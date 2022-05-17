Employment May 17, 2022

WANTED

Wanted Male/Female Accountant with Min. Exp of 1 year skills

Required : Tally, Tax accounts &

MS Excel for retail

@Sondhi Enterprises, Kunjwani Jammu

Salary Negotiable

Working hours : 9 AM-6 PM

Contact : 9419194071, 9906299722

VACANCY (May 2002)

1. Sales Manager

(HVAC/Air conditioning) -02

2. VRF/VRV Technicians (Air Conditioning) -02

3. Split-Window AC Technicians/Electricians

(Air Conditioning) -04

4. AC Technician Helpers

(Air Conditioning) -06

5. Site Engineer/Supervisors

(Air Conditioning) -02

Address :

Globus Power Systems, F67, Shiv Nagar-Jammu

Contact : 9697294760/7006633010

E Mail : globuspowersystem@gmail.com

Nitya Laboratories

Chemist: 2 Nos

Experience: 0-2 Year

Qualification: B.Sc / M.Sc/ M.Tech in Chemistry or Environmental Science

Salary: No Bar for Deserving Candidate

Laboratory: 43, Sector-1A, Ext.

Bhalla Enclave, Channi Himmat,

Jammu-180015, J&K, India

Mobile No.: +91-8492928179,

+91-9873924093

Email : ravinder.mittal@nityalab.com

INVITING APPLICATIONS FOR JOB IN QATAR

Designation Waiter

Gross Salary 1500 QAR

Duty Hours 8 hrs + OT

Company will Provide Food, Accommodation

& Transport

Contact us: +91-7889650461

Sehar Overseas Education and

Placement Services Pvt. Ltd.

CS-276, Maloofa Complex, Sainik Colony, Near OLX Cars, By-Pass Road,

Jammu, J&K – 180011

Resolutions Coaching Classes Domana

Required

M.Sc Chemistry

M.Sc Mathematics

For interview contact:

9055515673

Required Accountant

For trading and industrial concern with experience of more than 5 years of accounting in busy and GST returns.

Email: ca.anilsharma@yahoo.co.in

HIRING NOW

1. Operations Manager – (1)

2. Packaging Boys -(3)

3. Finance Manager – 2 years experience – (1)

4. Stock Manager – (1)

Location – Channi Himmat, Jammu

Salary – Rs 6000 – Rs 20000

info.handmadeco@gmail.com

Or whatsapp your resume

on 8899858823

Job opening in India or abroad 100% guarantee

Required male /female candidate for banking, bannccainsurance, hotels . malls and pvt companies, factories,guards,airports …etc

Qualification:8th to graduation

interested candidate cont on 9797659017/9796661061