Employment Nov 5, 2019

Required Chef
Urgently required Cook/Chef for a Chineese fast food restaurant in Jammu City.
Also required one Helper.
Contact: 7006201755, 9596898184
Jobs in samba & vijaypur
1) B.Sc/M.Sc
Freshers/Experienced
2) B.Sc Chemistry
3) B. Pharma/D. Pharma
Freshers/Experienced
4) B. Tech/ITI/Mechanical/Electrical
Fresher/Experience
5) Security Guards
6) Drivers/Accounts/Labour
Contact No.
8899769643, 9086380283
SELF EMPLOYMENT
EARN RS 19 LAKH AS A CASH GIFT
Required distributor for
“Hygienic Sanitary Napkin”.
Also contact for part time work. Company also required.
Sales Girls – 2 No’s
Salary – 15000 + incentive
Contact: 7006439683, 9906155071
Address: 95/1(A) Ward No. 64
Roop Nagar Jammu
Required
(1) Ex-Man Security Guard 20 Nos
For Sainik Colony area
(2) Civil Security Guard 20 Nos
Jammu, Kunjwani, Baribrahmana area
(3) Gunman- 10 Nos
(4) Field Officer – 02 Nos
Arising Security Services
Baribrahmana Samba
Contact No.
8082234880, 9682592956
JOB VACANCY
FOR TRAVEL AGENCY
Booking of tickets
Sound accounting knowledge for managing accounts of the Travel Agency and Recovery.
Female candidates will be preferred
Salary as per industry standards
Salary for accountant:-12000/-
Address: 815A GANDHINAGAR NEAR DOGRA GROUND LAST MODH
EMAILID: musaibtravels@gmail.com
CONTACT NO: 7006761824/9622444002
Part Time Full Time Work
Offline and online
Earn Extra Income at home written
and data typing work
Work 4 to 5 hours per/day
Businessman, Job person,
Retired Person, Housewife and Students etc.
Timing:- 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Address: Shastri Nagar
Sunday Close
Cont:- 9596202336, 8716071784
Urgent required faculty
(A) Physics (B) Chemistry
(C) Sociology (D) Mathematics
(E) Zoology (F) English
(G) History (H) Geology
(I) (Receptionist)
SHINE TUTORIAL
Exchange Road Jammu
Mob. 7889747922
WORK FROM HOME
PART/FULL TIME
EARN EXTRA INCOME
1-2 HOURS PER DAY WORK
RETIRED PERSONS/JOB PERSONS, BUSINESS MAN, HOUSE WIFE, STUDENT
7889355882
ONE CALL CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE
Urgently Required
for construction site in Jammu
Immediate Joining
1. Batching Plant Operator – 01
2. Dumper Drivers – 10
E-Mail- management@trgindustries.com
Contact: 9790423331, 8491833836
Address: 29, GMC Rail Head Complex near Bahu Plaza, Jammu
Wanted Cook
Wanted Expert female Cook who knows all types of cooking Indian, Chineese, Punjabi etc at home in Trikuta Nagar
Salary Negotiable
Timings 7 AM to 7 PM
Contact :
9419180300
Crescent public school
Crescent (Disco) Road, Janipur
Ph. No. 0191-2535337
Required Immediately
Walk-in-Interview
1. PRT- Relevant Qualification
2. Art & Craft- Relevant Qualification
3. Sweeper- Middle Pass
WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW
REQUIRE LIMITED CANDIDATES BOTH BOYS AND GIRLS FOR OFFICE
VACANCIES -08
QUALIFICATION-GRADUATION AND ABOVE (UNDER GRADUATE CAN ALSO APPLY)
INCOME-13500 TO 25500
AGE-18 TO 45
FOR MORE CONTACT
7051229714 (ANIL)
Vacancy
Need a female
candidate for
Pharma-Company with good qualification
Contact No. 8082162730
Required Staff m/f
* Marketing Executive
* Computer Operator
* Accountant
* Driver
Contact with us:
saharajagratimanch@gmail.com
Mob: 9484114326
Required Urgently
Full Time Computer Accountant for
Busy Software.
Contact: 9419192701
Opportunity for freshers
Salesmen Required
Min. Qualification 12th Pass for reputed Textile Wholesale business.
