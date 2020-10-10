Employment Oct 10, 2020

Call Center Agents Required
We are looking for energetic and dynamic call center agent.
Education – 12th Pass / Graduation
Age Limit – 22 – 28 years ( Male / Female)
Excellent English / Hindi Communication.
Excellent Computer Literacy
Experience & Fresher both can Apply
Salary – 6500 – 9000 + Performance Bounce
For Walk In interview – Greater Kailash ,
Lane No -17 , Jammu.
Contact No – 7006176140 / 8433900679
Required
Female Computer Operator for Leading Non-Banking Financial Company. Send us your CV along with latest photo at moneywiseamc@gmail.com
Salary: 7000 +
Experience: 1-3yrs
Timings 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Address: Sector 1, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu( Near PNB )
For Walkin Contact : 9906339912 / 9906251856
WANTED
Experienced
HR (Female) having
1-3 years experience
good Salary.
Contact: 9419286566
Email: pharmadenovo@gmail.com
JOB
Experienced Civil Engineer
For the role of General Manager
For a leading construction
company based in J&K.
Having 10+years of Experience,
Should have knowledge of Project
management & execution and well
versed in estimation and costing
Salary negotiable
Contact with an updated CV
+ 91 9419123683
JOB
Experienced Healthcare
professional For the role of
Business Development Manager
For a chain of Pathology Labs in
J&K. Should be presentable,
dynamic and having excellent
communication skills
Salary negotiable
Contact with an updated CV
+ 91 9419123683
Urgently Required for Ltd Industry
Trainee Operator- Diploma in Machanical/ Electrical/ Electronic, Fresher Salary 10500+OT Shift 8 hours.
Production Engineer – Diploma in Machanical Experience 1 to 4 year salary 15 to 30 K.
Maintenance Engineer – Diploma in Mechanical, Experience 1 to 4 year salary 15 to 30 K.
Electrician – ITI Experience 2 to 3 year salary 12 to 15 K.
Fitter – ITI Experience 2 to 3 year salary 15 to 20 K.
9086085474, 9086585474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Work from Home
Part Time / Full Time
Earn Extra Income
Job Person, Fresher, Businessman, Housewife, Students, Retired, etc.
7889796383, 9682504370
(Great Business Opportunity)
WALK IN INTERVIEW
REQUIRED FRESHER GRADUATE
RECEPTIONIST (F).
FOR OFFICE HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF
MS WORD AND EXCEL.
(SUNDAY 11 OCT. FROM 10 AM TO 12 NOON)
DAVINDER IRON & STEEL CO.,
GANGYAL, JAMMU.
Mob. 8082348045 , 8825047990.
info@davindersteel.com
VACANCY
Reputed NGO requires:
1. Field Supervisor- Preferably PG.
2. Community Facilitators/ Programme Assistants -Graduates/ B.Tech even 12th can apply
For Jammu, Samba & Poonch. Good Computer knowledge and Communications skills must.
Mail CV at career@ndf.org.in
Whatsapp: 8491070082
For query Call: 9149472155