Employment Nov 1, 2021

Required

Boy

Domestic Help for cleaning & household work at Udheywala, Jammu

Salary Rs.7500/- PM +

Free Food & Accommodation

Contact/WhatsApp

8491070082

Vacancy

ACCOUNTS OFFICER

In reputed NGO at Udheywala, Talab Tillo, Jammu

(Experience with excellent knowledge of Tally & Excel)

Salary on merit

WhatsApp: 8491070082

Mail resume: career@ndf.org.in

Urgent Requirement

(VACANCY FOR JAMMU & UDHAMPUR)

INSTASSURE PVT. LTD. CO

1. Relationship Manager – 10 posts/ Female.

2. Tele Executive – 10 posts/ Female.

3. Survey Executive – 05 posts M/F.

Qualification – 10th, 12th Graduation.

Salary – 8 K to 12 K+ Incentives

(Fresher’s) can also apply

Walk in interview: Mom, Tues, Wed (12 Noon to 4 PM)

Jammu Address: 496-A, First Floor, Near Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Udhampur address: Vmart 2nd Floor,

Shiv Nagar, Udhampur

Contact No: 8082840204,

7051829410, 9419224690

Salesman required urgently

Salesman required urgently for a medical shop with minimum experience of 2 years Salary 10 K to 12 K

Candidate can contact on 7889356403, 8717019401

Max life care center

Jammu

Job Recruitment 2021

Posts detailed below : 28

A Govt regd firm requires (28) Boys/Girls for its Jammu office and other areas of Jammu & Kashmir UT.

Income : 12000 to 16000 P/M (As per Co. Rules)

Note :- Freshers can also apply

So come along with your Bio data at

Max Life Care Center Jammu.

824-A Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Contact No 9796256081, 9682697973

Required male /female candidate

for banking ,bannccainsurance,hotels .

malls and pvt companies, factories,gurds ,Airports…etc

Qualification:8th to graduation

Calling time:9:30 AM to 5PM

interested candidate cont on 8716832184/7051186627

Job Opportunity

1. Require placement coordinator

Salary negotiable (15000 to 17000)

Experience required / freshers can also apply

2 . IT trainer required

3 Customer care executive trainer required

Please feel free to contact on 7006677041

DORIC MULTIMEDIA (P) LTD LEKHNA

The most truly tested,

trusted brand in Pharmaceutical Industry

Requires: Male/Female business Developing Managers

Salary: upto 15,000 (Negotiable)

Contact: 9858513801

Whatsapp your CV on 9858513801

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66, Chand Nagar, Jammu.

Ph. 9419296974

staff required

1. p.g.t.’s with B.Ed for 2 Posts

calss 8th to 10th

2. P.G.T/T.GT for Class 1st to 8th 2 Posts

Sub. Computers

3. P.G.T/T.G.T’s with B.Ed for

Classes upto 7th Sub. All 2 Posts

Candidates with (3-5 years) Exp. can submit their credentials at the School Office before 03-10-21 b/w 10 AM to 1 PM

REQUIRED STAFF

AT R S PURA

* One male show room staff Graduate & Computer knowing

* One Driver having light vehicle license for delivery of cylinders.

Salary Negotiable

Walk in for interview with Bio- Data on Tuesday 02/11/2021 between 12.00 Noon to 2.00 PM

Contact : Tawi Gas Pacca Talab New Plot

Nr Rehari Chungi

Phone No. 7006552643, 7889879382

URGENTLY REQUIRED

This is not a placement

We are Direct Hiring Teachers

* Art & Craft Teacher * Physics

* Dance Teacher * Chemistry

* Zumba Trainer * Maths

* IELTS Trainer * Biology

Also need for office incharge

Walk-in Interview

Location: Rehari Chungi

Contact: 9149518359