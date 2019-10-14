Employment Oct 14, 2019

VACANCIES
Security Guard 8K-10K+PF+ESI
Bouncher – 30K-45K
Personal Guard with weapon 15K-20K
Packing Day/Night 10,000/-
Helper/Maids M/F 8000 – 9000/-
Tally Caller – 6000 – 8000/-
Counter Boy – 9000/-
6005193164, 6005266490
REQUIRED DRIVER
FOR PERSONAL CAR
OF ARMY OFFICER
AT AMPHALA,
JAMMU
MOB. 9797519939
Required Staff
S. No. Name of the Post Qualification
1. Lect. in Chemistry M.Sc in Chemistry + B.Ed
2. Music Teacher M.A in Music
Date of Interview :16-10-2019
Timing 9 AM to 1 PM
Salary Negotiable
Director
Pragmatic Institute of Education
Krishna Nagar, Miran Sahib
Contact No. 9419190547, 9797508368
Salary negotiable
Required
Urgent
HOME TUTOR (Female)
For Math only
Class 9th and 6th
J-3 Kachi Chawni Jammu
M; 9906149657, 7889492658
REQUIRED
Wanted BAMS, BUMS Doctors for Madaan Hospital and Research Centre.
Please Contact Immediately
2436549, 2456727
7006443474
URGENTLY REQUIRED
(Interview Monday & Tuesday – 9086193986)
1. Staff Nurse, Councellor M/F for Eye Centre.
2. Teachers School & Tutorial, Office Assistant M/F.
3. International Call Centre M/F (Night Shift) Computer Operator.
4. Advisor, Collection Boy Retired Person, Driver.
5. Accountant, Cashier, Billing Operator for Chemist Shop (M).
6. Security Guard, Showroom Boy M/F) Tellecaller, Packing Boy.
(Job Location Jammu)
FIRST TIME IN J&K
Be the part of Google Accenture, DELL, HCL
Now Hiring
1. Attractive Salary
2. 5 Days working
3. International Exposure
4. Must have Excellent Communication
5. Willing to work in Shifts
Eligibility – Graduate, B. Tech, MBA, M.Com etc.
REGISTRATION STARTING
7006111894, 9682567904, 9086930655
Urgently Required
Computer Operator: 12th/Graduate
Fresher Salary : 8 to 12 K
Cashier : 12th / Graduate, Fresher, Salary 8 to 12 K
Counsellor/Receptionist
12th/Graduate, Salary 8 to 12 K
Tellecaller / Supervisor
12th/Graduate Salary 7 to 12 K
95966-85474
Mail: hrrecuitercolours@gmail.com
WALK IN INTERVIEW
VIKAS TRANSPORT CO.
Plot No. 79, Yard No. 6, Transport Nagar Jammu
Required Computer Operator/Accountant
Minimum Graduate with Diploma in Computer Application. Candidates may report for walk in interview on 14-10-19 and 15-10-2019 at 11.30 AM to 3.00 PM. Salary Negotiable.
General Manager
Mob. 9796055611
Maid
Required for 24 Hrs Service to attend one member (Female) Family
Salary 10 thousand + Food + Lodging
Contact 7889656220
or Meet at
5, Red Cross Bhawan (Ground Floor)
Kachi Chhawani Jammu
10 AM to 12 Noon (All Days)
Wanted
Physiotherapist (Female) having experience of minimum 2 yrs for clinic near Airport Road
Contact :
9419286566
JOB JOB JOB
A Govt Registered Firm Required 78 Boys & Girls for Official & Non Official Staff.
Note: Fresher can also apply.
Qualification: 8th, 10th, 12th,
Graduation above.
Income: 15000- 25000 (As per co rule)
So come with your Bio-data
at MLCC Gandhi Nagar Last Morh, Jammu Near Bata Showroom.
Contact No: 9906029039, 9796256081
Self Employed
open acupressure theraphy center and
earn rs. 1000 to rs 5000 /daily
retired person, businessmen, investor
housewife, un-employed
contact us: 7006222360, 9906155071
address: 400-a, gandhi nagar, jammu near ankur clinic
1st time in j&k
Vacancies in Corporate Sector
a Program by Dept of HRD Affiliated by
Govt of India
Salary 25000 Plus
To Fill Form Contact between
11 AM to 5 PM
7889625610
7889987200
Required
1.NURSES (M/F)
(ANM, GNM, FMPHW, MMPHW)
2. PATIENT ATTENDENT (F)
(EXPERIENCE /FRESHER)
Salary :- 7000.00 to 9000.00 PM
Shifts : Day Shift/Night Shift
BHARTI AGENCIES (Regd)
141-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
8716949388, 7006832169
Wanted
Technician for Diagnostic Laboratory experienced – 7:30 AM to 2 PM.
Salary Negotiable.
Qualification : B.Sc.-MLT/D-MLT preferred
Call: 9018862510
Tirupati Convent School
THALORA (MANWAL)
Ph No. 9596354367, 9811550791, 9797936191
REQUIRED TEACHERS
General line Teacher (1) MA. B.Ed
Science Teacher (2) MSc, B.Ed
S. St Teacher (2) MA B.Ed
Salary Rs 6000- 9000
