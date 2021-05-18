Employment May 18, 2021

By
Daily Excelsior
-

URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY
1. Supervisor, Accountant, Computer Operator (12k to 20k)
2. B.Sc fresher, B. Pharma for packing Machine Operator, (14k to 25k)
3. Electrician,DTP operator, Data entry operator, Driver,
Jobs location:- Samba ,Bari Brahmna
Address :- Bari Brahmna
Contact No:- 7298663220, 9796260300

REQUIRED
Civil Engineer
with AutoCAD experience for all civil works min. experience 5-6 year at Udhampur.
Mail your resume at:
khawar6786@yahoo.com
or Contact us at: 9906021444

Required
Pharmacist
7006077022

Required
counselor/telecaller
Graduate, Post Graduate candidates with Excellent Communication Skills & Minimum 2 Years’ Experience in same.
Interested candidates Mail CV at :- directorvatsalyaedu.skill@gmail.com
Contact AYAAN Edu Skills at
9682352734, 7006639382

