Employment May 31, 2019

Required staff for Punjabi Haveli Katra road. Suketar. Jammu.
Captain 5 Nos.
Steward 12 Nos.
Indian Cook 3 Nos.
Chinese Cook 3 Nos.
Pantry & conti 3 Nos
Cashier. 2 Nos
Contact No. 90860 29992/4.
Salary as per calabrity & experience.
Best Jobs Available
1. Customer Relation Manager – M/F
2. Sales and Marketing Staff – M/F
3. Housekeeping Staff – M/F
4. Saloon Staff – M/F
5. Receptionists
6. IELTS teacher – M/F
7. Hotel Staff – M/F
8. Front Office Manager – M/F
Call at 9622804213, 9419128909
NSF-BAJAJ
SATWARI JAMMU
REQUIRES
SALES EXECUTIVES
(FIELD SALES) = 04
FRESHERS/ONE YEAR EXPERIENCE
Rush with bio-data for Walk in Interview on 31st May to 01st June 19 (Between 11 AM to 4 PM) at
NSF-BAJAJ
SATWARI JAMMU
(Authorized Dealer: Bajaj Auto Ltd.)
9149982686, 0191-2456554
(10 AM to 6 PM)
URGENTLY REQUIRED
WALK-IN-INTERVIEW
Ph: 9086193986 (Friday to Saturday)
1) Job Dubai, 10th & 12th Graduates Apply.
2) Job Haryana of Delhi, Graduates Students Apply.
3) Job Jammu, 8th, 10th, 12th upto Graduates apply.
HURRY UP
(An Opportunity to Unemployment)
REQUIRED
Teacher
Class 5th to 10th
All Subject
at Shiva Ji Chowk
Nanak Nagar
Ph.No: 9419568682
Required
Sales Executives (Experienced) for old car sale, purchase.
Salary Good in Industry
Contact: 9419121310
Graduates/Post Graduates with relevant experience for the position of Mobiliser/Trainer/Female Hostel Wardern. Salary will not be a constraint for experienced and deserving candidates.
Walk in for an interview at Manpower Group DDU-GKY Skills Academy C/o Taawish College Channi Rama Jammu.
Contact : 8130703131
Email:
professionalskillcenter@gmail.com
Job Vacancies
Salary: 25,000/- to 80,000/-
Ground Staffs, Supervisors, Chaker, Loders, Helpers (Lunch+Cab+Bonus)
8112058211,
7787003675
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Service Advisor (M)
2. Parts Picker (M)
3. CCE (F)
For Leading two wheeler company computer basic must.
Interviews in first week of June
Contact: 9682180581
Email: jobs.dhawan@yahoo.com
Required Staff
Required Full Time Accountant with Computer Knowledge & Trained in Filling of GST returns for Medical Agency with Minimum (Experience of five years)
Need Two (2) Computer Operator For Medical Shop Proficient in Excel Minimum experience 1-2 Yrs
Required Peon for Office Work
M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview 4 – 5 pm
Contact At:- 9419189485
Construction Supervisor Required
Vikas Building Material requires experience Supervisor for construction sites apply with experience certificate.
Contact: 9419191971
Job Opportunity
A Govt registered firm urgently required 84 boys & girls for office staff in Jammu & also in other districts.
Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduation & above
Income : 12,000 to 22,500 P/M (as per Co. Rule)
So, come with your full Bio-Data at
MAX LIFE CARE CENTRE
Gumut Vivekanand Chowk
Opp Aggarwal Dharamshala
Cell No. 9622562691/ 9622356303
Walk In Interview for Industry
Samba/ Bari Brahmana/Kathua
Machine Operator/ Trainee: ITI/ Diploma in Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics, Fitter, Electrician, Tractor Mechanic, Diesel Mechanic, Mechanical Draftman, Instrument Mechanic, LTD Facancy available so come first & have first.
9086085474/ 9086485474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Urgent
vacancy for an ielts trainer/spoken eng trainer
contact at :
daffodils study abroad
26 B /C Gandhi Nagar,
Jammu
# 01912437715, 9796869758
Required
pharma
factory worker’s
B.Sc – 4 No.
Labour- 10 No.
Male/Female
Satwari Digiana
Contact : 9419828158
Wanted
Security Guards, Waiters and Salesmen having the knowledge of Computer for a Restaurant between Age 20-40 years See personally alongwith biodata to Choudhary Shudh-Bhojnalya Main Road Kalu Chak Jammu
Phone 94172-01327
94191-01327
REQUIRED
A full time accountant needed at Spare parts shop at Transport Nagar, Narwal. Should be able to work on busy and handle all stock and Account related work. Candidate with own conveyance will be preferred.
Preferred age – 28 -35 years
Timing – 10 – 7 PM
Contact :
7006208548
Required
Guitar Teacher
Contact
Aasmaa Music & Dance Academy
Hari Market Jammu
7889731195/ 9070700300
Editorial
Super Speciality Hospital in hiccups
Unlicensed and unauthorised abattoirs
Submit monthly progress reports
Allotment of alternate coal blocks
Inadequate infrastructure
Pahalgam shopping complex