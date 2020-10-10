Employment Oct 10, 2020

Call Center Agents Required

We are looking for energetic and dynamic call center agent.

Education – 12th Pass / Graduation

Age Limit – 22 – 28 years ( Male / Female)

Excellent English / Hindi Communication.

Excellent Computer Literacy

Experience & Fresher both can Apply

Salary – 6500 – 9000 + Performance Bounce

For Walk In interview – Greater Kailash ,

Lane No -17 , Jammu.

Contact No – 7006176140 / 8433900679

Required

Female Computer Operator for Leading Non-Banking Financial Company. Send us your CV along with latest photo at moneywiseamc@gmail.com

Salary: 7000 +

Experience: 1-3yrs

Timings 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Address: Sector 1, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu( Near PNB )

For Walkin Contact : 9906339912 / 9906251856

WANTED

Experienced

HR (Female) having

1-3 years experience

good Salary.

Contact: 9419286566

Email: pharmadenovo@gmail.com

JOB

Experienced Civil Engineer

For the role of General Manager

For a leading construction

company based in J&K.

Having 10+years of Experience,

Should have knowledge of Project

management & execution and well

versed in estimation and costing

Salary negotiable

Contact with an updated CV

+ 91 9419123683

JOB

Experienced Healthcare

professional For the role of

Business Development Manager

For a chain of Pathology Labs in

J&K. Should be presentable,

dynamic and having excellent

communication skills

Salary negotiable

Contact with an updated CV

+ 91 9419123683

Urgently Required for Ltd Industry

Trainee Operator- Diploma in Machanical/ Electrical/ Electronic, Fresher Salary 10500+OT Shift 8 hours.

Production Engineer – Diploma in Machanical Experience 1 to 4 year salary 15 to 30 K.

Maintenance Engineer – Diploma in Mechanical, Experience 1 to 4 year salary 15 to 30 K.

Electrician – ITI Experience 2 to 3 year salary 12 to 15 K.

Fitter – ITI Experience 2 to 3 year salary 15 to 20 K.

9086085474, 9086585474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Work from Home

Part Time / Full Time

Earn Extra Income

Job Person, Fresher, Businessman, Housewife, Students, Retired, etc.

7889796383, 9682504370

(Great Business Opportunity)

WALK IN INTERVIEW

REQUIRED FRESHER GRADUATE

RECEPTIONIST (F).

FOR OFFICE HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF

MS WORD AND EXCEL.

(SUNDAY 11 OCT. FROM 10 AM TO 12 NOON)

DAVINDER IRON & STEEL CO.,

GANGYAL, JAMMU.

Mob. 8082348045 , 8825047990.

info@davindersteel.com

VACANCY

Reputed NGO requires:

1. Field Supervisor- Preferably PG.

2. Community Facilitators/ Programme Assistants -Graduates/ B.Tech even 12th can apply

For Jammu, Samba & Poonch. Good Computer knowledge and Communications skills must.

Mail CV at career@ndf.org.in

Whatsapp: 8491070082

For query Call: 9149472155