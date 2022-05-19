Employment May 19, 2022

INDIRA PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL
JANIPUR
urgently required
1 Lecturer in Chemistry (Part time)
2 Lecturer in Bio (Part time)
Contact immediately with Resume between 10 am to 12 pm
Principal
7889919654, 9149446366
Required Urgently
A Govt registered firm Male & female staff- unlimited seats.
Work-Full time/Part time/Home-Base
All Distt Jammu & Kashmir.
Qual : 8,10,12, Grad + etc.
Married girl/Home base work Qualification No need
Income/- 8000 to 15000 PM
(As per Co. rule)
Mob. 8899625453-8082314747, 9149550092
Adr : Cele-b-Shine Canal Road Jammu
Interview time : 10 AM to 5 PM
Required
Accountant = (25000+)
Production Manager = (25000+)
Receptionist = (8000+)
Computer Opr. = (7000+)
Driver = (12000+)
Maid = (10000+)
Contact : Mehar Services
23-A Extn, Gandhi Nagar
Near Dudhari Mandir, Jammu
Ph. 0191-2439541
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Cook : Female
Househelp / Maid : Female
For a residence in
Gandhi Nagar
Contact – 8587962237
Parshotam
8825051169
VACANCY
Required Delivery Sales person at Petrol Pump at Kunjwani, Jammu.
Female = 2 No.
Contact:
9419648333
STORE MANAGER REQUIRED
* Prior experience of working as a store manager of footwear and garments store only.
* Must be familiar with Stock audit, Visual Merchandising, Computer skills (MS Excel), Operations, Sales, Inventory management etc.
Contact: +918716088999, +919419183881
Sales executives 2 No’s
We are manufacturer of uPVC Pipes at Jammu, we require sales executives (2 Nos) to procure orders from market in whole of Jammu province.
Only experienced male candidates having two wheeler and also having sufficient experience in the similar line (Hardware) should walk in for interview between 18th May to 21st May 2022. (11AM to 2 PM)
Reva Irrigation Systems
Lane No. 15 Phase 2nd (Opposite Mahafeed Industries) Sidco Bari Brahmana Jammu
Mobile No. 7051114814
STAFF REQUIRED
1 ONE PERSON REQUIRED FOR COMPUTER WORK, OFFICE WORK
MIN QUALIFICATION 12
2 ONE PERSON REQUIRED FOR GODOWN PURPOSE /WORK
MIN QUALIFICATION 10
ADDRESS
ARORA LIFE SCIENCES
SUDERSHAN COMPLEX
PLOT NO -108, OPPOSITE YARD NO 6
NARWAL JAMMU
MOB-9086013196
Sarvodhya Public School
Santra Morh, Pouni Chak Jammu
Recruitment for the Academic Year 2022-23
MATHS (PGT)
PHE (PGT)
CHEMISTRY (PGT)
ACCOUNTANT FOR OFFICE
Walk-In interview
Timing 10:00a.m to 12:00 pm
Contact- 8491064222,6005910309
REQUIRED
Sales Person
for
Jewellery Showroom
Interested may Contact at
8899262636/rchljain@yahoo.in
Job Opening
Oneness Nation
Urgently Required official staff in Jammu and other office Jammu and Kashmir.
Note
Fresher’s can also apply
Qualification: 10th 12th and above
Income: 12000 to 23000 (P/M)
(As per Co. Rule)
So, bring your resume and documents and get a job. Walk in interview from today to till 31/05/2022
Contact No:
9103129166, 6005679763, 9906211256
Required
Required one fulltime sales officer (FEMALE) for a newly opened ladies ethnic Store/showroom. Preference will be given to girls/ ladies with experience in the same trade and must be resident of nearby areas of the showroom.
For interview please visit below address within 7 days
M/s Mayra’s ethnic store
Sector-2, Near Ashirwad Banquet Hall, Main Stop, Pamposh Colony, Janipur, Jammu.
Note : salary Negotiable
Mobile No: 9419109039