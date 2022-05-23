Employment May 23, 2022

URGENT REQUIREMENT
WE Have urgent requirement of
Account Assistant (Male/Female)
Experience (2-3 year)
M/S Delhi Building Material Corporation (Sarore)
Pick & drop from Gandhi Nagar to Sarore
Mail ID bhumeshmisra@gmail.com
Contact No 7889537483
RAPTOR SECURITY
SERVICES
Security Guards Security SO. Gunman Home security guard. Driver job personal bouncer. Factory, school college, Hospital, House keeping etc any Requirement Plz call Raptor Security Services office ( I will provide you best services on honestly.
Office main road Gangyal
8899391388
9797133358
JSM IT AND ADVERT
SOLUTIONS PVT.LTD.
Urgent requirement
8th,10th,12th, Graduate, BTec, MBA, BCA, MCA 1 supervisior male / female, office admin, receptionist, BSc fresher, Accountant, computer oprators, ITI fresher, tellecaller, security guard, helper, peon, office boy. Content writer, BA, MA, BCA fresher candidate best command in English
Call 9055055628. Address Greater Kailash near Fwara chowk near petrol pump
STAFF REQUIRED
Bala Ji Overseas
Industrial Estate Digiana Jammu
Requires the services of a qualified young person for office.
Qualification: Graduate with B.Sc in Chemistry
Salary: An attractive Salary Package with good qualification and experience will be offered.
Timings: 10.30 AM to 8.00 PM
Interested candidates may contact at:
7051123723, 8803512316
Vacancy
Office boy =1
knowledge of tally &
own conveyance must .
Freshers need not to apply.
Contact Nos.
9419186438, 9419242222
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Female doctor (BUMS/ BHMS/BAMS)
Nurse (Male/Female) with ANM/GNM qualification
Front Office Executive – Male/Female
For a Reputed Doctor’s clinic in Gandhi Nagar
Contact: 8587962237
WANTED STAFF
Car Wash Boy – 3 No.
Car Dry Clean Boy – 3 No.
Helper – 3 No.
Driver/Helper – 2 No.
(Salary 8000/- to 12000/-)
Fresher can also apply
554/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
7006001330, 7006303343