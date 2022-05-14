Employment May 14, 2022

REQUIRED

Required experienced Salesman having knowledge of Plywood & Hardware materials for Showroom in Jammu

Contact : 9419197477

10.00 am to 8 pm

REQUIRED

Required a salesman for field job with experience for confectionery items (chips chocolates toffee’s and many more ) for Jammu, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar and Kashmir

Salary :-15000 basic

Contact number :- 9149465570

JMCT OPC PVT. LTD.

Urgent Required Staff

1. Office Incharge = No. 3 (F)

Minimum Qualification = MBA

2. Project Manager = No. 1

Minimum Qualification – MBA

3. Marketing Executive No. 50 (M/F)

Minimum Qualification = 10+2

4. Telecaller Female No. 5 (Female only)

5. Office boy(peon) No. 2 (Male only)

Starting salary 7K to 20 K

Address :- 1st Floor, F8-C, Trikuta Complex, BC Road, Jammu

Contact us at: 8493094333, 9797323565

GOYAL SALES CORPORATION

Sr. No. Particulars Nos.

1. HR (=5 year

experience) 1

2. Interns (Accounts) 2

Interview from Monday to Friday

Interview Timing – 12 P.M to 2 P.M

Call Timing : 11 AM to 1 PM

Opp. Digiana Ashram National Highway Road. Phone No.: 9055500618, 9055500603

REQUIRED

Pharmacist – 4 No

Candidate Must Have done D-Pharma/B-Pharma

Assistant Pharmacist – 4 No

Must Have Sale Experience in Medical Shop

Computer Operator – 4 No

Candidate must have done 12th and good

command over computer.

Send your resume on following email

Contact:- 7780881994, 6005417210

Email:- swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com

Requirement

We are looking for a smart and active female to handle front office operations in a reputed coaching institute.

Contact : 8082048324

Job alert:

Openings for candidates having necessary knowledge in e-procurement handling (GeM included), Proficient in MS Office Apps, Verbal & E-mail communication, Accounting (Tally ERP9/Busy).

Another opening for Experienced person for installation of Machinery & Equipment

Call: 7006014495, 9419140496

Timing: 9:30 am to 6:00 pm

Salary as per skills & experience

HIRING NOW

1. Operations Manager – (1)

2. Packaging Boys -(3)

3. Finance Manager – 2 years experience – (1)

4. Stock Manager – (1)

Location – Channi Himmat, Jammu

Salary – Rs 6000 – Rs 20000

info.handmadeco@gmail.com

Or whatsapp your resume

on 8899858823

REQUIRED

ENGLISH TRAINER

FEMALES ONLY

MUST BE FLUENT IN ENGLISH

(FRESHERS MAY ALSO APPLY)

HANDSOME SALARY

Contact: 9419222584, 7889532931

569/A, GANDHI NAGAR, Above Kumar and Kumar Sports, JAMMU

ANURADHA MISSION SCHOOL (10+2)

K B NAGAR, BANTALAB, JAMMU

staff required

for higher classes

Subject : Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science

Qualification : M.Sc/MA

Freshers can also apply candidates can whatsapp their credentials on 7889817609

Vacancy

Accounts Assistant – 2

Audit Executives – 2

Office : CA office Nanak Nagar Jammu

Phone No. 7298980406, 7889794450

Urgently required

We at S R TechnoMed have an urgent opening for a Female candidate for HR/PA

Qualification: MBA (HR)

Experience: 3-4 Years

Location: Jammu

Please send your Resume:

Mb. No : 9890129883

Address : Lane No. 12 S D Public School Near Jagat Resort Shakti Nagar Jammu.

Job opening in India or abroad 100% guarantee

Required male /female candidate for banking, bannccainsurance, hotels . malls and pvt companies, factories,guards,airports …etc

Qualification:8th to graduation

interested candidate cont on 9797659017/9796661061

REQUIRED

Runner required for Pharmaceutical Distribution Company

In Nanak Nagar Jammu . Having experience of working in local market and outskirt belts.

Contact :-

9086040013

Urgently Required for Field Investigation

1. Team Leader Jammu 2 No (Salary 15000)

2. Field Executive Kathua 2 No

3. Field Executive Udhampur 2 No

4. Field Executive Jammu City 4 No

5. Field Executive Doda 1 No

6. Field Executive Kishtwar 1 No

7. Field Executive Basoli 1 No

8. Field Executive Rajouri 2 No

9. Backend Executive Jammu 5 No

(female)

Contact:- +91 7780954908, +91 9797706625

EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL

(English Medium Recognised by J&K Govt)

Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu.

Teachers Required

For Teaching Bio-Science – 2

For Teaching English – 1

Come with photo copies of documents for interview on 14-05-2022 or 15-05-2022 from 8 AM to 1:30 PM.

Mob.: 9596658993