Employment Nov 2, 2019

Require

A female experienced female Science Teacher for a Tution Centre for classes 8th, 9th, 10th at Mohalla Partap Garh, near Sadhna Pen Store (Residency Rd. Jammu)

For Demo Visit 4.00 pm- 6.00 pm at

Tuition Centre

7006328306, 9469238786

7006141202

I.B.S

SMART SOLUTIONS COMPANY LOOKING

YOUNG CANDIDATE FROM ALL DISTRICT HQ OF J&K

FOR ALL DISTRICT & BLOCK

HEAD CONSULTANT- M/F-16

BACK OFFICE OPERATIONS-F-3

P.R.O-F-2

B.D.E- 15

CALL US TO FIX INTERVIEW

9419315788, 7006281070

0191-3592487

NEED

Officer Executives – 2

(MBA Marketing)

Telecallers – 10

* Good speaking skills

* Positive Attitude

* Patience

* Interest to Learn

* Good Listening habit

Preferred only exp.

(Fresher can also apply)

rajeshsetindia@gmail. com

9419100331

Urgently Required

Driver Required for

Private Car,

at Trikuta Nagar

Contact : 9796569999

Salary : 9-10 K (Negotiable)

WANTED

A female cook cum helper for a small family in Subash Nagar.

Timing 9.00 to 3.00 PM

Salary: 6500/-

(M) 9906205984

Jobs in Semi-Govt Project

1. Center Manager -5No. Sal-15K-25K

2. Placement Officer -5 No. Sal. 20K-30K.

3. IT Trainer -10 No. Sal 10K-15K.

4. BCA/B.Tech/BBA/B.Com/Software -10 No. Sal. 10K-20K.

5. Marketing Executives -20 No. Sal 15K-20K.

6. Hotel Jobs -20 Nos. Sal -8K-20K.

Mob: 7006221627, 9086930655, 7006111894

skyline placement services

trikuta nagar near bikaner sweets. jmu

URGENTLY REQUIRED

One Female Doctor (BUMS/ BHMS/BAMS)

One Candidate (Male/Female) for front desk (experience in call centre will be preferred)

For a reputed doctor’s clinic in Gandhi Nagar.

Contact: 9796011943, 7006958355, 7780855186

WORK FROM HOME

PART/FULL TIME

EARN EXTRA INCOME

1-2 HOURS PER DAY WORK

RETIRED PERSONS/JOB

PERSONS, BUSINESSMAN, HOUSE WIFE, STUDENT.

7006957253

ONE CALL CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE

Required

Computer Teacher-4

Qual : MCA, B.Tech

DCA, O Level

Contact :

DOEACC/EDES

Canal Road, Jammu

9419200507

Job Opportunity

Urgently Required 42 Boys & 30 Girls for official & Non-official work in Jammu & other districts also.

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduate & above

Income : 14,500 to 22,200 Per Month

( As per Co. Rule)

FREE HOSTEL FOR BOYS & GIRLS

For Contact visit Last Morh Gandhinagar

Jammu Opp. VIP Bag Show Room

Cell No. 9906029039- 9796256081

Required

1. General studies faculty for IAS/KAS.

2. English Trainer (F)

Full Time/ Part Time

3. Typist cum Computer Operator (M/F)

shaurya defence academy

9796484816

Driver

Required

Drivers 10 Nos

and cleaners

Address :

The Shri Ram Universal School,

Shree Vihar Jakh Vijaypur

Contact :

9858513783, 9797123333

Walk in interview for industry

HR Executive : Male/Female – MBA in HR with 6 month to 2 years Exp. Salary 15 to 20 K.

Electrician : 4 to 5 years of Exp. with MFR.

Industry . Salary 15 to 20 K

Admin Executive : Graduate/ PG with 6 month

to 2 years Exp. or Retired person Salary 15 to 20 K

90860-85474/90864-85474

hr7colours 2011@gmail.com

Required Urgently

ACCOUNTANTS

5 Nos

M/F Exp or freshers

9999421962

Main Road, Lale-da-Bagh,

Lower Barnai, Jammu

www.makeetrip.com

Staff Required

1. Librarian:- M. Lib with 2 yrs experience

2. Computer Assistant :- IT background with knowledge of Photoshop

3. Economics Teacher :- MA Economics and B.Ed with 2 yrs teaching experience

4. Chemistry Teacher: M.Sc Chemistry and B. Ed with 2 yrs teaching experience.

5. Primary Teacher : B/A BSc and B.Ed with 2 yrs teaching experience

6. Driver :- PSV heavy vehicle License

Apply with testimonials before 9th Nov 2019

Vishwa Bharati Senior Secondary School,

Akalpur Morh, Udheywalla, Jammu

Email : vbpsjammu@gmail.com

Contact :- 0191-2505885, 9419893131

Require

* SALES MANAGER- 02

* ASST MANAGER- 04

* OFFICE ASST- 03

* PEON / MAID – 03

* COOK- 02

TIME- 11 AM TO 4 PM , DATE – 2 & 4 NOV 2019

VENUE-LEISURE TRAVELS

RESIDENCY ROAD , JAMMU J&K

PH- 0191 2566003

EMAIL- rajiv.leisuretravel@gmail.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED

STAFF FOR GLOBAL CONVENT HR. SEC SCHOOL CHANNI RAMA , OPP GURUDWARA,

NEAR WAVE MALL, JAMMU

1) Primary Teacher 2 Nos. TGT

2) Kindergarten Teacher 2 Nos. TGT

3) PT Teacher 1 No.

Walk in Interview on 4th , 5th , 6th Nov’2019

Timings: 9:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M

Phone :- 0191- 2460576 , 9018914800

JOB VACANCY

FOR TRAVEL AGENCY

Booking of tickets

Sound accounting knowledge for managing accounts of the Travel Agency and Recovery.

Female candidates will be preferred

Salary as per industry standards

Salary for accountant:-12000/-

Address: 815A GANDHINAGAR NEAR DOGRA GROUND LAST MODH

EMAILID: musaibtravels@gmail.com

CONTACT NO: 8825000821/9622444002