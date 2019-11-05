Employment Nov 5, 2019

Required Chef

Urgently required Cook/Chef for a Chineese fast food restaurant in Jammu City.

Also required one Helper.

Contact: 7006201755, 9596898184

Jobs in samba & vijaypur

1) B.Sc/M.Sc

Freshers/Experienced

2) B.Sc Chemistry

3) B. Pharma/D. Pharma

Freshers/Experienced

4) B. Tech/ITI/Mechanical/Electrical

Fresher/Experience

5) Security Guards

6) Drivers/Accounts/Labour

Contact No.

8899769643, 9086380283

SELF EMPLOYMENT

EARN RS 19 LAKH AS A CASH GIFT

Required distributor for

“Hygienic Sanitary Napkin”.

Also contact for part time work. Company also required.

Sales Girls – 2 No’s

Salary – 15000 + incentive

Contact: 7006439683, 9906155071

Address: 95/1(A) Ward No. 64

Roop Nagar Jammu

Required

(1) Ex-Man Security Guard 20 Nos

For Sainik Colony area

(2) Civil Security Guard 20 Nos

Jammu, Kunjwani, Baribrahmana area

(3) Gunman- 10 Nos

(4) Field Officer – 02 Nos

Arising Security Services

Baribrahmana Samba

Contact No.

8082234880, 9682592956

JOB VACANCY

FOR TRAVEL AGENCY

Booking of tickets

Sound accounting knowledge for managing accounts of the Travel Agency and Recovery.

Female candidates will be preferred

Salary as per industry standards

Salary for accountant:-12000/-

Address: 815A GANDHINAGAR NEAR DOGRA GROUND LAST MODH

EMAILID: musaibtravels@gmail.com

CONTACT NO: 7006761824/9622444002

Part Time Full Time Work

Offline and online

Earn Extra Income at home written

and data typing work

Work 4 to 5 hours per/day

Businessman, Job person,

Retired Person, Housewife and Students etc.

Timing:- 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Address: Shastri Nagar

Sunday Close

Cont:- 9596202336, 8716071784

Urgent required faculty

(A) Physics (B) Chemistry

(C) Sociology (D) Mathematics

(E) Zoology (F) English

(G) History (H) Geology

(I) (Receptionist)

SHINE TUTORIAL

Exchange Road Jammu

Mob. 7889747922

WORK FROM HOME

PART/FULL TIME

EARN EXTRA INCOME

1-2 HOURS PER DAY WORK

RETIRED PERSONS/JOB PERSONS, BUSINESS MAN, HOUSE WIFE, STUDENT

7889355882

ONE CALL CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE

Urgently Required

for construction site in Jammu

Immediate Joining

1. Batching Plant Operator – 01

2. Dumper Drivers – 10

E-Mail- management@trgindustries.com

Contact: 9790423331, 8491833836

Address: 29, GMC Rail Head Complex near Bahu Plaza, Jammu

Wanted Cook

Wanted Expert female Cook who knows all types of cooking Indian, Chineese, Punjabi etc at home in Trikuta Nagar

Salary Negotiable

Timings 7 AM to 7 PM

Contact :

9419180300

Crescent public school

Crescent (Disco) Road, Janipur

Ph. No. 0191-2535337

Required Immediately

Walk-in-Interview

1. PRT- Relevant Qualification

2. Art & Craft- Relevant Qualification

3. Sweeper- Middle Pass

WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW

REQUIRE LIMITED CANDIDATES BOTH BOYS AND GIRLS FOR OFFICE

VACANCIES -08

QUALIFICATION-GRADUATION AND ABOVE (UNDER GRADUATE CAN ALSO APPLY)

INCOME-13500 TO 25500

AGE-18 TO 45

FOR MORE CONTACT

7051229714 (ANIL)

Vacancy

Need a female

candidate for

Pharma-Company with good qualification

Contact No. 8082162730

Required Staff m/f

* Marketing Executive

* Computer Operator

* Accountant

* Driver

Contact with us:

saharajagratimanch@gmail.com

Mob: 9484114326

Required Urgently

Full Time Computer Accountant for

Busy Software.

Contact: 9419192701

Opportunity for freshers

Salesmen Required

Min. Qualification 12th Pass for reputed Textile Wholesale business.

