
driver
NEED EXPERIENCE DRIVER WITH VALID LICENCE
SALARY NEGOTIABLE
CONTACT NO.
7889615870
Required (M)
Data Entry operator &
Having knowledge of
Accounts knowing Busy
(Full Time)
Contact : 9419246006
Canal Road
(near Mahajan sweet) Shop
Global Agencies
Requirement
* Accountant with computer
operating knowledge – 1
* Dental Doctor (BDS/MDS) – 1
For a running Hospital in heart of city.
Contact: 9419226322, 9796837729
Walk in for Interview
HIRING FOR WELL REPUTED INDUSTRY FOR VARIOUS POSTS IN OFFICE
VACANCIES – LIMTED (10)
QUALIFICATION: 12TH & ABOVE
INCOME – 14K TO 30K.
FOR MORE CONTACT
7006867192 (ANIL KUMAR)
