Employment May 26, 2019

Urgently Required Staff

Required Boys/Girls (50-60 in Nos.) for collecting data.

Salary 15000-20000

(Incentives)

Contact: 9858285725

Walk in Interview

Work consultant Industries Wellness Required limited candidates

Qualification: 12th or above.

Monthly income range –

10,000 – 30,000

Document Compulsory –

Pan Card or Aadhar Card

Book Your Appointment

Ph. No: 7006468105

7298409949

CAR DRIVER

REQUIRED

One Driver Required for small family at Shastri Nagar Area.

Timing 10 AM to 6 PM

Salary Negotiable

Preference will be given to person residing nearby area.

Contact: 9419187959

ANIMAL LAW

ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS

POSTS – 2

Call -9419240167

7889854425

Should have a motor bike or a scooter.

Required

Require Accountant Full Time Well Experienced for a construction company. Tally/Busy and GST return knowing person only. Salary Negotiable.Come with full biodata. Interview Time 02.00 to 04.00 on 27th May & 28th May at Hall No. 103 B 1 North block bahu plaza Jammu. Contact – 9906048118

Wanted

Boy/girl for cyber cafe

With good knowledge of MS Word and Internet

Contact

9419174801

Required

GUNMAN : 01 with All India Gun License.

Preferrably Ex Serviceman

Salary : 20,000 + PF + ESI + Room

Location : Maharashtra

Contact Details

GRD Security Services Pvt. Ltd

417-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Mobile No : 9622651075

Required

Required female married/unmarried computer operator for office at Shalamar from 11 am to 5 pm

Salary negotiable

Contact :

9419261582

WANTED FEMALE

Having knowledge of computer Basic for office work.

Address: 1st Floor of Kanwal Sale Agencies Khalsa Chowk, Nanak Nagar, Jammu

Mob: 9419140464, 9149413171

REQUIRED

Urgently Required Staff for Garments Showroom and Multiplex for Different Posts

1. Sales Man, 2. Sales Girl, 3. Computer Operator, 4. Helpers, 5. Gatekeepers

Interested persons may come along with Biodata on Tuesday 28-05-2019 at Apsra Multiplex Between 11 am to 1 pm

Contact No: 7780920076

Staff Required for Cafe

1) Floor Manager/Server Male/Female (1)

2) Barr Tender Mocktails/Shakes Male/Female (2)

3) House Keeping Male (2)

4) Tandoor Boy Male (1)

Fresher can also Apply

Number: 9070408888, 8803768604

Marble Market Trikuta Nagar Extension Above Gopal & Sons

Required

Office boy

for a

Playway School

in Trikuta Nagar.

Candidate should have two wheeler with valid

Driving Licence

Salary negotiable

Contact :

9419187955

Misra nursery public school

Street No. 10, Rajpura Mangotrian

Shakti Nagar, Jammu

Staff Required :

1. Female teachers

Quali : Graduation

2. Female peon

Quali : Middle Pass

Visit School office alongwith qualification certificates on 08.04.2019 at 9.00 am Contact No. 9419206604

Principal

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Production Supervisor: 1 to 5 years

Experience Salary 12 to 25 thousand

Production Incharge: 7 to 12 years

Experience Salary: 20 to 30 thousand

QA/QC: Manager/DGM: 8to 15 years

Experience Salary : 8 to 12 Lack PA.

90860-85474 / 90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Required

Computer Boy – 2 Nos

Sale Boy or Girl- 2 Nos

Helper – 2 Nos

Required person belongs to New Plot to Ban Talab Area.

at

Alpha Collection

Basant Nagar Janipur Jammu

Phone No. 7006325709, 9419144001, 8899723818

REQUIRED

Gym Trainer Male – 1

Gym Trainer Female- 1

Driver -1

Interested may contact

House No. 1, Sec No. 9

Main Road Trikuta Nagar

Opposite SBI Bank

Contact No.

01912470101/ 9419314129

Required

Tellecommunication

(VODAFONE & IDEA)

(Jammu)

1) Tellecaller (Girls) – 10

(Fix Salary + Incentive)

Contact No. 9086242064, 9086975077

H. No. 42/8 Trikuta Nagar Jammu Nr Bindra Clinic

Required

A person having knowledge of

Clerical Work & Computer may

Contact personally with Bio Data

on the given address.

(Preferred Army Retired Person)

For Appointment Contact :-

9419213514, 9419182304

M/s Shri Ragvindra Explo Chemicals

Narwal bye pass, Channi Rama

Opposite Sunjwan Military Station Jammu (J&K)

Required

Required experienced gents tailor for ladies boutique.

Contact No. 8717000220

Required

1. Accountant with Busy knowledge

2. Driver 407 Truck & Home Car

3. Labour for Cement & Saria

4. Supervisor (Security Guard)

At

Bari Brahmana

Cont No. 7006001235, 9906155877

WANTED

Well trained laboratory

technician with good computer knowledge is required for a

laboratory in Trikuta Nagar Jammu.

Interested candidates may contact at

9469213868 and 9419375192

Required

> Sports Instructor/PTI. -M.P.Ed / B.P.Ed. Ex-servicemen can also apply.

> Computer Operator-cum-IT Incharge – Minimum BCA having good knowledge in computer peripherals with minimum typing speed 30 WPM.

Urgently required at Bari Brahmana, Jammu. Handsome salary for deserving candidate.

Contact: 01923-220063,220600

Email : directoradm.det@gmail.com

Required

Personal Driver having valid License of LMV urgently required at Greater Kailash, Jammu. Handsome salary for deserving candidate.

Contact:

01923-220063, 01923-220600

Required

Computer operator Female – 5 No’s

Date of Interview- Monday 27-5-2019

Time : 11-3 pm

Venue :

Rohit Enterprises

422-C Warehouse, Jammu

Phone : 0191-2435427

REQUIRED

Requirement of Nanny or full time maid. To take care of 1 year old baby girl. Salary negotiations will be done according to experience.

Address H No. 589/4

Channi Himmat Jammu

Contact :

7780864803