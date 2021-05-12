Employment May 12, 2021

Required
Experienced Person for Retail Medical Shop with Experinece in Marg Software – 2 No.
M/s Dr. Hansraj Pharmacy
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview 4-5 pm
Contact at : 9419193224, 9419189485
Required:
Data/Software Engineer
Experience-Min 2 years in Advanced Excel/data handling/Google sheets/
programming.
Qualification-B-tech/B.E
Skill Set- Expert in excel/Google sheets.
Salary-10,000-20,000 based on
experience and skills.
Timings-10:00-7:00.
Mail your resume at girish.girishibmr@gmail.com or call at
8010574712
Wanted
A female cook at Subhash Nagar of near by area for a small family.
Salary – 7000/-
Timing : 0930 to 0430 pm
Mob. 7006418704