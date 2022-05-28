Employment May 28, 2022

Female Nanny/Babysitter Wanted
We are looking to hire an educated, well spoken and experienced nanny for our two female kids.
Our Requirements –
* Supervising them and caring them for their everyday needs
* Complete assistance with their respective schedules , school routines and wellness.
* Non drinking/ smoking.
* English is a must
Salary – No bar for the right fit.
Job based out of Jammu.
Raghav Narang – 9796201484
FACULTY REQUIRED
PHYSICS LECTURER- 2Nos
For Teaching 11th , 12th
and Dropper (JEE and NEET)
AT SHASTRI NAGAR
CALL
AT 9796046468, 7006506673
Salary 30K to 40K
(Depending upon Experience)
WE ARE HIRING
JOIN OUR TEAM
Doctors (MBBS/MD)- (M/F)
(Physician in internel Medicine)
Pharmacist, (M/F) Front Desk Executive- (F)
House Keeping Staff – (M/F)
WALK IN INTERVIEW
Contact No. 7889300098
Email id- dawabazarpharmacy@gmail.com
Dawa Bazar Pharmacy
Mc Complex, opp. Bakshi Nagar bridge, Akhnoor Road Jammu
The learning tree.
Required
Branch Manager- Qualification MBA experienced .
Councellor- Graduate
Tele caller = Experienced
Marketing executive- experienced
Interview timing- 12 to 6 pm
SS Plaza 2nd floor Janipur.
Contact No. 01914061685, 9070812888
WANTED
Wanted a female teacher for 10th class cbse student(only Math and Hindi) at Subhash Nagar Timing:-After 10am
Salary:-5500/-
Contact:-9906205984
Required
Paid Volunteers -70 Nos for Educational Household Survey in JAMMU & SRINAGAR Cities @Rs.500/- per day. For details & Download of volunteer application form visit www.ndf.net.in. Scan & submit complete form to career@ndf.org.in before 31st noon. College & University students can also apply.
For any query
Call: 9149472155,
Whatsapp only: 8491070082
REQUIRED
Professional Female teacher for class 8 (ICSE & IB curriculum) with command on Spoken English.
Timings 11 to 1 pm.
Watsapp only, your academics profile on 9419369300.
Urgent Opening
Teaching & Non-Teaching Staff
1. Accounts Officer (Experience of working with a CA)
2. PGT Computers
3. TGT Computers
4. Kindergarten Teachers
5. PRT English
6. PGT Physics
Fluency in English & Experience is must for teaching positions.
Salary No Bar- for deserving candidates.
If you aspire to become the best, send Resume at Careers@tsusjammu.org with subject “Post applied for respective subject.” Shortlisted candidates will be called for test and one to one interview.
REQUIRED TEACHER
1). Maths
2). Chemistry
3). Physics
4). Commerce
For Competitive
and Tuitions VTTS
Opp. Science College, Canal Road
Mobile No: 9796005649
Required
Accountant for Medical line
Phone Number 9086594749
Required Staff
Required Manager well versed in Excel and Spreadsheets, filing of GST Returns, Gem Portal…. 1 No.
Sales personal for Retail / Wholesale ………2 No.
M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview After 4 pm
Contact At:- 9419189485 , 9419193224