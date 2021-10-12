Employment Oct 12, 2021

REQUIRED

WE ARE LOOKING FOR FRESH FACES/MODELS (FEMALE ONLY) FOR PRODUCT SHOOT ON PER DAY BASIS.

AGE : 18 YRS TO 26 YRS.

UNMARRIED, FAMILIAR TO CAMERA EXPERIENCED MODELS WILL BE PREFERRED.

SEND YOUR PICS ALONG WITH EXPERIENCE AT support@kashmirvilla.com

CALL US ON: 9086066000

WHATSAPP : 7006001324

REQUIRED

Driver for Tata Mobile from Bakshi Nagar or Nearby area and also carry one passport size photograph and licence.

Contact No:

9419108836, 7889541208

WANTED

Wanted a female staff having knowledge of computer and having good communication skills at subhash nagar office

Salary:-7000+incentive

Timing:-10 to 4

Contact:-9419140784

GANGADHAS AGENCIES pvt. ltd.

Required

Indoor Sitting Job

1) R.M. Sales – 10 (Position) Female Only

2) R.M. Telecalling – 5 Position Female Only

Walk in Interview on

Date: 13th and 14th Oct 2021

Timing:- 11.30 to 5 pm.

Address:- 92 B/A Gole Market Gandhi Nagar

Jammu Near Bansi Mandir Gandhi Nagar

Contact:- 7889897896, 9796415032, 7889614596

Urgently required

1. Sales Manager/ Sales Officer (2-5 yrs Experienced in FMCG)

2. Driver

3. Receptionist

Whatsapp your resume or

Contact at 9070973666