Contact for bright future.
9419185292, 9906087001
Vacancy
– Bank Job
ICICI, Axis, Kotak, HDFC
– Councellor for Office -02
– Tellecaller -05
– Security Guard -04
– Packing Boys -10
Mob: 7051459309, 8082005806
Address: Gandhi Nagar, Near Gole Market
Job Opportunity
Well educated Salon Manager
With experience
Salary- 12K to 30k
7006002740
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Jobs in IT Sector 10 No. Sal. 15K – 30K.
2. Operation Jobs in Banks 20 No. Sal. 12K – 25 K.
3. Marketing Executives – 10 No. Sal. 8K – 25K.
4. Jobs in MNC (Gurgaon) – 10 No. Sal. 15K – 40K.
5. Accountant, Counsellor, Receptionist – 10 No. Sal. 8K – 15K.
6. Jobs in Hotels – 10 No. Sal. 8K – 20K (Food+Acc).
Qual: B.Tech MBA’s, 10th, 12th, Graduates etc.
Limited Openings- Hurry Up.
Mob: 7006221627, 9086930655, 7006111894
Skyline Placement Services
Trikuta Nagar, Near Bikaner Sweets, Jmu
Required
Required office assistant at Bhagwati Nagar, having computer knowledge for submission of online e-tenders.
Contact: 9419130380, 7006470704
Staff Required
(For official work)
Trainer’s/Counselor for Skill Project
(10 N) 15K +
Civil/Mechanical (10N) 8K to 12K
Graduates/Post Graduates (20 No.)
15K to 20K
Sales Executive (10N) 10,000 No Target
Nanak Nagar Near Gurudwara
7051531025
Required
Salesman required for Men’s garments shop at Gandhi Nagar, Salary will be discuss in the interview. Not on phone.
Contact between 10 AM to 8 PM.
Contact No: 9596660666
URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR LTD INDUSTRY
Quality Trainee: Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics/ Mechanical/ Instrumentation. Fresher, Salary 10 to 12 K.
Machine Operator: ITI- Electrical/ Electronic/ Mechanical/Fitter/ Tractor Mechanic.
All Stream: 3 Month/6 Month/ 1 year/ 2 year ITI Eligible. Salary 11800/-
9086085474/ 9086485474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
REQUIRED
* RECEPTIONIST
* TEACHING FOR
* REASONING
* QUANTITATIVE APTITUDE
* ENGLISH
* GENERAL STUDIES
MAIN CHOWK, SATWARI JMU.
(M) 7006978552
Job opportunity
Urgently Required 42 Boys & 30 Girls for official & Non-official work in Jammu & other districts also.
Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduate & above
Income : 14,500 to 22,200 Per Month
( As per Co. Rule)
FREE HOSTEL FOR BOYS & GIRLS
For Contact visit Last Morh Gandhinagar
Jammu Opp. VIP Bag Show Room
Cell No. 9906029039- 9796256081
Required Staff
FOR IMPORTED ENERGY DRINK
LAUNCHING AND SALES
05- Salesman Experienced
05- Marketing Executives
03- Display Creater Boys
01- Accountant-
(Salary Negotiable)
Narwal Vidhata Nagar Jammu
Call 9419237543- 9419108275
7006175195
NEED
Officer Executives – 2
(MBA Marketing)
Telecallers – 10
* Good speaking skills
* Positive Attitude
* Patience
* Interest to Learn
* Good Listening habit
Preferred only exp.
(Fresher can also apply)
rajeshsetindia@gmail. com
9419100331
CHOUDHARY POWER PROJECTS PVT. LTD
Choudhary Towers, 3rd Floor, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
URGENT REQUIRED
1. No. – Surveyor, Diploma in Civil having proficient in Handling of Total station and complete knowledge of Surveys and quantity assessment. Interested shall submit their resume on the above address. Contact No. 7831843034
Need a sales girl
Kachi Chowni Readymade
Shop My 2nd Wife
Contact No.: 7006057028
Business Opportunity
Wanted distributor
deal’s:- Accupressure Health
Hi-tech Machine
and “Hygnic Sanitary Napkin”
Open Accupressure Health Centre
Benefit Rs 1000 to Rs 5000/ day
Contact us: 9070152727, 9906155071
Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
