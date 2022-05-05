Employment May 5, 2022

Urgently Required

Full Time Drivers having Valid Driving Licence and experience of driving automatic gear vehicle only.

Contact with in 2 or 3 days

Contact No: 9419143495

Quick n Host

(Talab-Tillo)

Req: Marketing Executive

Qualification: Graduate/Under-Graduate + Computer Basics

Salary: upto 15000/-

Whatsapp Resume

@ 9596952123

ABIBPL

1 R.M. survey – 10 position (Female only)

Qualification – 12th/Grad

Salary 12K to 13K + Bonus

Walk in interview on dated 6th, 7th Wednesday & Thursday.

Timing: 11.30 to 4.30

Venue : 92 B/A Gole Market

Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Contact : 7889476382, 9086578379, 8082051850

REQUIRED URGENTLY

FOR JAMMU

SALES/MARKETING EXECUTIVE – 2 NOS.

SALES ENGINEER – 2 NOS.

QUALIFICATION – ITI IN ELECTRONICS

CONVEYANCE MUST

SALARY NO BAR

MAIL YOUR RESUME TO

CHEMIHEALTHJMC@GMAIL.COM

WHATSAPP NO. 9086666767

CHEMI HEALTH DIAGNOSTICS

2ND FLOOR, SARWAL CHOWK JAMMU

PHONE: 2564452

REQUIRED

COMPUTER TEACHER (M/F)

for keeping office records .

Min qual: PGDCA OR BCA with knowledge of Teaching,

Well versed with computer .

Salary negotiable

Contact :

7780920060, 9906771275

VISIT WITH UR RESUME

AISECT SKILL CENTER,

JEEVAN NAGAR JAMMU

FACULTY REQUIRED

Required the following faculty for school

1.Commerce Tr. (11th/ 12th)

2.PHE Tr. ( 11th/12th)

3.English, Maths & Science Tr. (upto10th class)

Contact along with testimonials

between 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at

JK Montessorie Sr. Sec.School

50-Tirth Nagar Talab Tillo Jammu

Contact No : 0191-2554433

REQUIRED

Required Saleman for

showroom 2 no Male /

quardinator Female 1 No for Showroom / Storekeeper 1 No /Market cudinator 1 No ale

T R Gupta and Sons

Railway Road Nanak Nagar Shivaji Chownk Nanak Nagar Jammu Opp Petrol pump

94191 90165, 95968 70414,9 4191 88669

JOB OPENING IN INDIA OR ABROAD 100% GURANTEE

Required male /female candidate for banking, banncca insurance, hotels, malls and pvt companies, factories,gurds,airports …etc

Qualification:8th to graduation

Interested candidate cont on 9797659017/9796661061

Required Ielts Teacher (Full Time)

Preference: Female Excellent Command on English.

Landmark Immigration

Gandhi Nagar Jammu (7006866614, 9419219237)

JOB OPENING

Urgently Required 28 Boy’s and 21 Girl’s for official staff in Jammu and other district of Jammu and Kashmir (UT).

Note : Fresher’s can also apply

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.

Income : 13,500 to 25,000 (P/M)

(As Per Co Rule)

So, Bring your resume and get a job

Walk in Interview from Today to 30-05-2022

ONENESS NATION

H No. 153/6 Ambika Colony

Bye-Pass Road Kunjwani Jammu

Contact No. 9103129166, 6005679763

6005432961, 9906211256

Urgently required

1. Sales executive

2. Receptionist+sales executive

(female)

3. Mobile technician

4. HR executive

5. Senior accountant

6. Assistant sales manager

Call: 8800604800

PART/FULL TIME

EARN EXTRA INCOME

Student, Housewife, Businessmen

Lawyers, Job Person’s,

Retired etc.

Great Business Opportunity

No. 8082851263, 9797455355

REQUIRED

Computer Teacher (Basic) having knowledge of Software Installation and Networking

Contact :

AKSHAR COMPUTER CENTRE

OPPOSITE COMMERCE COLLEGE

CANAL ROAD JAMMU.

7006509070, 7006742354

Urgently Required

CONTENT WRITER

EMAIL YOUR CV

stayfit@fjunction.com

REQUIRED

Urgently require an experienced electrician for full time job. Aspirants to contact 7006002726 between 10 am to 11 a.m.

Salary will be decided on joining, call immediately.

HIRING

Manager for

Banquet hall

Experienced in same or

similar industry

Call: 7889885855, 7259993533

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66, Chand Nagar, Near

Khalsa College, Jammu.

STAFF REQUIRED

1. M.A/ B.A B.Ed for Class 8th& 10th – 2 Posts

Sub: English/Social Science

2. Nursery Trained Tr. for Class Nur. to Sr. Kg – 1 Post

Sub: All

Candidates with Suitable Experience in a school can Whatsapp their Credentials on 9419296974

REQUIRED

A LEADING ELECTRONIC AND SECURITY CO REQUIRES

CCTV TECHNICIAN / NETWORKING TECHNICIAN.

FOR MORE DETAILS CALL ON 7006676934/ 01913534034

WANTED

Male Labour for Multinational Company outside Jammu & Kashmir for loading unloading works.

Contact: Manik Enterprises

Channi Rama, Jammu

9419669767, 9041927246

Job Vacancy

1) Sales executives. 10

2) Tele Caller 04

3) Office coordinator 01

Location Preet Nagar, Jammu

SNS Service & Consultancy.

9797078411 WhatsApp your Resume.

WANTED

Wanted Peon and Driver

For Light commercial

vehicle with valid license

Contact 9086093194, 9419162893

Required

Computer Operator

For

Hindi / English Typing

Corel Draw / Photoshop

# 9419187055 / 9906100427

REQUIRED

Required field boy for Marketing for water proofing company salary negotiable for suitable candidate

Contact: 9906005222

Resolutions Coaching Classes Machine Domana

Required

PGT M.Sc Chemistry

PGT M.Sc Physics

Salary Negotiable

For interview Contact: 9055515673