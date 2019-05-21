Employment May 21, 2019

REQUIRED STAFF FOR INSTITUTE

RECEPTIONIST -2

COUNCELLOR-2

COMPUTER (M.TECH/MCA)-1

ACCOUNTANT-1

ENGLISH/IELTS TRAINNER-1

AVIATION/HOSPITALITY TRAINNER-1

SEND RESUME-

radhikesawhney@gmail.com

9797033226

PART TIME JOB

IF YOU WANT TO EARN 1 LAKH PER MONTH GOVT. RETD., HOUSEWIFE, BUSINESSMAN.

CONTACT NO: 7889417746

REQUIRED

MBBS Doctor (India/Abroad) for Construction Site in J&K & HP Permanent Job.

info@healthcarezenith.com

Mob: 7889371950

Wanted Staff

Car Wash Boy 2 No

Dry Clean Boy 3 No

Helper 2 No

(Salary 7000/- to 8000/-)

Fresher can also Apply

554-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

7006001330, 9419183042

Wanted

Pharma Sales Boy – 05

For Franchise Company

only experienced

candidate

Need to contact

Mob.: 9797358173, 6005685400

Walk In Interview for Industry

Samba/ Bari Brahmana/Kathua

Machine Operator/ Trainee: ITI/ Diploma in Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics, Fitter, Electrician, Tractor Mechanic, Diesel Mechanic, Mechanical Draftman, Instrument Mechanic, LTD Facancy available so come first & have first.

9086085474/ 9086485474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Civil Engg. Dip/ Degree (10 No.)- 10K+.

2. Electrical/ Mechanical/ E&C (10 No.)- 10K+.

3. Graduates/ Post Graduates (20 No.)- 12K to 20K.

4. Drivers/ Office Assistant (06 No.)- 8Kto 10K.

5. Trainers (for Himayat Project) (10 No.)- 12K to 20K.

6. Receptionist/ Counselor (05 No.)- 7K to 12K.

Gandhi Nagar.

Contact No: 9419580156

WALK-IN@ IN’T BPO

C.S.E (m/f) 10 nos.

FIXED SALARY:- 12,000 to 20,000 +

Cab + Meal’s+ incentives

Shift : 6 am to 2 pm

Eligibility:- Excellent Command Over Spoken English

We Don’t Charge Registration Fee’s!

Venue:- 394 A Nr Lakshmi Narayan Mandir

Gandhi Nagar #8713000033

REQUIRED

for a general store

full time/part time

LABOUR 8000-9000

SALESMAN 8000-9000

COMPUTER OPERATOR 8000-10000

WOrKING HOURS: 9.00 A.M. TO 9.00 P.M.

CONTACT BETWEEN

10.00 A.M. TO 6.00 P.M.

CONTACT: 9697557998

Earn Money from Facebook

n Start your online store 0% Investment.

n Learn Digital Marketing.

n Join Free Seminar and Start your online Business Today.

Call: 8713888860, 7006328237

SKILL DEV. JOB TRAINING

90-180 Days

Earn – Upto 7500 ¼Vªsfuax ds nkSjku½

– Upto 35000 ¼Vªsfuax ds ckn½

Free Training – Free Hostel

dsoy & 30 seats (Boys / Girls Both)

8th, 10th, 12th, Graduate Pass / Reappear

csjkstxkj yM+ds @ yM+fd;ksa ds fy, lqugjk volj

vfèkd tkudkjh gsrq rqjUr laidZ djsa

9906130466

feys BIODATA lfgr 3 fnu ds vUnj

63/A Top Floor Last Morh

Gandhi Nagar Jammu (Highway Road) (Near NAC Car)

Staff Required

FOR CONSTRUCTION CO.

No. Expr

i) Civil Engineer 2 5 yrs

ii) Accountant 1 2 yrs

iii) Site Supervisor 2 5 yrs

iv) Dumper Driver 3 10 yrs

v) Shutter Fitter – —

vi) Steel Binder (Sria) —-

vii) Drive Light Vehicle 1 5 yrs

CELL = 7051201111

Required

Need a Graphic Designer preferably Photoshop / Orcal (Fesher/Exp.) with knowledge of Web designing.

Email stalliongallery@gmail.com

Contact No: 7006603012

8082705221

REQUIRED

1, Female Accountant having knowledge of Computer (Tally Version) Experience Minimum-3 yrs. Salary No Bar.

Contact:

M/s Shekhar Enterprises

Kanak Mandi, Jammu

Cont: 94191-28402, 9654415894

REQUIRED

1. Mktg Personels (M/F)-5 Nos.

Qual: MBA/Grad Sal: 15K+Inc.

2. Councellors (Female)=One

Qual: MBA Min 5 yrs exp. Sal: Negotiable.

Send Resume: Star Infotechh

Starinfotechh@gmail.com

Call: 94191-74093(10 AM to 6 P.M.)

URGENTLY REQUIREMENT

Bank Job in HDFC as Relationship Officer in hand 10K Salary Location Jammu Qualification Required Graduation any diploma after 12th Freshers also can apply.

Female Computer Operator Salary 8K. Timing 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. No. 4.

Packing Boys Salary 12,500, Food & Accommodation in Bari Brahmana

Security Guard for Hotel. Salary in hand 9800 with good with accomodation.

Contact: 9070828977, 905534089

D.S. HERITAGE SCHOLAR SCHOOL

BARWAL MORH KATHUA

1. Application are invited for the post of Principal and teachers as per below mentioned eligibility.

(a) Graduate/Post Graduate with NTT/B.Ed. Degree.

(b) Three years teaching experience preferably at CBSE affiliated.

(c) Basic Knowledge of computer

(d) Age 35 to 50 years.

2. Teacher PGT, B.Ed Degree.

3. Application along with Bio data Certificates & Experience Certificates for any query.

Contact No: 9622139917, 9419207632, 7006245300

VACANCY

Steadfast Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. C/o Atulaya Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, is looking for hard working individuals for the following position:-

1. Lab Technician

2. Medical Transcriptionist/Staff Nurse (Computer Proficient)

3. Helper (10th & Above)

Interested individuals may send their CV hr@atulaya.com

Contact No: 9697021100