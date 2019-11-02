Employment Nov 2, 2019

Require
A female experienced female Science Teacher for a Tution Centre for classes 8th, 9th, 10th at Mohalla Partap Garh, near Sadhna Pen Store (Residency Rd. Jammu)
For Demo Visit 4.00 pm- 6.00 pm at
Tuition Centre
7006328306, 9469238786
7006141202
I.B.S
SMART SOLUTIONS COMPANY LOOKING
YOUNG CANDIDATE FROM ALL DISTRICT HQ OF J&K
FOR ALL DISTRICT & BLOCK
HEAD CONSULTANT- M/F-16
BACK OFFICE OPERATIONS-F-3
P.R.O-F-2
B.D.E- 15
CALL US TO FIX INTERVIEW
9419315788, 7006281070
0191-3592487
NEED
Officer Executives – 2
(MBA Marketing)
Telecallers – 10
* Good speaking skills
* Positive Attitude
* Patience
* Interest to Learn
* Good Listening habit
Preferred only exp.
(Fresher can also apply)
rajeshsetindia@gmail. com
9419100331
Urgently Required
Driver Required for
Private Car,
at Trikuta Nagar
Contact : 9796569999
Salary : 9-10 K (Negotiable)
WANTED
A female cook cum helper for a small family in Subash Nagar.
Timing 9.00 to 3.00 PM
Salary: 6500/-
(M) 9906205984
Jobs in Semi-Govt Project
1. Center Manager -5No. Sal-15K-25K
2. Placement Officer -5 No. Sal. 20K-30K.
3. IT Trainer -10 No. Sal 10K-15K.
4. BCA/B.Tech/BBA/B.Com/Software -10 No. Sal. 10K-20K.
5. Marketing Executives -20 No. Sal 15K-20K.
6. Hotel Jobs -20 Nos. Sal -8K-20K.
Mob: 7006221627, 9086930655, 7006111894
skyline placement services
trikuta nagar near bikaner sweets. jmu
URGENTLY REQUIRED
One Female Doctor (BUMS/ BHMS/BAMS)
One Candidate (Male/Female) for front desk (experience in call centre will be preferred)
For a reputed doctor’s clinic in Gandhi Nagar.
Contact: 9796011943, 7006958355, 7780855186
WORK FROM HOME
PART/FULL TIME
EARN EXTRA INCOME
1-2 HOURS PER DAY WORK
RETIRED PERSONS/JOB
PERSONS, BUSINESSMAN, HOUSE WIFE, STUDENT.
7006957253
ONE CALL CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE
Required
Computer Teacher-4
Qual : MCA, B.Tech
DCA, O Level
Contact :
DOEACC/EDES
Canal Road, Jammu
9419200507
Job Opportunity
Urgently Required 42 Boys & 30 Girls for official & Non-official work in Jammu & other districts also.
Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduate & above
Income : 14,500 to 22,200 Per Month
( As per Co. Rule)
FREE HOSTEL FOR BOYS & GIRLS
For Contact visit Last Morh Gandhinagar
Jammu Opp. VIP Bag Show Room
Cell No. 9906029039- 9796256081
Required
1. General studies faculty for IAS/KAS.
2. English Trainer (F)
Full Time/ Part Time
3. Typist cum Computer Operator (M/F)
shaurya defence academy
9796484816
Driver
Required
Drivers 10 Nos
and cleaners
Address :
The Shri Ram Universal School,
Shree Vihar Jakh Vijaypur
Contact :
9858513783, 9797123333
Walk in interview for industry
HR Executive : Male/Female – MBA in HR with 6 month to 2 years Exp. Salary 15 to 20 K.
Electrician : 4 to 5 years of Exp. with MFR.
Industry . Salary 15 to 20 K
Admin Executive : Graduate/ PG with 6 month
to 2 years Exp. or Retired person Salary 15 to 20 K
90860-85474/90864-85474
hr7colours 2011@gmail.com
Required Urgently
ACCOUNTANTS
5 Nos
M/F Exp or freshers
9999421962
Main Road, Lale-da-Bagh,
Lower Barnai, Jammu
www.makeetrip.com
Staff Required
1. Librarian:- M. Lib with 2 yrs experience
2. Computer Assistant :- IT background with knowledge of Photoshop
3. Economics Teacher :- MA Economics and B.Ed with 2 yrs teaching experience
4. Chemistry Teacher: M.Sc Chemistry and B. Ed with 2 yrs teaching experience.
5. Primary Teacher : B/A BSc and B.Ed with 2 yrs teaching experience
6. Driver :- PSV heavy vehicle License
Apply with testimonials before 9th Nov 2019
Vishwa Bharati Senior Secondary School,
Akalpur Morh, Udheywalla, Jammu
Email : vbpsjammu@gmail.com
Contact :- 0191-2505885, 9419893131
Require
* SALES MANAGER- 02
* ASST MANAGER- 04
* OFFICE ASST- 03
* PEON / MAID – 03
* COOK- 02
TIME- 11 AM TO 4 PM , DATE – 2 & 4 NOV 2019
VENUE-LEISURE TRAVELS
RESIDENCY ROAD , JAMMU J&K
PH- 0191 2566003
EMAIL- rajiv.leisuretravel@gmail.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
STAFF FOR GLOBAL CONVENT HR. SEC SCHOOL CHANNI RAMA , OPP GURUDWARA,
NEAR WAVE MALL, JAMMU
1) Primary Teacher 2 Nos. TGT
2) Kindergarten Teacher 2 Nos. TGT
3) PT Teacher 1 No.
Walk in Interview on 4th , 5th , 6th Nov’2019
Timings: 9:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M
Phone :- 0191- 2460576 , 9018914800
JOB VACANCY
FOR TRAVEL AGENCY
Booking of tickets
Sound accounting knowledge for managing accounts of the Travel Agency and Recovery.
Female candidates will be preferred
Salary as per industry standards
Salary for accountant:-12000/-
Address: 815A GANDHINAGAR NEAR DOGRA GROUND LAST MODH
EMAILID: musaibtravels@gmail.com
CONTACT NO: 8825000821/9622444002
Editorial
Act of uncultivated savagery
Jammu and Kashmir embraces new identity
Under-utilization of Prime Minister’s Dev Package
Establishing Prosecution Cadre -separate Directorate
Salvaging Dal and Nageen lakes
Hike in ex-gratia relief for PDD employees