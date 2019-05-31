Employment May 31, 2019

Required staff for Punjabi Haveli Katra road. Suketar. Jammu.

Captain 5 Nos.

Steward 12 Nos.

Indian Cook 3 Nos.

Chinese Cook 3 Nos.

Pantry & conti 3 Nos

Cashier. 2 Nos

Contact No. 90860 29992/4.

Salary as per calabrity & experience.

Best Jobs Available

1. Customer Relation Manager – M/F

2. Sales and Marketing Staff – M/F

3. Housekeeping Staff – M/F

4. Saloon Staff – M/F

5. Receptionists

6. IELTS teacher – M/F

7. Hotel Staff – M/F

8. Front Office Manager – M/F

Call at 9622804213, 9419128909

NSF-BAJAJ

SATWARI JAMMU

REQUIRES

SALES EXECUTIVES

(FIELD SALES) = 04

FRESHERS/ONE YEAR EXPERIENCE

Rush with bio-data for Walk in Interview on 31st May to 01st June 19 (Between 11 AM to 4 PM) at

NSF-BAJAJ

SATWARI JAMMU

(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)

9149982686, 0191-2456554

(10 AM to 6 PM)

URGENTLY REQUIRED

WALK-IN-INTERVIEW

Ph: 9086193986 (Friday to Saturday)

1) Job Dubai, 10th & 12th Graduates Apply.

2) Job Haryana of Delhi, Graduates Students Apply.

3) Job Jammu, 8th, 10th, 12th upto Graduates apply.

HURRY UP

(An Opportunity to Unemployment)

REQUIRED

Teacher

Class 5th to 10th

All Subject

at Shiva Ji Chowk

Nanak Nagar

Ph.No: 9419568682

Required

Sales Executives (Experienced) for old car sale, purchase.

Salary Good in Industry

Contact: 9419121310

Graduates/Post Graduates with relevant experience for the position of Mobiliser/Trainer/Female Hostel Wardern. Salary will not be a constraint for experienced and deserving candidates.

Walk in for an interview at Manpower Group DDU-GKY Skills Academy C/o Taawish College Channi Rama Jammu.

Contact : 8130703131

Email:

professionalskillcenter@gmail.com

Job Vacancies

Salary: 25,000/- to 80,000/-

Ground Staffs, Supervisors, Chaker, Loders, Helpers (Lunch+Cab+Bonus)

8112058211,

7787003675

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Service Advisor (M)

2. Parts Picker (M)

3. CCE (F)

For Leading two wheeler company computer basic must.

Interviews in first week of June

Contact: 9682180581

Email: jobs.dhawan@yahoo.com

Required Staff

Required Full Time Accountant with Computer Knowledge & Trained in Filling of GST returns for Medical Agency with Minimum (Experience of five years)

Need Two (2) Computer Operator For Medical Shop Proficient in Excel Minimum experience 1-2 Yrs

Required Peon for Office Work

M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview 4 – 5 pm

Contact At:- 9419189485

Construction Supervisor Required

Vikas Building Material requires experience Supervisor for construction sites apply with experience certificate.

Contact: 9419191971

Job Opportunity

A Govt registered firm urgently required 84 boys & girls for office staff in Jammu & also in other districts.

Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduation & above

Income : 12,000 to 22,500 P/M (as per Co. Rule)

So, come with your full Bio-Data at

MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE

Gumut Vivekanand Chowk

Opp Aggarwal Dharamshala

Cell No. 9622562691/ 9622356303

Walk In Interview for Industry

Samba/ Bari Brahmana/Kathua

Machine Operator/ Trainee: ITI/ Diploma in Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics, Fitter, Electrician, Tractor Mechanic, Diesel Mechanic, Mechanical Draftman, Instrument Mechanic, LTD Facancy available so come first & have first.

9086085474/ 9086485474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Urgent

vacancy for an ielts trainer/spoken eng trainer

contact at :

daffodils study abroad

26 B /C Gandhi Nagar,

Jammu

# 01912437715, 9796869758

Required

pharma

factory worker’s

B.Sc – 4 No.

Labour- 10 No.

Male/Female

Satwari Digiana

Contact : 9419828158

Wanted

Security Guards, Waiters and Salesmen having the knowledge of Computer for a Restaurant between Age 20-40 years See personally alongwith biodata to Choudhary Shudh-Bhojnalya Main Road Kalu Chak Jammu

Phone 94172-01327

94191-01327

REQUIRED

A full time accountant needed at Spare parts shop at Transport Nagar, Narwal. Should be able to work on busy and handle all stock and Account related work. Candidate with own conveyance will be preferred.

Preferred age – 28 -35 years

Timing – 10 – 7 PM

Contact :

7006208548

Required

Guitar Teacher

Contact

Aasmaa Music & Dance Academy

Hari Market Jammu

7889731195/ 9070700300