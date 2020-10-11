Employment Oct 11, 2020

REQUIRED
ONE FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR THE JOB OF ACCOUNTS
KNOWLEDGE OF TALLY IS MUST
EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES WILL BE PREFERRED SEND RESUME AT
Email: SHANKERGROUP_IND@YAHOO.CO.IN
TOPHSHERKHANIAN BRIDGE AKHNOOR ROAD JAMMU.
Required
Female Assistant having knowledge of MS Word & Excel, Busy/Tally.
Contact :
CA Hardeep Aggarwal
(M) 94191-42005
VACANCY
Following staff is required for a manufacturing unit at Bari Brahmana
1> Marketing Executive – 3 nos
Candidate with valid license and two wheeler may apply
2> Digital (online) Marketing Executive (Female) – 1 no
Candidate should be well versed with social media.
Salary negotiable
Experience person may send their
bio data to email id-
Vibhugupta25@gmail.com
Call/Whatsapp at – 9796444936
Vacancy
Urgently required person having experience of 1-2 year in networking and telecom equipments. Person should have sound knowledge to work on Microsoft MS-Office, IP related services. Preference given to the person who is having his own laptop and local conveyance.
Please contact Ph. 9419198563, 9796234224, 9469000035 on Monday after 10.00 am at Old City.
Required SALE
person FOR FMCG PRODUCTS 2-3 yrs experience is must. Person to cover JAMMU PROVINCE. Salary best in the industry. TA DA EXTRA .
Send ur RESUME at
rc.sons007@yahoo.in
Walk in Interview Eureka Forbes Ltd. MNC Company.
Venue:- H.No. 51, Sec-6, Trikuta Nagar Jammu Opp. RBI Quarter
Date of Interview:
12th and 13th October
Timing: 11 AM to 6 PM
Contact Person: Amik Mahajan
9803376285,
Pawan: 7006282937
REQUIRED
STAFF FOR SOOD EYE CENTRE
TRIKUTA NAGAR
1. RECEPTIONIST (FEMALE) – 2
(GRADUATE)
2. OPD ATTENDANT/PCC (FEMALE) -3
12TH PASS
TIMING: 9.00 AM TO 7.00 PM
2 HOUR LUNCH BREAK
CONTACT: 7006127001,
9419191400, 9419183185
IELTS
Trainer Required
Remuneration Best in the Industry
Contact: 7051069680, 9419174825
Mail ID: rahul1234521@gmail.com
Vacancy
Business Dev Officer: 03 No’s
Field Officer: 03 No’s
Staff required for reputed security agency Handsome salary + TA
Preference will be given to experienced person conveyance must
Contact us: 9622175727
Required Electrician
For hotel & Banquets
Electrician (III Phase) 01 No.
Candidate should have good experience.
Salary: Negotiable
Interview on 12th, 13th & 14th Oct 2020
Place: Channi Himmat, Jammu
Contact: 94191-00887
Required
Married Female Executive Assistant/Office Coordinator
Preferably, 1 year experience as a secretary to MD of a company.
Office coordinator with steady experience in admin is also welcome.
Qualification-Min. Graduation.
Skill Set Required: Excellent Follow up skills, working knowledge of excel/word, Good Command over english.
Salary-10,000-15,000 based on experience and skills.
Timings-10:00-7:00.
Mail your resume at girish.girishibmr@gmail.com or call at
8010574712
JOB
Experienced Healthcare
professional For the role of
Business Development Manager
For a chain of Pathology Labs in
J&K. Should be presentable,
dynamic and having excellent
communication skills
Salary negotiable
Contact with an updated CV
+ 91 9419123683
Required
Female Computer Operator for Leading Non-Banking Financial Company. Send us your CV along with latest photo at moneywiseamc@gmail.com
Salary: 7000 +
Experience: 1-3yrs
Timings 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Address: Sector 1, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu( Near PNB )
For Walkin Contact : 9906339912 / 9906251856
Neptune automotive
REQUIRES,
ITI DIPLOMA (ELECTRONICS)
LOCATION: JAMMU (1)/SRINAGAR (1)
FRESHERS & EXPERIENCED CAN APPLY
CONTACT :
* 7827544499
* nas.chandigarh@gmail.com
* www.neptuneautomative.in
Urgently Required
1. Counsellor … 1
(Masters in Psychology/Social Work with relevant experience)
2. Field Worker….1
(Graduate/10+2 with relevant experience)
3. Chowkidar… 1
(Accommodation & Food including)
Walk in Interview with complete Bio data for project of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, GOI at :
JKSPYM (NGO) Village-Purkhoo, Post
Dumana Akhnoor Road, Jammu.
Ph. 9622109505/0191-2604091
REQUIRED
A Salesman Or Helper for Wholesale Cosmetic Shop at City Chowk, having Some Relative knowledge About work.
Timing:- 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM
Salary – 7500/- (Negotiable)
For further details.
Kindly contact @ 9419184875
Urgently Required
Female Executives – 3
Jammu- 1
Kathua-1
Udhampur-1
Qualification BSc, B.Com
Salary 4 digit + Incentive
Contact us on whatsapp:-9541550732
(M) – 6006143466
J I (Marketing)
113/6 R S Pura (Jammu
Required
OFFICE COORDINATOR
(FEMALE ONLY)
FOR BRIGADIER JAMWAL’S
LAKSHYA DEFENCE
ACADEMY
AMBPHALLA, JAMMU
9797519939, 9796468555
Vedant Remedies Pvt Ltd
Requires
Medical Representatives For Jammu Srinagar (Females Preferred) And Rajouri HQ (Male Preferred) Min Exp 1 Year Attractive Salary Send Resume vedantremedies09@gmail.com or Call 9419239883/8920900339
Wanted
Technician for Diagnostic Laboratory. DMLT with experience preffered. Fresh DMLT graduates can also apply.
Salary negotiable
Hrs : 7.30 AM-1.30 PM
9018862510
Urgently Required
Receptionist/Counsellor – M/F-4
Computer operator M/F -2
I.T Trainer – F- 1
Sales Associates- M/F- 3
Video Editor – M/F – 2
Visit : Main road Vidhata Nagar near Kashmir Medicate
Contact : 8082613917, 9622685788, 9107000133
Urgent Requirement
1. Accountant (Bank Audit) – (Vacancy – 3) – (location – Trikuta Nagar) – (Salary – 5000/-)
2. Office Coordinator (Recruitment) – (vacancy – 1) – (Location – Bhagwati Nagar) – negotiable
Interested candidates may share cv on jobs@aatishmanagement.in
9990011643
WANTED
Salesman cum Helper experience Holder.
Salary Negotiable
Contact: 9596425254, 8082471443