Contact for bright future.

9419185292, 9906087001

Vacancy

– Bank Job

ICICI, Axis, Kotak, HDFC

– Councellor for Office -02

– Tellecaller -05

– Security Guard -04

– Packing Boys -10

Mob: 7051459309, 8082005806

Address: Gandhi Nagar, Near Gole Market

Job Opportunity

Well educated Salon Manager

With experience

Salary- 12K to 30k

7006002740

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Jobs in IT Sector 10 No. Sal. 15K – 30K.

2. Operation Jobs in Banks 20 No. Sal. 12K – 25 K.

3. Marketing Executives – 10 No. Sal. 8K – 25K.

4. Jobs in MNC (Gurgaon) – 10 No. Sal. 15K – 40K.

5. Accountant, Counsellor, Receptionist – 10 No. Sal. 8K – 15K.

6. Jobs in Hotels – 10 No. Sal. 8K – 20K (Food+Acc).

Qual: B.Tech MBA’s, 10th, 12th, Graduates etc.

Limited Openings- Hurry Up.

Mob: 7006221627, 9086930655, 7006111894

Skyline Placement Services

Trikuta Nagar, Near Bikaner Sweets, Jmu

Required

Required office assistant at Bhagwati Nagar, having computer knowledge for submission of online e-tenders.

Contact: 9419130380, 7006470704

Staff Required

(For official work)

Trainer’s/Counselor for Skill Project

(10 N) 15K +

Civil/Mechanical (10N) 8K to 12K

Graduates/Post Graduates (20 No.)

15K to 20K

Sales Executive (10N) 10,000 No Target

Nanak Nagar Near Gurudwara

7051531025

Required

Salesman required for Men’s garments shop at Gandhi Nagar, Salary will be discuss in the interview. Not on phone.

Contact between 10 AM to 8 PM.

Contact No: 9596660666

URGENTLY REQUIRED FOR LTD INDUSTRY

Quality Trainee: Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics/ Mechanical/ Instrumentation. Fresher, Salary 10 to 12 K.

Machine Operator: ITI- Electrical/ Electronic/ Mechanical/Fitter/ Tractor Mechanic.

All Stream: 3 Month/6 Month/ 1 year/ 2 year ITI Eligible. Salary 11800/-

9086085474/ 9086485474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

REQUIRED

* RECEPTIONIST

* TEACHING FOR

* REASONING

* QUANTITATIVE APTITUDE

* ENGLISH

* GENERAL STUDIES

MAIN CHOWK, SATWARI JMU.

(M) 7006978552

Job opportunity

Urgently Required 42 Boys & 30 Girls for official & Non-official work in Jammu & other districts also.

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduate & above

Income : 14,500 to 22,200 Per Month

( As per Co. Rule)

FREE HOSTEL FOR BOYS & GIRLS

For Contact visit Last Morh Gandhinagar

Jammu Opp. VIP Bag Show Room

Cell No. 9906029039- 9796256081

Required Staff

FOR IMPORTED ENERGY DRINK

LAUNCHING AND SALES

05- Salesman Experienced

05- Marketing Executives

03- Display Creater Boys

01- Accountant-

(Salary Negotiable)

Narwal Vidhata Nagar Jammu

Call 9419237543- 9419108275

7006175195

NEED

Officer Executives – 2

(MBA Marketing)

Telecallers – 10

* Good speaking skills

* Positive Attitude

* Patience

* Interest to Learn

* Good Listening habit

Preferred only exp.

(Fresher can also apply)

rajeshsetindia@gmail. com

9419100331

CHOUDHARY POWER PROJECTS PVT. LTD

Choudhary Towers, 3rd Floor, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

URGENT REQUIRED

1. No. – Surveyor, Diploma in Civil having proficient in Handling of Total station and complete knowledge of Surveys and quantity assessment. Interested shall submit their resume on the above address. Contact No. 7831843034

Need a sales girl

Kachi Chowni Readymade

Shop My 2nd Wife

Contact No.: 7006057028

Business Opportunity

Wanted distributor

deal’s:- Accupressure Health

Hi-tech Machine

and “Hygnic Sanitary Napkin”

Open Accupressure Health Centre

Benefit Rs 1000 to Rs 5000/ day

Contact us: 9070152727, 9906155071

Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu