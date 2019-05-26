Employment May 26, 2019

Urgently Required Staff
Required Boys/Girls (50-60 in Nos.) for collecting data.
Salary 15000-20000
(Incentives)
Contact: 9858285725
Walk in Interview
Work consultant Industries Wellness Required limited candidates
Qualification: 12th or above.
Monthly income range –
10,000 – 30,000
Document Compulsory –
Pan Card or Aadhar Card
Book Your Appointment
Ph. No: 7006468105
7298409949
CAR DRIVER
REQUIRED
One Driver Required for small family at Shastri Nagar Area.
Timing 10 AM to 6 PM
Salary Negotiable
Preference will be given to person residing nearby area.
Contact: 9419187959
ANIMAL LAW
ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS
POSTS – 2
Call -9419240167
7889854425
Should have a motor bike or a scooter.
Required
Require Accountant Full Time Well Experienced for a construction company. Tally/Busy and GST return knowing person only. Salary Negotiable.Come with full biodata. Interview Time 02.00 to 04.00 on 27th May & 28th May at Hall No. 103 B 1 North block bahu plaza Jammu. Contact – 9906048118
Wanted
Boy/girl for cyber cafe
With good knowledge of MS Word and Internet
Contact
9419174801
Required
GUNMAN : 01 with All India Gun License.
Preferrably Ex Serviceman
Salary : 20,000 + PF + ESI + Room
Location : Maharashtra
Contact Details
GRD Security Services Pvt. Ltd
417-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Mobile No : 9622651075
Required
Required female married/unmarried computer operator for office at Shalamar from 11 am to 5 pm
Salary negotiable
Contact :
9419261582
WANTED FEMALE
Having knowledge of computer Basic for office work.
Address: 1st Floor of Kanwal Sale Agencies Khalsa Chowk, Nanak Nagar, Jammu
Mob: 9419140464, 9149413171
REQUIRED
Urgently Required Staff for Garments Showroom and Multiplex for Different Posts
1. Sales Man, 2. Sales Girl, 3. Computer Operator, 4. Helpers, 5. Gatekeepers
Interested persons may come along with Biodata on Tuesday 28-05-2019 at Apsra Multiplex Between 11 am to 1 pm
Contact No: 7780920076
Staff Required for Cafe
1) Floor Manager/Server Male/Female (1)
2) Barr Tender Mocktails/Shakes Male/Female (2)
3) House Keeping Male (2)
4) Tandoor Boy Male (1)
Fresher can also Apply
Number: 9070408888, 8803768604
Marble Market Trikuta Nagar Extension Above Gopal & Sons
Required
Office boy
for a
Playway School
in Trikuta Nagar.
Candidate should have two wheeler with valid
Driving Licence
Salary negotiable
Contact :
9419187955
Misra nursery public school
Street No. 10, Rajpura Mangotrian
Shakti Nagar, Jammu
Staff Required :
1. Female teachers
Quali : Graduation
2. Female peon
Quali : Middle Pass
Visit School office alongwith qualification certificates on 08.04.2019 at 9.00 am Contact No. 9419206604
Principal
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Production Supervisor: 1 to 5 years
Experience Salary 12 to 25 thousand
Production Incharge: 7 to 12 years
Experience Salary: 20 to 30 thousand
QA/QC: Manager/DGM: 8to 15 years
Experience Salary : 8 to 12 Lack PA.
90860-85474 / 90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Required
Computer Boy – 2 Nos
Sale Boy or Girl- 2 Nos
Helper – 2 Nos
Required person belongs to New Plot to Ban Talab Area.
at
Alpha Collection
Basant Nagar Janipur Jammu
Phone No. 7006325709, 9419144001, 8899723818
REQUIRED
Gym Trainer Male – 1
Gym Trainer Female- 1
Driver -1
Interested may contact
House No. 1, Sec No. 9
Main Road Trikuta Nagar
Opposite SBI Bank
Contact No.
01912470101/ 9419314129
Required
Tellecommunication
(VODAFONE & IDEA)
(Jammu)
1) Tellecaller (Girls) – 10
(Fix Salary + Incentive)
Contact No. 9086242064, 9086975077
H. No. 42/8 Trikuta Nagar Jammu Nr Bindra Clinic
Required
A person having knowledge of
Clerical Work & Computer may
Contact personally with Bio Data
on the given address.
(Preferred Army Retired Person)
For Appointment Contact :-
9419213514, 9419182304
M/s Shri Ragvindra Explo Chemicals
Narwal bye pass, Channi Rama
Opposite Sunjwan Military Station Jammu (J&K)
Required
Required experienced gents tailor for ladies boutique.
Contact No. 8717000220
Required
1. Accountant with Busy knowledge
2. Driver 407 Truck & Home Car
3. Labour for Cement & Saria
4. Supervisor (Security Guard)
At
Bari Brahmana
Cont No. 7006001235, 9906155877
WANTED
Well trained laboratory
technician with good computer knowledge is required for a
laboratory in Trikuta Nagar Jammu.
Interested candidates may contact at
9469213868 and 9419375192
Required
> Sports Instructor/PTI. -M.P.Ed / B.P.Ed. Ex-servicemen can also apply.
> Computer Operator-cum-IT Incharge – Minimum BCA having good knowledge in computer peripherals with minimum typing speed 30 WPM.
Urgently required at Bari Brahmana, Jammu. Handsome salary for deserving candidate.
Contact: 01923-220063,220600
Email : directoradm.det@gmail.com
Required
Personal Driver having valid License of LMV urgently required at Greater Kailash, Jammu. Handsome salary for deserving candidate.
Contact:
01923-220063, 01923-220600
Required
Computer operator Female – 5 No’s
Date of Interview- Monday 27-5-2019
Time : 11-3 pm
Venue :
Rohit Enterprises
422-C Warehouse, Jammu
Phone : 0191-2435427
REQUIRED
Requirement of Nanny or full time maid. To take care of 1 year old baby girl. Salary negotiations will be done according to experience.
Address H No. 589/4
Channi Himmat Jammu
Contact :
7780864803
