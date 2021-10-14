Employment Oct 14, 2021

URGENT REQUIREMENT FOR ON ROLL JOBS IN (J&K) UT DIRECT JOININGS
WALK IN INTERVIEW
BANK JOBS : (M/F)
AGE MINIMUM 26 YEARS
SALARY : 14K – 16K
INSURANCE JOBS:(M/F) Experience 1-3 years Salary: 20K – 30K
STUDY VISA FOR OVERSEAS
UK/CANADA/AUSTRALIA ETC.
SCORE REQUIRED ABOVE 5.5 BAND
So Come With Your Full Bio-Data at RBECC
Interview Date: 14 – 24 October of 2021
9146996228/9541897001
BIG BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY
Start your own business at home and earn maximum loan facility also available with subsidy upto 35%
(M) 90862-99432, 8491-837827
VACANCY
Accounts Manager
Experience: Minimum 5 years
Qualification: M.Com
GST returns, Sale and Purchasing
MIS 2nd all accounts related work
Good Salary for right candidate
Contact: Mr. Mandeep
Singh Sahni, CA
45-D/C (Back Lane) Gandhi Nagar
Mobile Number: 9419192795
Required
One experienced accountant, professional in Busy Software.
And one Sales Girl for
Arora Super Market
National Highway Bari Brahmana, Jammu
Please Contact: Raghav Arora
07006627268, 9419143406
Urgently Required
1. Civil Engg (5no) 10k to 15k
2. Electrical/Mechanical Engg (10no) 15 k
3. Retail Trainer 2no 13k to 15k
4. Delivery boys for Trikuta Nagar, Talab Tillo, Shakti Nagar 20 no Salary 11k+petrol+incentive.
Mob.: 7051531025 Gandhi Nagar
Jai Chandi Maa
Computer Operator – 1
Salary : 8K – 10 K
Cashier (8) (M/F) Salary : 10 K
Receptionist – 1 (F) Salary : 10 K
Packing Boys Day Shift and Night Shift
Salary : 12000
Tally callers – 1 (F) Salary : 7000
Ph. No: 9797675901
Add: Sanjay Nagar, Jammu
URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY
1. Accountant fresher and exp, supervisor, store manager, Computer operator,sales consultant, telle celler,
2. B.sc, Msc for QC,QA, production Experience in pharma company,
3. B.tech in electrical, mech. Engg, ASM for FMCG,CRE for International & Domestic BPO,
Address :- Sidco chowk bari brahmna
Contact no:-9622365951,7298663220,9796260300
Vacancy
autocad required
Architect- 6 months- 2 year
Droughtsman – 2 years- 6 years
Civil Engineer & 3 D vizualizer can also apply
Salary : 60,000- 2,40,000 P.A
Call No. 7006441920, 7006060415
Required
SALES ASSISTANT
FOR
GARMENT SHOW ROOM
BRAND STATION
ON MAIN ROAD
NEAR SBI (MAIN STOP)
JANIPUR, JAMMU
CONTACT :
9622482828, 9797499370
Urgently Required
TELLICALLER
MARKETING EXECUTIVE
FIXED SALARY + INCENTIVE
PRIDE HOSPITALITY
Contact : 6006866010, 7051268406
88 A, Gandhi Nagar Jammu
REQUIRED
SALES PERSON FOR a SHOP IN GANDHINAGAR. Should be able to read & write English. Preference to person living near about G’nagar. Salary negotiable.
Apply to 9596611101, 9419196101.
