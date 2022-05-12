Employment May 12, 2022

Reputed transport company

required

Required an experienced accountant for day to day work. Knowledge about busy software for a reputed Transport Company. Send resume at princedogra664@gmail.com or Contact No. 7051456143

URGENT REQUIREMENT

We have urgent requirement of Account Assistant (Male/Female) Experience (2-3 year)

M/s Delhi Building Material Corporation (Sarore)

Contact Number:

+91-9149982610

Mail ID: sahil.dbmc@gmail.com

Required

Cctv & Networking Technicians

Office Coordinator Having Knowledge Of Computer

Helper/Electrician

Telecaller

Freshers can also apply

Location-Channi Himmat

Contact-7006217900

Required

Pharmacist

Medical Shop

at

Channi Himmat

7006077022

URGENT JOB REQUIREMENT

Female candidate required for the post of receptionist or Dental hygienist at a handsome salary

Location – Anand Dental Clinic, Shastri Nagar, Estd. 1986

Interview details

Walk-in interview

Contact – 9086077774

Email resume at Anshul2226@gmail.com

Accountant required

Required a male candidate for the post of accountant have experties in Busy accounting software in Trading Firm with minimum one year experience.

Workin hours – 10:00 am to 7:30 PM

Qualification = B.Com

Salary = 12000/- per month

Weekly Holiday- Sunday

101/P, Sec-5, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Near Sai Palace

Contact No.: 6005023865

Required

Immediately required promoter for IFB Appliances

Salary: 10K -14K + Incentives

Contact: 9858784350

Email: vishal@ifbglobal.com

FACE MYSTERY UNISEX SALON

Janipur Main Stop

2nd Floor to ICICI Bank

Requirement of Beautician,

Ladies Hair Dresser, Unisex Hair Dresser.

Contact No.

7889661690, 7006606745

HIRING NOW

1. Operations Manager – (1)

2. Packaging Boys -(3)

3. Finance Manager – 2 years experience – (1)

4. Stock Manager – (1)

Location – Channi Himmat, Jammu

Salary – Rs 6000 – Rs 20000

info.handmadeco@gmail.com

Or whatsapp your resume

on 8899858823

Urgently required

We at S R TechnoMed have an urgent opening for a Female candidate for HR/PA

Qualification: MBA (HR)

Experience: 3-4 Years

Location: Jammu

Please send your Resume:

Mb. No : 9890129883

Address : Lane No. 12 S D Public School Near Jagat Resort Shakti Nagar Jammu.

Jobs

1. Pvt Bank Jobs 50 15+Salary

2. Industry Jobs 20 20+ Salary

3. IT Jobs 100 25+ Salary

4. Tellecallers & BPO

Jobs 100 10+ Salary

5. Mkt & Sales Jobs 50 10+Salary

6. Peon, Helper, Exe

Jobs 100 8+ Salary

7. Driver, Maid, Hotel Jobs 50 10+ Salary

8. Recp. Cashier, Accountant 50 10+ Salary

Venue : Seema Job dot com Regd

H No. 142/6 Model Town Gangyal, Jammu

No. 7006723093

Required

A Sales Girl required for jewellery shop Jain Bazar Jammu Timings 11:30 AM to 7:30 PM Age required 22-28 years

Ph. 9906367896

Required

REQUIRED E-COMMERCE WEBSITE DEVELOPMENT AND MOBILE APP DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OR AGENCY…IN HOUSE DEVELOPERS….FREELANCERS.

PLEASE CONTACT: 9906367354,7006133895

Adarsh Shiva

High School

Chandan Vihar (Muthi) Jammu

Staff Required

Subject Qualification

Science B.Sc/M.Sc

S.St/Eng M.A B.Ed

Teachers from Muthi area preferred.

Contact :

7006979054