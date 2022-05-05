Employment May 5, 2022

Urgently Required
Full Time Drivers having Valid Driving Licence and experience of driving automatic gear vehicle only.
Contact with in 2 or 3 days
Contact No: 9419143495
Quick n Host
(Talab-Tillo)
Req: Marketing Executive
Qualification: Graduate/Under-Graduate + Computer Basics
Salary: upto 15000/-
Whatsapp Resume
@ 9596952123
ABIBPL
1 R.M. survey – 10 position (Female only)
Qualification – 12th/Grad
Salary 12K to 13K + Bonus
Walk in interview on dated 6th, 7th Wednesday & Thursday.
Timing: 11.30 to 4.30
Venue : 92 B/A Gole Market
Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Contact : 7889476382, 9086578379, 8082051850
REQUIRED URGENTLY
FOR JAMMU
SALES/MARKETING EXECUTIVE – 2 NOS.
SALES ENGINEER – 2 NOS.
QUALIFICATION – ITI IN ELECTRONICS
CONVEYANCE MUST
SALARY NO BAR
MAIL YOUR RESUME TO
CHEMIHEALTHJMC@GMAIL.COM
WHATSAPP NO. 9086666767
CHEMI HEALTH DIAGNOSTICS
2ND FLOOR, SARWAL CHOWK JAMMU
PHONE: 2564452
REQUIRED
COMPUTER TEACHER (M/F)
for keeping office records .
Min qual: PGDCA OR BCA with knowledge of Teaching,
Well versed with computer .
Salary negotiable
Contact :
7780920060, 9906771275
VISIT WITH UR RESUME
AISECT SKILL CENTER,
JEEVAN NAGAR JAMMU
FACULTY REQUIRED
Required the following faculty for school
1.Commerce Tr. (11th/ 12th)
2.PHE Tr. ( 11th/12th)
3.English, Maths & Science Tr. (upto10th class)
Contact along with testimonials
between 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at
JK Montessorie Sr. Sec.School
50-Tirth Nagar Talab Tillo Jammu
Contact No : 0191-2554433
REQUIRED
Required Saleman for
showroom 2 no Male /
quardinator Female 1 No for Showroom / Storekeeper 1 No /Market cudinator 1 No ale
T R Gupta and Sons
Railway Road Nanak Nagar Shivaji Chownk Nanak Nagar Jammu Opp Petrol pump
94191 90165, 95968 70414,9 4191 88669
JOB OPENING IN INDIA OR ABROAD 100% GURANTEE
Required male /female candidate for banking, banncca insurance, hotels, malls and pvt companies, factories,gurds,airports …etc
Qualification:8th to graduation
Interested candidate cont on 9797659017/9796661061
Required Ielts Teacher (Full Time)
Preference: Female Excellent Command on English.
Landmark Immigration
Gandhi Nagar Jammu (7006866614, 9419219237)
JOB OPENING
Urgently Required 28 Boy’s and 21 Girl’s for official staff in Jammu and other district of Jammu and Kashmir (UT).
Note : Fresher’s can also apply
Qualification : 10th, 12th, Graduation and above.
Income : 13,500 to 25,000 (P/M)
(As Per Co Rule)
So, Bring your resume and get a job
Walk in Interview from Today to 30-05-2022
ONENESS NATION
H No. 153/6 Ambika Colony
Bye-Pass Road Kunjwani Jammu
Contact No. 9103129166, 6005679763
6005432961, 9906211256
Urgently required
1. Sales executive
2. Receptionist+sales executive
(female)
3. Mobile technician
4. HR executive
5. Senior accountant
6. Assistant sales manager
Call: 8800604800
PART/FULL TIME
EARN EXTRA INCOME
Student, Housewife, Businessmen
Lawyers, Job Person’s,
Retired etc.
Great Business Opportunity
No. 8082851263, 9797455355
REQUIRED
Computer Teacher (Basic) having knowledge of Software Installation and Networking
Contact :
AKSHAR COMPUTER CENTRE
OPPOSITE COMMERCE COLLEGE
CANAL ROAD JAMMU.
7006509070, 7006742354
Urgently Required
CONTENT WRITER
EMAIL YOUR CV
stayfit@fjunction.com
REQUIRED
Urgently require an experienced electrician for full time job. Aspirants to contact 7006002726 between 10 am to 11 a.m.
Salary will be decided on joining, call immediately.
HIRING
Manager for
Banquet hall
Experienced in same or
similar industry
Call: 7889885855, 7259993533
MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL
66, Chand Nagar, Near
Khalsa College, Jammu.
STAFF REQUIRED
1. M.A/ B.A B.Ed for Class 8th& 10th – 2 Posts
Sub: English/Social Science
2. Nursery Trained Tr. for Class Nur. to Sr. Kg – 1 Post
Sub: All
Candidates with Suitable Experience in a school can Whatsapp their Credentials on 9419296974
REQUIRED
A LEADING ELECTRONIC AND SECURITY CO REQUIRES
CCTV TECHNICIAN / NETWORKING TECHNICIAN.
FOR MORE DETAILS CALL ON 7006676934/ 01913534034
WANTED
Male Labour for Multinational Company outside Jammu & Kashmir for loading unloading works.
Contact: Manik Enterprises
Channi Rama, Jammu
9419669767, 9041927246
Job Vacancy
1) Sales executives. 10
2) Tele Caller 04
3) Office coordinator 01
Location Preet Nagar, Jammu
SNS Service & Consultancy.
9797078411 WhatsApp your Resume.
WANTED
Wanted Peon and Driver
For Light commercial
vehicle with valid license
Contact 9086093194, 9419162893
Required
Computer Operator
For
Hindi / English Typing
Corel Draw / Photoshop
# 9419187055 / 9906100427
REQUIRED
Required field boy for Marketing for water proofing company salary negotiable for suitable candidate
Contact: 9906005222
Resolutions Coaching Classes Machine Domana
Required
PGT M.Sc Chemistry
PGT M.Sc Physics
Salary Negotiable
For interview Contact: 9055515673