Employment May 12, 2021

Required

Experienced Person for Retail Medical Shop with Experinece in Marg Software – 2 No.

M/s Dr. Hansraj Pharmacy

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview 4-5 pm

Contact at : 9419193224, 9419189485

Required:

Data/Software Engineer

Experience-Min 2 years in Advanced Excel/data handling/Google sheets/

programming.

Qualification-B-tech/B.E

Skill Set- Expert in excel/Google sheets.

Salary-10,000-20,000 based on

experience and skills.

Timings-10:00-7:00.

Mail your resume at girish.girishibmr@gmail.com or call at

8010574712

Wanted

A female cook at Subhash Nagar of near by area for a small family.

Salary – 7000/-

Timing : 0930 to 0430 pm

Mob. 7006418704