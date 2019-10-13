Employment Oct 13, 2019

BEAUTICIAN REQUIRED

Beautician Required for Saloon at Shivali Creations Boutique & Lavish Kooks Saloon Sunjwan Morh Narwal Opp Wave Mall.

Ph: 9419212714, 7006506372

SDDM HOSPITAL

REQUIRES

RMO

Send your CV with testimonial to hr.sddmhospital@gmail.com

Contact No. 01912464637-40

Address : NH, Sector 2, Channi Himmat, Jammu- 180015

REQUIRED

Wanted BAMS, BUMS Doctors for Madaan Hospital and Research Centre

Please Contact Immediately

2436549, 2456727

Required

1. Marketing Persons 2

Minimum experience 2 years in FMCG Jammu Company

Contact :

7006114701, 9484014149

Interview started on Monday

Work !! Work !! Work !!

Recruiting in Jammu for limited seats..

Assistant post (income range 12,000 – 25,000)

Improve your income by upgrade your level.

Don’t waste your time…hurry up

Book your appointment here….

9086326161 ( Ms. Payal) 7006187472 (Mr. Parvez)

JOB FOR BOYS & GIRLS

1st to 10th reappear, Pass & unemployed students

Salary for begining Rs. 6000 to 9000

More Information:-

Call – 9797554761

Requirement

Valvoline Cummins a reputed USA based lubricants company is looking for a sub distributor for Kathua, Akhnoor, R.S. Pura, Rajouri, Poonch or Doda, District’s. Interested people are requested to kindly contact on given number 94191-28210, 96221-29228

HAPPY HOURS SCHOOL

SUNJWAN NEAR MATADOOR

STAND JAMMU

PH. NO. 9796418633, 9419131856

REQUIRED TEACHERS

1. Gen Line Teacher – 2 (M.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed./B.A./B.Sc.)

2. Science Teacher -1 (M.Sc., B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed./B.Sc./M.Sc.)

3. Urdu Teacher – 1 (M.A./B.A.) with Urdu subject.

Salary – Negotiable.

PRINCIPAL

REQUIRED URGENTLY

Required two general line teachers (Female) for Classes 5th and 6th and one Counsellor for a reputed coaching centre at Trikuta Nagar.

7051059922

Urgently Required

for industry

Quality Documentation : B.Sc / B. Pharma with 1 to 3 years of Experience with Pharma Industry Salary negotiable

Marketing Executive : B.Sc/M.Sc or MBA Fresher. Salary 20 Thousand + other benefits

Quality Cheqer : B.Sc/ M.Sc- Fresher

Salary 13 Thousand

90860-85474/90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

WALK IN INTERVIEW

VIKAS TRANSPORT CO.

Plot No. 79, Yard No. 6, Transport Nagar Jammu

Required Computer Operator/Accountant

Minimum Graduate with Diploma in Computer Application. Candidates may report for walk in interview on 14-10-19 and 15-10-2019 at 11.30 AM to 3.00 PM. Salary Negotiable.

General Manager

Mob. 9796055611

Wanted

1. Helper Salary 5000 to 6000

2. Sale man – 8000

Experience – 3 years

Kids Show Room

Canal Road Jammu

Mob No. 7006345455

6005276545

Wanted

Physiotherapist (Female) having experience of minimum 2 yrs for clinic near Airport Road

Contact :

9419286566

VISION SECURITY & ALLIED

AN ISO 9001-2008 CERTIFIED COMPANY

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Field Officer: 02 Nos. Ex-Men/Civil for Jammu & Kathua area. Two wheeler must.

2. Security Supervisor: Ex-Men/Civil for Baribrahmana area. Minimum 04 years experience in Industry.

3. Sales Officer: Ex-Man/Civil for Samba & Kathua area two wheeler must.

Please Contact: Opp. Union Bank of India, Kunjwani Bye Pass Road, Jammu.

(M): 9086588001/ 9086372145/ 7051599968

Care Taker/Helper

An experienced female Care Taker/ Helper is Available to Look after old/sick Lady.

Contact M. No. 9682189971

8082477574

URGENTLY REQUIRED

COOK/CHEF FOR A

NEW RESTAURANT/

EATING POINT

CONTACT: 9906906915, 9906304004

Cook for Fast Food

Urgently required a Cook/Chef for Chinese Fast Food Restaurant in Jammu city. Salary Negotiable.

Ph. No. 7006201755, 9596898184

Chenab Security (Regd)

requires

Marketing Officers – Having 5 years experience

Security Inspectors – Having 5 years experience

Security Guard – Ex servicemen or civilian with 5 years experience

Security Manager – Ex- servicemen/JCO

Submit resume to councillor, Global Convent Hr Sec School, opp gurudwara, near Malik Market, Channi Rama, Jammu before 15th October’ 2019.

Timing from 9 AM to 3 PM

Telephone No. 0191-2460576, 9018914800

REQUIRED

Required hair dresser, having good knowledge in facial threading, hair cutting for Unisex Saloon at Malik Market Narwal Jammu.

Mob No: 94191-31125, 7006671711

REQUIRED staff FOR hOTEL

IN kATRA, vAISHNODEVI

1. Accountant (M)

Experience-2-3 years

2. Front Office (Operations) (M)

Experience 3-4 years

Salary-Negotiable

Contact No: 9149564386

Email ID:www.jaimainnhotels.com

Urgently Required

* Office Boy/Helper

* Receptionist (Female) (Should be good in communication skill)

THE SEA, 554-A, Near Nokia Care,

Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

M: 60062-10443/0191-3591530

Email-theseajammu.education@gmail.com

SGSD International School

Domana M: 95966-40808

VACANCY

The following posts are vacant in our institution for immediate joining TGT-English, Math, Science, Hindi.

Qualification: BA/B.Sc with B.Ed

Walk in for interview on 14th Oct. 2019

Timing: 9.30 A.M. onwards

Required Teachers

at Dr. Kalam’s Educational Hub

to teach up-to 10th class.

Subject: 1. Maths

2. Science

Salary offered: Rs.6000-10,000.

Mob: 7006384234, 9797333736.

Dr. Kalam’s Educational Hub

Near Petrol Pump, Adjoining The Jammu Central Co-op Bank, Sidhra, Jammu.

From 3:00 p.m to 5:00 p.m

REQUIRED

SALESMAN FOR A CHEMIST SHOP (FRESHER)

PREFERENCE WILL

BE GIVEN TO

D-PHARMA/MALE

MULTIPURPOSE

(94191-81678)

Beautician Available

Beauty Parlour expert services

at your door step

(For Ladies only)

Call for home service at

Mob No. 8899784657