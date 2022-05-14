Employment May 14, 2022

REQUIRED
Required experienced Salesman having knowledge of Plywood & Hardware materials for Showroom in Jammu
Contact : 9419197477
10.00 am to 8 pm
REQUIRED
Required a salesman for field job with experience for confectionery items (chips chocolates toffee’s and many more ) for Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar and Kashmir
Salary :-15000 basic
Contact number :- 9149465570
JMCT OPC PVT. LTD.
Urgent Required Staff
1. Office Incharge = No. 3 (F)
Minimum Qualification = MBA
2. Project Manager = No. 1
Minimum Qualification – MBA
3. Marketing Executive No. 50 (M/F)
Minimum Qualification = 10+2
4. Telecaller Female No. 5 (Female only)
5. Office boy(peon) No. 2 (Male only)
Starting salary 7K to 20 K
Address :- 1st Floor, F8-C, Trikuta Complex, BC Road, Jammu
Contact us at: 8493094333, 9797323565
GOYAL SALES CORPORATION
Sr. No. Particulars Nos.
1. HR (=5 year
experience) 1
2. Interns (Accounts) 2
Interview from Monday to Friday
Interview Timing – 12 P.M to 2 P.M
Call Timing : 11 AM to 1 PM
Opp. Digiana Ashram National Highway Road. Phone No.: 9055500618, 9055500603
REQUIRED
Pharmacist – 4 No
Candidate Must Have done D-Pharma/B-Pharma
Assistant Pharmacist – 4 No
Must Have Sale Experience in Medical Shop
Computer Operator – 4 No
Candidate must have done 12th and good
command over computer.
Send your resume on following email
Contact:- 7780881994, 6005417210
Email:- swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com
Requirement
We are looking for a smart and active female to handle front office operations in a reputed coaching institute.
Contact : 8082048324
Job alert:
Openings for candidates having necessary knowledge in e-procurement handling (GeM included), Proficient in MS Office Apps, Verbal & E-mail communication, Accounting (Tally ERP9/Busy).
Another opening for Experienced person for installation of Machinery & Equipment
Call: 7006014495, 9419140496
Timing: 9:30 am to 6:00 pm
Salary as per skills & experience
HIRING NOW
1. Operations Manager – (1)
2. Packaging Boys -(3)
3. Finance Manager – 2 years experience – (1)
4. Stock Manager – (1)
Location – Channi Himmat, Jammu
Salary – Rs 6000 – Rs 20000
info.handmadeco@gmail.com
Or whatsapp your resume
on 8899858823
REQUIRED
ENGLISH TRAINER
FEMALES ONLY
MUST BE FLUENT IN ENGLISH
(FRESHERS MAY ALSO APPLY)
HANDSOME SALARY
Contact: 9419222584, 7889532931
569/A, GANDHI NAGAR, Above Kumar and Kumar Sports, JAMMU
ANURADHA MISSION SCHOOL (10+2)
K B NAGAR, BANTALAB, JAMMU
staff required
for higher classes
Subject : Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science
Qualification : M.Sc/MA
Freshers can also apply candidates can whatsapp their credentials on 7889817609
Vacancy
Accounts Assistant – 2
Audit Executives – 2
Office : CA office Nanak Nagar Jammu
Phone No. 7298980406, 7889794450
Urgently required
We at S R TechnoMed have an urgent opening for a Female candidate for HR/PA
Qualification: MBA (HR)
Experience: 3-4 Years
Location: Jammu
Please send your Resume:
Mb. No : 9890129883
Address : Lane No. 12 S D Public School Near Jagat Resort Shakti Nagar Jammu.
Job opening in India or abroad 100% guarantee
Required male /female candidate for banking, bannccainsurance, hotels . malls and pvt companies, factories,guards,airports …etc
Qualification:8th to graduation
interested candidate cont on 9797659017/9796661061
REQUIRED
Runner required for Pharmaceutical Distribution Company
In Nanak Nagar Jammu . Having experience of working in local market and outskirt belts.
Contact :-
9086040013
Urgently Required for Field Investigation
1. Team Leader Jammu 2 No (Salary 15000)
2. Field Executive Kathua 2 No
3. Field Executive Udhampur 2 No
4. Field Executive Jammu City 4 No
5. Field Executive Doda 1 No
6. Field Executive Kishtwar 1 No
7. Field Executive Basoli 1 No
8. Field Executive Rajouri 2 No
9. Backend Executive Jammu 5 No
(female)
Contact:- +91 7780954908, +91 9797706625
EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL
(English Medium Recognised by J&K Govt)
Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu.
Teachers Required
For Teaching Bio-Science – 2
For Teaching English – 1
Come with photo copies of documents for interview on 14-05-2022 or 15-05-2022 from 8 AM to 1:30 PM.
Mob.: 9596658993