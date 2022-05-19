Employment May 19, 2022

INDIRA PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

JANIPUR

urgently required

1 Lecturer in Chemistry (Part time)

2 Lecturer in Bio (Part time)

Contact immediately with Resume between 10 am to 12 pm

Principal

7889919654, 9149446366

Required Urgently

A Govt registered firm Male & female staff- unlimited seats.

Work-Full time/Part time/Home-Base

All Distt Jammu & Kashmir.

Qual : 8,10,12, Grad + etc.

Married girl/Home base work Qualification No need

Income/- 8000 to 15000 PM

(As per Co. rule)

Mob. 8899625453-8082314747, 9149550092

Adr : Cele-b-Shine Canal Road Jammu

Interview time : 10 AM to 5 PM

Required

Accountant = (25000+)

Production Manager = (25000+)

Receptionist = (8000+)

Computer Opr. = (7000+)

Driver = (12000+)

Maid = (10000+)

Contact : Mehar Services

23-A Extn, Gandhi Nagar

Near Dudhari Mandir, Jammu

Ph. 0191-2439541

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Cook : Female

Househelp / Maid : Female

For a residence in

Gandhi Nagar

Contact – 8587962237

Parshotam

8825051169

VACANCY

Required Delivery Sales person at Petrol Pump at Kunjwani, Jammu.

Female = 2 No.

Contact:

9419648333

STORE MANAGER REQUIRED

* Prior experience of working as a store manager of footwear and garments store only.

* Must be familiar with Stock audit, Visual Merchandising, Computer skills (MS Excel), Operations, Sales, Inventory management etc.

Contact: +918716088999, +919419183881

Sales executives 2 No’s

We are manufacturer of uPVC Pipes at Jammu, we require sales executives (2 Nos) to procure orders from market in whole of Jammu province.

Only experienced male candidates having two wheeler and also having sufficient experience in the similar line (Hardware) should walk in for interview between 18th May to 21st May 2022. (11AM to 2 PM)

Reva Irrigation Systems

Lane No. 15 Phase 2nd (Opposite Mahafeed Industries) Sidco Bari Brahmana Jammu

Mobile No. 7051114814

STAFF REQUIRED

1 ONE PERSON REQUIRED FOR COMPUTER WORK, OFFICE WORK

MIN QUALIFICATION 12

2 ONE PERSON REQUIRED FOR GODOWN PURPOSE /WORK

MIN QUALIFICATION 10

ADDRESS

ARORA LIFE SCIENCES

SUDERSHAN COMPLEX

PLOT NO -108, OPPOSITE YARD NO 6

NARWAL JAMMU

MOB-9086013196

Sarvodhya Public School

Santra Morh, Pouni Chak Jammu

Recruitment for the Academic Year 2022-23

MATHS (PGT)

PHE (PGT)

CHEMISTRY (PGT)

ACCOUNTANT FOR OFFICE

Walk-In interview

Timing 10:00a.m to 12:00 pm

Contact- 8491064222,6005910309

REQUIRED

Sales Person

for

Jewellery Showroom

Interested may Contact at

8899262636/rchljain@yahoo.in

Job Opening

Oneness Nation

Urgently Required official staff in Jammu and other office Jammu and Kashmir.

Note

Fresher’s can also apply

Qualification: 10th 12th and above

Income: 12000 to 23000 (P/M)

(As per Co. Rule)

So, bring your resume and documents and get a job. Walk in interview from today to till 31/05/2022

Contact No:

9103129166, 6005679763, 9906211256

Required

Required one fulltime sales officer (FEMALE) for a newly opened ladies ethnic Store/showroom. Preference will be given to girls/ ladies with experience in the same trade and must be resident of nearby areas of the showroom.

For interview please visit below address within 7 days

M/s Mayra’s ethnic store

Sector-2, Near Ashirwad Banquet Hall, Main Stop, Pamposh Colony, Janipur, Jammu.

Note : salary Negotiable

Mobile No: 9419109039