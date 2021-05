Employment May 2, 2021

REQUIRED

A CARETAKER FOR A 12 KANAL LAND AND FARM HOUSE, PREFERABLY WITH FAMILY WHO MAY BE A LANDLESS LABORER BUT SHOULD BE WELL VERSED FARMER. WILL BE PROVIDED WITH PLACE TO STAY AND A GOOD SALARY.

SHOULD BE LIVING IN MARH, GAJANSU, JHIRI, KANHACHAK.

CONTACT VIJAY TANDON 94191 87143

Lab attendant, Pharmacist and Lab Technician (Trained/Fresher) at :

MedCare Wellness Center

Lower Roopnagar

7780851050, 9419134374

Required experienced staff for well known pharmacy

Contact-9419286566