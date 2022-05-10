Employment May 10, 2022

WANTED

SALESMAN

FOR A REPUTED BHARAT PETROLEUM PETROL PUMP IN BANTALAB AREA

CONTACT:- 9419111428

STAFF REQUIRED FOR FASTFOOD CAFE

1) CHINESE COOK-2

2) CONINENTAL COOK

3) SHAKES+ MOCKTAIL MAKER

(MALE/FEMALE CAN APPLY)

CONTACT/WHATSAPP-

8493997300, 9796736420

JSM IT AND ADVERT SOLUTIONS PVT LTD. Urgent requirement 8th,10th,12th,Graduate,BTec,MBA,BCA,MCA 1 supervisior male / female, office admin,receptionist, BSc fresher,Accoutant,computer oprators, ITI fresher,tellecaller,securty guard, helper,peon,office boy. Call 9055055628. Address Gangyal near HDFC bank

WE’RE HIRING

Seeking Potential leadership Candidate for Established Firm. Looking for Telecallers, Receptionist, Customer Relations Manager. Vast opportunities to move up the ladder Quickly. Salary 15000 to 40000 Depending on Skill and Experience. 7006940311

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Salesman 1 No.

(Experience/Fresher)

2. Sales Boy/Girl 2 No.

(Experienced/Fresher)

For a reputed and renowed Ready Made Garments Show Room at Apsra Road, Gandhi Nagar, Jmu.

Contact : 9419190544

Wanted

Salesman for Males Garment Shop in Gandhinagar.

Experience will be given preference.

Mob:-9596660666

Reqd Receptionist

(Female,)

Sales executive

(male/female)

for marketing at NH1

Channi Himmat Jammu.

Call: 9797797914

Shangrilla Public School

Sarwal, Jammu Ph. 2572170, 2571802

E-mail: shangrillajmu@gmail.com

TEACHER REQUIRED

KINDERGARTEN

Qualification : Graduate/B. Ed

Walk in interview in all working days.

Timing : 9.30 am to 1.00 pm

URGENTLY REQUIRED

@ Greater Kailash, Jammu.

Commercial LMV Driver (1)

Data Entry Operator (1)

Store Keeper (1)

Salary: Negotiable

Contact No. 9815049299

(Candidates are

preferred within 5km area)

urgent requirement

1. 10 Tyre Dumpers – 50 – Above 2017 Model.

2. JCB – 15 on rent basis.

For Enquiry Contact: 7889810562, 9541206362.

Address: Kamdhenu Apartment, Block-A, Flat No. – 502, Near Best Price, Jammu

NOW HIRING

A leading international BPO is conducting interviews for the position of sales executives for an inbound and outbound process. Salary 15000 to 30000 plus incentives.

Excellent communication skills in English are a must.

Contact: 8899696322

Nitya Laboratories

Expert of Gas Chromatography (GC): 1 No

Experience: 0-2 Years.

Qualification: B.Sc / M.Sc/ M.Tech in Chemistry or Environmental Science

Salary: No Bar for Deserving Candidate

Laboratory: 43, Sector-1A, Ext. Bhalla Enclave, Channi Himmat, Jammu-180015, J&K, India

Mobile No.: +91-8492928179,

+91-9873924093

Email : ravinder.mittal@nityalab.com

Required

Immediately required promoter for IFB Appliances

Salary: 10K -14K + Incentives

Contact: 9858784350

Email: vishal@ifbglobal.com

SAUGAAT

Main Road Janipur

Required

Salesman, Sales Girl and Helper for Garments.

Contact: 9419143322, 9419141393