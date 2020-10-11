Employment Oct 11, 2020

REQUIRED

ONE FEMALE CANDIDATE FOR THE JOB OF ACCOUNTS

KNOWLEDGE OF TALLY IS MUST

EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES WILL BE PREFERRED SEND RESUME AT

Email: SHANKERGROUP_IND@YAHOO.CO.IN

TOPHSHERKHANIAN BRIDGE AKHNOOR ROAD JAMMU.

Required

Female Assistant having knowledge of MS Word & Excel, Busy/Tally.

Contact :

CA Hardeep Aggarwal

(M) 94191-42005

VACANCY

Following staff is required for a manufacturing unit at Bari Brahmana

1> Marketing Executive – 3 nos

Candidate with valid license and two wheeler may apply

2> Digital (online) Marketing Executive (Female) – 1 no

Candidate should be well versed with social media.

Salary negotiable

Experience person may send their

bio data to email id-

Vibhugupta25@gmail.com

Call/Whatsapp at – 9796444936

Vacancy

Urgently required person having experience of 1-2 year in networking and telecom equipments. Person should have sound knowledge to work on Microsoft MS-Office, IP related services. Preference given to the person who is having his own laptop and local conveyance.

Please contact Ph. 9419198563, 9796234224, 9469000035 on Monday after 10.00 am at Old City.

Required SALE

person FOR FMCG PRODUCTS 2-3 yrs experience is must. Person to cover JAMMU PROVINCE. Salary best in the industry. TA DA EXTRA .

Send ur RESUME at

rc.sons007@yahoo.in

Walk in Interview Eureka Forbes Ltd. MNC Company.

Venue:- H.No. 51, Sec-6, Trikuta Nagar Jammu Opp. RBI Quarter

Date of Interview:

12th and 13th October

Timing: 11 AM to 6 PM

Contact Person: Amik Mahajan

9803376285,

Pawan: 7006282937

REQUIRED

STAFF FOR SOOD EYE CENTRE

TRIKUTA NAGAR

1. RECEPTIONIST (FEMALE) – 2

(GRADUATE)

2. OPD ATTENDANT/PCC (FEMALE) -3

12TH PASS

TIMING: 9.00 AM TO 7.00 PM

2 HOUR LUNCH BREAK

CONTACT: 7006127001,

9419191400, 9419183185

IELTS

Trainer Required

Remuneration Best in the Industry

Contact: 7051069680, 9419174825

Mail ID: rahul1234521@gmail.com

Vacancy

Business Dev Officer: 03 No’s

Field Officer: 03 No’s

Staff required for reputed security agency Handsome salary + TA

Preference will be given to experienced person conveyance must

Contact us: 9622175727

Required Electrician

For hotel & Banquets

Electrician (III Phase) 01 No.

Candidate should have good experience.

Salary: Negotiable

Interview on 12th, 13th & 14th Oct 2020

Place: Channi Himmat, Jammu

Contact: 94191-00887

Required

Married Female Executive Assistant/Office Coordinator

Preferably, 1 year experience as a secretary to MD of a company.

Office coordinator with steady experience in admin is also welcome.

Qualification-Min. Graduation.

Skill Set Required: Excellent Follow up skills, working knowledge of excel/word, Good Command over english.

Salary-10,000-15,000 based on experience and skills.

Timings-10:00-7:00.

Mail your resume at girish.girishibmr@gmail.com or call at

8010574712

JOB

Experienced Healthcare

professional For the role of

Business Development Manager

For a chain of Pathology Labs in

J&K. Should be presentable,

dynamic and having excellent

communication skills

Salary negotiable

Contact with an updated CV

+ 91 9419123683

Required

Female Computer Operator for Leading Non-Banking Financial Company. Send us your CV along with latest photo at moneywiseamc@gmail.com

Salary: 7000 +

Experience: 1-3yrs

Timings 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Address: Sector 1, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu( Near PNB )

For Walkin Contact : 9906339912 / 9906251856

Neptune automotive

REQUIRES,

ITI DIPLOMA (ELECTRONICS)

LOCATION: JAMMU (1)/SRINAGAR (1)

FRESHERS & EXPERIENCED CAN APPLY

CONTACT :

* 7827544499

* nas.chandigarh@gmail.com

* www.neptuneautomative.in

Urgently Required

1. Counsellor … 1

(Masters in Psychology/Social Work with relevant experience)

2. Field Worker….1

(Graduate/10+2 with relevant experience)

3. Chowkidar… 1

(Accommodation & Food including)

Walk in Interview with complete Bio data for project of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, GOI at :

JKSPYM (NGO) Village-Purkhoo, Post

Dumana Akhnoor Road, Jammu.

Ph. 9622109505/0191-2604091

REQUIRED

A Salesman Or Helper for Wholesale Cosmetic Shop at City Chowk, having Some Relative knowledge About work.

Timing:- 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Salary – 7500/- (Negotiable)

For further details.

Kindly contact @ 9419184875

Urgently Required

Female Executives – 3

Jammu- 1

Kathua-1

Udhampur-1

Qualification BSc, B.Com

Salary 4 digit + Incentive

Contact us on whatsapp:-9541550732

(M) – 6006143466

J I (Marketing)

113/6 R S Pura (Jammu

Required

OFFICE COORDINATOR

(FEMALE ONLY)

FOR BRIGADIER JAMWAL’S

LAKSHYA DEFENCE

ACADEMY

AMBPHALLA, JAMMU

9797519939, 9796468555

Vedant Remedies Pvt Ltd

Requires

Medical Representatives For Jammu Srinagar (Females Preferred) And Rajouri HQ (Male Preferred) Min Exp 1 Year Attractive Salary Send Resume vedantremedies09@gmail.com or Call 9419239883/8920900339

Wanted

Technician for Diagnostic Laboratory. DMLT with experience preffered. Fresh DMLT graduates can also apply.

Salary negotiable

Hrs : 7.30 AM-1.30 PM

9018862510

Urgently Required

Receptionist/Counsellor – M/F-4

Computer operator M/F -2

I.T Trainer – F- 1

Sales Associates- M/F- 3

Video Editor – M/F – 2

Visit : Main road Vidhata Nagar near Kashmir Medicate

Contact : 8082613917, 9622685788, 9107000133

Urgent Requirement

1. Accountant (Bank Audit) – (Vacancy – 3) – (location – Trikuta Nagar) – (Salary – 5000/-)

2. Office Coordinator (Recruitment) – (vacancy – 1) – (Location – Bhagwati Nagar) – negotiable

Interested candidates may share cv on jobs@aatishmanagement.in

9990011643

WANTED

Salesman cum Helper experience Holder.

Salary Negotiable

Contact: 9596425254, 8082471443