Employment Oct 13, 2019

BEAUTICIAN REQUIRED
Beautician Required for Saloon at Shivali Creations Boutique & Lavish Kooks Saloon Sunjwan Morh Narwal Opp Wave Mall.
Ph: 9419212714, 7006506372
SDDM HOSPITAL
REQUIRES
RMO
Send your CV with testimonial to hr.sddmhospital@gmail.com
Contact No. 01912464637-40
Address : NH, Sector 2, Channi Himmat, Jammu- 180015
REQUIRED
Wanted BAMS, BUMS Doctors for Madaan Hospital and Research Centre
Please Contact Immediately
2436549, 2456727
Required
1. Marketing Persons 2
Minimum experience 2 years in FMCG Jammu Company
Contact :
7006114701, 9484014149
Interview started on Monday
Work !! Work !! Work !!
Recruiting in Jammu for limited seats..
Assistant post (income range 12,000 – 25,000)
Improve your income by upgrade your level.
Don’t waste your time…hurry up
Book your appointment here….
9086326161 ( Ms. Payal) 7006187472 (Mr. Parvez)
JOB FOR BOYS & GIRLS
1st to 10th reappear, Pass & unemployed students
Salary for begining Rs. 6000 to 9000
More Information:-
Call – 9797554761
Requirement
Valvoline Cummins a reputed USA based lubricants company is looking for a sub distributor for Kathua, Akhnoor, R.S. Pura, Rajouri, Poonch or Doda, District’s. Interested people are requested to kindly contact on given number 94191-28210, 96221-29228
HAPPY HOURS SCHOOL
SUNJWAN NEAR MATADOOR
STAND JAMMU
PH. NO. 9796418633, 9419131856
REQUIRED TEACHERS
1. Gen Line Teacher – 2 (M.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed./B.A./B.Sc.)
2. Science Teacher -1 (M.Sc., B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed./B.Sc./M.Sc.)
3. Urdu Teacher – 1 (M.A./B.A.) with Urdu subject.
Salary – Negotiable.
PRINCIPAL
REQUIRED URGENTLY
Required two general line teachers (Female) for Classes 5th and 6th and one Counsellor for a reputed coaching centre at Trikuta Nagar.
7051059922
Urgently Required
for industry
Quality Documentation : B.Sc / B. Pharma with 1 to 3 years of Experience with Pharma Industry Salary negotiable
Marketing Executive : B.Sc/M.Sc or MBA Fresher. Salary 20 Thousand + other benefits
Quality Cheqer : B.Sc/ M.Sc- Fresher
Salary 13 Thousand
90860-85474/90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
WALK IN INTERVIEW
VIKAS TRANSPORT CO.
Plot No. 79, Yard No. 6, Transport Nagar Jammu
Required Computer Operator/Accountant
Minimum Graduate with Diploma in Computer Application. Candidates may report for walk in interview on 14-10-19 and 15-10-2019 at 11.30 AM to 3.00 PM. Salary Negotiable.
General Manager
Mob. 9796055611
Wanted
1. Helper Salary 5000 to 6000
2. Sale man – 8000
Experience – 3 years
Kids Show Room
Canal Road Jammu
Mob No. 7006345455
6005276545
Wanted
Physiotherapist (Female) having experience of minimum 2 yrs for clinic near Airport Road
Contact :
9419286566
VISION SECURITY & ALLIED
AN ISO 9001-2008 CERTIFIED COMPANY
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Field Officer: 02 Nos. Ex-Men/Civil for Jammu & Kathua area. Two wheeler must.
2. Security Supervisor: Ex-Men/Civil for Baribrahmana area. Minimum 04 years experience in Industry.
3. Sales Officer: Ex-Man/Civil for Samba & Kathua area two wheeler must.
Please Contact: Opp. Union Bank of India, Kunjwani Bye Pass Road, Jammu.
(M): 9086588001/ 9086372145/ 7051599968
Care Taker/Helper
An experienced female Care Taker/ Helper is Available to Look after old/sick Lady.
Contact M. No. 9682189971
8082477574
URGENTLY REQUIRED
COOK/CHEF FOR A
NEW RESTAURANT/
EATING POINT
CONTACT: 9906906915, 9906304004
Cook for Fast Food
Urgently required a Cook/Chef for Chinese Fast Food Restaurant in Jammu city. Salary Negotiable.
Ph. No. 7006201755, 9596898184
Chenab Security (Regd)
requires
Marketing Officers – Having 5 years experience
Security Inspectors – Having 5 years experience
Security Guard – Ex servicemen or civilian with 5 years experience
Security Manager – Ex- servicemen/JCO
Submit resume to councillor, Global Convent Hr Sec School, opp gurudwara, near Malik Market, Channi Rama, Jammu before 15th October’ 2019.
Timing from 9 AM to 3 PM
Telephone No. 0191-2460576, 9018914800
REQUIRED
Required hair dresser, having good knowledge in facial threading, hair cutting for Unisex Saloon at Malik Market Narwal Jammu.
Mob No: 94191-31125, 7006671711
REQUIRED staff FOR hOTEL
IN kATRA, vAISHNODEVI
1. Accountant (M)
Experience-2-3 years
2. Front Office (Operations) (M)
Experience 3-4 years
Salary-Negotiable
Contact No: 9149564386
Email ID:www.jaimainnhotels.com
Urgently Required
* Office Boy/Helper
* Receptionist (Female) (Should be good in communication skill)
THE SEA, 554-A, Near Nokia Care,
Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
M: 60062-10443/0191-3591530
Email-theseajammu.education@gmail.com
SGSD International School
Domana M: 95966-40808
VACANCY
The following posts are vacant in our institution for immediate joining TGT-English, Math, Science, Hindi.
Qualification: BA/B.Sc with B.Ed
Walk in for interview on 14th Oct. 2019
Timing: 9.30 A.M. onwards
Required Teachers
at Dr. Kalam’s Educational Hub
to teach up-to 10th class.
Subject: 1. Maths
2. Science
Salary offered: Rs.6000-10,000.
Mob: 7006384234, 9797333736.
Dr. Kalam’s Educational Hub
Near Petrol Pump, Adjoining The Jammu Central Co-op Bank, Sidhra, Jammu.
From 3:00 p.m to 5:00 p.m
REQUIRED
SALESMAN FOR A CHEMIST SHOP (FRESHER)
PREFERENCE WILL
BE GIVEN TO
D-PHARMA/MALE
MULTIPURPOSE
(94191-81678)
Beautician Available
Beauty Parlour expert services
at your door step
(For Ladies only)
Call for home service at
Mob No. 8899784657
