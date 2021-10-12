Employment Oct 12, 2021

REQUIRED
WE ARE LOOKING FOR FRESH FACES/MODELS (FEMALE ONLY) FOR PRODUCT SHOOT ON PER DAY BASIS.
AGE : 18 YRS TO 26 YRS.
UNMARRIED, FAMILIAR TO CAMERA EXPERIENCED MODELS WILL BE PREFERRED.
SEND YOUR PICS ALONG WITH EXPERIENCE AT support@kashmirvilla.com
CALL US ON: 9086066000
WHATSAPP : 7006001324
REQUIRED
Driver for Tata Mobile from Bakshi Nagar or Nearby area and also carry one passport size photograph and licence.
Contact No:
9419108836, 7889541208
WANTED
Wanted a female staff having knowledge of computer and having good communication skills at subhash nagar office
Salary:-7000+incentive
Timing:-10 to 4
Contact:-9419140784
GANGADHAS AGENCIES pvt. ltd.
Required
Indoor Sitting Job
1) R.M. Sales – 10 (Position) Female Only
2) R.M. Telecalling – 5 Position Female Only
Walk in Interview on
Date: 13th and 14th Oct 2021
Timing:- 11.30 to 5 pm.
Address:- 92 B/A Gole Market Gandhi Nagar
Jammu Near Bansi Mandir Gandhi Nagar
Contact:- 7889897896, 9796415032, 7889614596
Urgently required
1. Sales Manager/ Sales Officer (2-5 yrs Experienced in FMCG)
2. Driver
3. Receptionist
Whatsapp your resume or
Contact at 9070973666
Editorial
Protection of child rights
Augmenting the fleet of ambulances