Employment May 21, 2019

REQUIRED STAFF FOR INSTITUTE
RECEPTIONIST -2
COUNCELLOR-2
COMPUTER (M.TECH/MCA)-1
ACCOUNTANT-1
ENGLISH/IELTS TRAINNER-1
AVIATION/HOSPITALITY TRAINNER-1
SEND RESUME-
radhikesawhney@gmail.com
9797033226
PART TIME JOB
IF YOU WANT TO EARN 1 LAKH PER MONTH GOVT. RETD., HOUSEWIFE, BUSINESSMAN.
CONTACT NO: 7889417746
REQUIRED
MBBS Doctor (India/Abroad) for Construction Site in J&K & HP Permanent Job.
info@healthcarezenith.com
Mob: 7889371950
Wanted Staff
Car Wash Boy 2 No
Dry Clean Boy 3 No
Helper 2 No
(Salary 7000/- to 8000/-)
Fresher can also Apply
554-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
7006001330, 9419183042
Wanted
Pharma Sales Boy – 05
For Franchise Company
only experienced
candidate
Need to contact
Mob.: 9797358173, 6005685400
Walk In Interview for Industry
Samba/ Bari Brahmana/Kathua
Machine Operator/ Trainee: ITI/ Diploma in Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics, Fitter, Electrician, Tractor Mechanic, Diesel Mechanic, Mechanical Draftman, Instrument Mechanic, LTD Facancy available so come first & have first.
9086085474/ 9086485474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Civil Engg. Dip/ Degree (10 No.)- 10K+.
2. Electrical/ Mechanical/ E&C (10 No.)- 10K+.
3. Graduates/ Post Graduates (20 No.)- 12K to 20K.
4. Drivers/ Office Assistant (06 No.)- 8Kto 10K.
5. Trainers (for Himayat Project) (10 No.)- 12K to 20K.
6. Receptionist/ Counselor (05 No.)- 7K to 12K.
Gandhi Nagar.
Contact No: 9419580156
WALK-IN@ IN’T BPO
C.S.E (m/f) 10 nos.
FIXED SALARY:- 12,000 to 20,000 +
Cab + Meal’s+ incentives
Shift : 6 am to 2 pm
Eligibility:- Excellent Command Over Spoken English
We Don’t Charge Registration Fee’s!
Venue:- 394 A Nr Lakshmi Narayan Mandir
Gandhi Nagar #8713000033
REQUIRED
for a general store
full time/part time
LABOUR 8000-9000
SALESMAN 8000-9000
COMPUTER OPERATOR 8000-10000
WOrKING HOURS: 9.00 A.M. TO 9.00 P.M.
CONTACT BETWEEN
10.00 A.M. TO 6.00 P.M.
CONTACT: 9697557998
Earn Money from Facebook
n Start your online store 0% Investment.
n Learn Digital Marketing.
n Join Free Seminar and Start your online Business Today.
Call: 8713888860, 7006328237
SKILL DEV. JOB TRAINING
90-180 Days
Earn – Upto 7500 ¼Vªsfuax ds nkSjku½
– Upto 35000 ¼Vªsfuax ds ckn½
Free Training – Free Hostel
dsoy & 30 seats (Boys / Girls Both)
8th, 10th, 12th, Graduate Pass / Reappear
csjkstxkj yM+ds @ yM+fd;ksa ds fy, lqugjk volj
vfèkd tkudkjh gsrq rqjUr laidZ djsa
9906130466
feys BIODATA lfgr 3 fnu ds vUnj
63/A Top Floor Last Morh
Gandhi Nagar Jammu (Highway Road) (Near NAC Car)
Staff Required
FOR CONSTRUCTION CO.
No. Expr
i) Civil Engineer 2 5 yrs
ii) Accountant 1 2 yrs
iii) Site Supervisor 2 5 yrs
iv) Dumper Driver 3 10 yrs
v) Shutter Fitter – —
vi) Steel Binder (Sria) —-
vii) Drive Light Vehicle 1 5 yrs
CELL = 7051201111
Required
Need a Graphic Designer preferably Photoshop / Orcal (Fesher/Exp.) with knowledge of Web designing.
Email stalliongallery@gmail.com
Contact No: 7006603012
8082705221
REQUIRED
1, Female Accountant having knowledge of Computer (Tally Version) Experience Minimum-3 yrs. Salary No Bar.
Contact:
M/s Shekhar Enterprises
Kanak Mandi, Jammu
Cont: 94191-28402, 9654415894
REQUIRED
1. Mktg Personels (M/F)-5 Nos.
Qual: MBA/Grad Sal: 15K+Inc.
2. Councellors (Female)=One
Qual: MBA Min 5 yrs exp. Sal: Negotiable.
Send Resume: Star Infotechh
Starinfotechh@gmail.com
Call: 94191-74093(10 AM to 6 P.M.)
URGENTLY REQUIREMENT
Bank Job in HDFC as Relationship Officer in hand 10K Salary Location Jammu Qualification Required Graduation any diploma after 12th Freshers also can apply.
Female Computer Operator Salary 8K. Timing 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. No. 4.
Packing Boys Salary 12,500, Food & Accommodation in Bari Brahmana
Security Guard for Hotel. Salary in hand 9800 with good with accomodation.
Contact: 9070828977, 905534089
D.S. HERITAGE SCHOLAR SCHOOL
BARWAL MORH KATHUA
1. Application are invited for the post of Principal and teachers as per below mentioned eligibility.
(a) Graduate/Post Graduate with NTT/B.Ed. Degree.
(b) Three years teaching experience preferably at CBSE affiliated.
(c) Basic Knowledge of computer
(d) Age 35 to 50 years.
2. Teacher PGT, B.Ed Degree.
3. Application along with Bio data Certificates & Experience Certificates for any query.
Contact No: 9622139917, 9419207632, 7006245300
VACANCY
Steadfast Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. C/o Atulaya Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, is looking for hard working individuals for the following position:-
1. Lab Technician
2. Medical Transcriptionist/Staff Nurse (Computer Proficient)
3. Helper (10th & Above)
Interested individuals may send their CV hr@atulaya.com
Contact No: 9697021100
