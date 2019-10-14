Employment Oct 14, 2019

VACANCIES

Security Guard 8K-10K+PF+ESI

Bouncher – 30K-45K

Personal Guard with weapon 15K-20K

Packing Day/Night 10,000/-

Helper/Maids M/F 8000 – 9000/-

Tally Caller – 6000 – 8000/-

Counter Boy – 9000/-

6005193164, 6005266490

REQUIRED DRIVER

FOR PERSONAL CAR

OF ARMY OFFICER

AT AMPHALA,

JAMMU

MOB. 9797519939

Required Staff

S. No. Name of the Post Qualification

1. Lect. in Chemistry M.Sc in Chemistry + B.Ed

2. Music Teacher M.A in Music

Date of Interview :16-10-2019

Timing 9 AM to 1 PM

Salary Negotiable

Director

Pragmatic Institute of Education

Krishna Nagar, Miran Sahib

Contact No. 9419190547, 9797508368

Salary negotiable

Required

Urgent

HOME TUTOR (Female)

For Math only

Class 9th and 6th

J-3 Kachi Chawni Jammu

M; 9906149657, 7889492658

REQUIRED

Wanted BAMS, BUMS Doctors for Madaan Hospital and Research Centre.

Please Contact Immediately

2436549, 2456727

7006443474

URGENTLY REQUIRED

(Interview Monday & Tuesday – 9086193986)

1. Staff Nurse, Councellor M/F for Eye Centre.

2. Teachers School & Tutorial, Office Assistant M/F.

3. International Call Centre M/F (Night Shift) Computer Operator.

4. Advisor, Collection Boy Retired Person, Driver.

5. Accountant, Cashier, Billing Operator for Chemist Shop (M).

6. Security Guard, Showroom Boy M/F) Tellecaller, Packing Boy.

(Job Location Jammu)

FIRST TIME IN J&K

Be the part of Google Accenture, DELL, HCL

Now Hiring

1. Attractive Salary

2. 5 Days working

3. International Exposure

4. Must have Excellent Communication

5. Willing to work in Shifts

Eligibility – Graduate, B. Tech, MBA, M.Com etc.

REGISTRATION STARTING

7006111894, 9682567904, 9086930655

Urgently Required

Computer Operator: 12th/Graduate

Fresher Salary : 8 to 12 K

Cashier : 12th / Graduate, Fresher, Salary 8 to 12 K

Counsellor/Receptionist

12th/Graduate, Salary 8 to 12 K

Tellecaller / Supervisor

12th/Graduate Salary 7 to 12 K

95966-85474

Mail: hrrecuitercolours@gmail.com

WALK IN INTERVIEW

VIKAS TRANSPORT CO.

Plot No. 79, Yard No. 6, Transport Nagar Jammu

Required Computer Operator/Accountant

Minimum Graduate with Diploma in Computer Application. Candidates may report for walk in interview on 14-10-19 and 15-10-2019 at 11.30 AM to 3.00 PM. Salary Negotiable.

General Manager

Mob. 9796055611

Maid

Required for 24 Hrs Service to attend one member (Female) Family

Salary 10 thousand + Food + Lodging

Contact 7889656220

or Meet at

5, Red Cross Bhawan (Ground Floor)

Kachi Chhawani Jammu

10 AM to 12 Noon (All Days)

Wanted

Physiotherapist (Female) having experience of minimum 2 yrs for clinic near Airport Road

Contact :

9419286566

JOB JOB JOB

A Govt Registered Firm Required 78 Boys & Girls for Official & Non Official Staff.

Note: Fresher can also apply.

Qualification: 8th, 10th, 12th,

Graduation above.

Income: 15000- 25000 (As per co rule)

So come with your Bio-data

at MLCC Gandhi Nagar Last Morh, Jammu Near Bata Showroom.

Contact No: 9906029039, 9796256081

Self Employed

open acupressure theraphy center and

earn rs. 1000 to rs 5000 /daily

retired person, businessmen, investor

housewife, un-employed

contact us: 7006222360, 9906155071

address: 400-a, gandhi nagar, jammu near ankur clinic

1st time in j&k

Vacancies in Corporate Sector

a Program by Dept of HRD Affiliated by

Govt of India

Salary 25000 Plus

To Fill Form Contact between

11 AM to 5 PM

7889625610

7889987200

Required

1.NURSES (M/F)

(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW)

2. PATIENT ATTENDENT (F)

(EXPERIENCE /FRESHER)

Salary :- 7000.00 to 9000.00 PM

Shifts : Day Shift/Night Shift

BHARTI AGENCIES (Regd)

141-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

8716949388, 7006832169

Wanted

Technician for Diagnostic Laboratory experienced – 7:30 AM to 2 PM.

Salary Negotiable.

Qualification : B.Sc.-MLT/D-MLT preferred

Call: 9018862510

Tirupati Convent School

THALORA (MANWAL)

Ph No. 9596354367, 9811550791, 9797936191

REQUIRED TEACHERS

General line Teacher (1) MA. B.Ed

Science Teacher (2) MSc, B.Ed

S. St Teacher (2) MA B.Ed

Salary Rs 6000- 9000