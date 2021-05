Employment May 31, 2021

MAKE-UP ARTIST JOB OPENING

FOR QATAR-DOHA (Middle East)

Allowances provided by Company

Free Food, Accommodation, Transportation-

Salary will be : 50,000 INR to 70,000 INR.

REQUIREMENT

Only Females with Experience

FLIGHT :

FLIGHT FROM DELHI TO DOHA IN 20 DAYS APPROX

CONTACT :

SEHAR OVERSEAS OFFICE:

TAHIR-OFFICE MANAGER- 9419126557

ADDRESS- C276 MALOOFA COMPLEX NEAR

NISSAN SHOWROOM JAMMU

Cleaner-job openings

for qatar-doha

(Middle East)

Company Name :-

HORSES GROUP

SALARY :- 1170 QAR

REQUIREMENT

ONLY MALES, Speaking English, 10+2

FLIGHT

FLIGHT FROM DELHI TO DOHA IN 20 DAYS APPROX

Required

Pharmacist/ medical

assistant

Experienced or

fresher may apply

Aspire medicos

Lower Roopnagar

7006077022