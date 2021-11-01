Employment Nov 1, 2021

Required
Boy
Domestic Help for cleaning & household work at Udheywala, Jammu
Salary Rs.7500/- PM +
Free Food & Accommodation
Contact/WhatsApp
8491070082
Vacancy
ACCOUNTS OFFICER
In reputed NGO at Udheywala, Talab Tillo, Jammu
(Experience with excellent knowledge of Tally & Excel)
Salary on merit
WhatsApp: 8491070082
Mail resume: career@ndf.org.in
Urgent Requirement
(VACANCY FOR JAMMU & UDHAMPUR)
INSTASSURE PVT. LTD. CO
1. Relationship Manager – 10 posts/ Female.
2. Tele Executive – 10 posts/ Female.
3. Survey Executive – 05 posts M/F.
Qualification – 10th, 12th Graduation.
Salary – 8 K to 12 K+ Incentives
(Fresher’s) can also apply
Walk in interview: Mom, Tues, Wed (12 Noon to 4 PM)
Jammu Address: 496-A, First Floor, Near Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Udhampur address: Vmart 2nd Floor,
Shiv Nagar, Udhampur
Contact No: 8082840204,
7051829410, 9419224690
Salesman required urgently
Salesman required urgently for a medical shop with minimum experience of 2 years Salary 10 K to 12 K
Candidate can contact on 7889356403, 8717019401
Max life care center
Jammu
Job Recruitment 2021
Posts detailed below : 28
A Govt regd firm requires (28) Boys/Girls for its Jammu office and other areas of Jammu & Kashmir UT.
Income : 12000 to 16000 P/M (As per Co. Rules)
Note :- Freshers can also apply
So come along with your Bio data at
Max Life Care Center Jammu.
824-A Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Contact No 9796256081, 9682697973
Required male /female candidate
for banking ,bannccainsurance,hotels .
malls and pvt companies, factories,gurds ,Airports…etc
Qualification:8th to graduation
Calling time:9:30 AM to 5PM
interested candidate cont on 8716832184/7051186627
Job Opportunity
1. Require placement coordinator
Salary negotiable (15000 to 17000)
Experience required / freshers can also apply
2 . IT trainer required
3 Customer care executive trainer required
Please feel free to contact on 7006677041
DORIC MULTIMEDIA (P) LTD LEKHNA
The most truly tested,
trusted brand in Pharmaceutical Industry
Requires: Male/Female business Developing Managers
Salary: upto 15,000 (Negotiable)
Contact: 9858513801
Whatsapp your CV on 9858513801
MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL
66, Chand Nagar, Jammu.
Ph. 9419296974
staff required
1. p.g.t.’s with B.Ed for 2 Posts
calss 8th to 10th
2. P.G.T/T.GT for Class 1st to 8th 2 Posts
Sub. Computers
3. P.G.T/T.G.T’s with B.Ed for
Classes upto 7th Sub. All 2 Posts
Candidates with (3-5 years) Exp. can submit their credentials at the School Office before 03-10-21 b/w 10 AM to 1 PM
REQUIRED STAFF
AT R S PURA
* One male show room staff Graduate & Computer knowing
* One Driver having light vehicle license for delivery of cylinders.
Salary Negotiable
Walk in for interview with Bio- Data on Tuesday 02/11/2021 between 12.00 Noon to 2.00 PM
Contact : Tawi Gas Pacca Talab New Plot
Nr Rehari Chungi
Phone No. 7006552643, 7889879382
URGENTLY REQUIRED
This is not a placement
We are Direct Hiring Teachers
* Art & Craft Teacher * Physics
* Dance Teacher * Chemistry
* Zumba Trainer * Maths
* IELTS Trainer * Biology
Also need for office incharge
Walk-in Interview
Location: Rehari Chungi
Contact: 9149518359
Editorial
Damaged crops due to hailstorm
Land acquisition for IUST