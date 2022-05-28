Employment May 28, 2022

Female Nanny/Babysitter Wanted

We are looking to hire an educated, well spoken and experienced nanny for our two female kids.

Our Requirements –

* Supervising them and caring them for their everyday needs

* Complete assistance with their respective schedules , school routines and wellness.

* Non drinking/ smoking.

* English is a must

Salary – No bar for the right fit.

Job based out of Jammu.

Raghav Narang – 9796201484

FACULTY REQUIRED

PHYSICS LECTURER- 2Nos

For Teaching 11th , 12th

and Dropper (JEE and NEET)

AT SHASTRI NAGAR

CALL

AT 9796046468, 7006506673

Salary 30K to 40K

(Depending upon Experience)

WE ARE HIRING

JOIN OUR TEAM

Doctors (MBBS/MD)- (M/F)

(Physician in internel Medicine)

Pharmacist, (M/F) Front Desk Executive- (F)

House Keeping Staff – (M/F)

WALK IN INTERVIEW

Contact No. 7889300098

Email id- dawabazarpharmacy@gmail.com

Dawa Bazar Pharmacy

Mc Complex, opp. Bakshi Nagar bridge, Akhnoor Road Jammu

The learning tree.

Required

Branch Manager- Qualification MBA experienced .

Councellor- Graduate

Tele caller = Experienced

Marketing executive- experienced

Interview timing- 12 to 6 pm

SS Plaza 2nd floor Janipur.

Contact No. 01914061685, 9070812888

WANTED

Wanted a female teacher for 10th class cbse student(only Math and Hindi) at Subhash Nagar Timing:-After 10am

Salary:-5500/-

Contact:-9906205984

Required

Paid Volunteers -70 Nos for Educational Household Survey in JAMMU & SRINAGAR Cities @Rs.500/- per day. For details & Download of volunteer application form visit www.ndf.net.in. Scan & submit complete form to career@ndf.org.in before 31st noon. College & University students can also apply.

For any query

Call: 9149472155,

Whatsapp only: 8491070082

REQUIRED

Professional Female teacher for class 8 (ICSE & IB curriculum) with command on Spoken English.

Timings 11 to 1 pm.

Watsapp only, your academics profile on 9419369300.

Urgent Opening

Teaching & Non-Teaching Staff

1. Accounts Officer (Experience of working with a CA)

2. PGT Computers

3. TGT Computers

4. Kindergarten Teachers

5. PRT English

6. PGT Physics

Fluency in English & Experience is must for teaching positions.

Salary No Bar- for deserving candidates.

If you aspire to become the best, send Resume at Careers@tsusjammu.org with subject “Post applied for respective subject.” Shortlisted candidates will be called for test and one to one interview.

REQUIRED TEACHER

1). Maths

2). Chemistry

3). Physics

4). Commerce

For Competitive

and Tuitions VTTS

Opp. Science College, Canal Road

Mobile No: 9796005649

Required

Accountant for Medical line

Phone Number 9086594749

Required Staff

Required Manager well versed in Excel and Spreadsheets, filing of GST Returns, Gem Portal…. 1 No.

Sales personal for Retail / Wholesale ………2 No.

M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview After 4 pm

Contact At:- 9419189485 , 9419193224