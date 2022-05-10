Employment May 10, 2022

WANTED
SALESMAN
FOR A REPUTED BHARAT PETROLEUM PETROL PUMP IN BANTALAB AREA
CONTACT:- 9419111428
STAFF REQUIRED FOR FASTFOOD CAFE
1) CHINESE COOK-2
2) CONINENTAL COOK
3) SHAKES+ MOCKTAIL MAKER
(MALE/FEMALE CAN APPLY)
CONTACT/WHATSAPP-
8493997300, 9796736420
JSM IT AND ADVERT SOLUTIONS PVT LTD. Urgent requirement 8th,10th,12th,Graduate,BTec,MBA,BCA,MCA 1 supervisior male / female, office admin,receptionist, BSc fresher,Accoutant,computer oprators, ITI fresher,tellecaller,securty guard, helper,peon,office boy. Call 9055055628. Address Gangyal near HDFC bank
WE’RE HIRING
Seeking Potential leadership Candidate for Established Firm. Looking for Telecallers, Receptionist, Customer Relations Manager. Vast opportunities to move up the ladder Quickly. Salary 15000 to 40000 Depending on Skill and Experience. 7006940311
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Salesman 1 No.
(Experience/Fresher)
2. Sales Boy/Girl 2 No.
(Experienced/Fresher)
For a reputed and renowed Ready Made Garments Show Room at Apsra Road, Gandhi Nagar, Jmu.
Contact : 9419190544
Wanted
Salesman for Males Garment Shop in Gandhinagar.
Experience will be given preference.
Mob:-9596660666
Reqd Receptionist
(Female,)
Sales executive
(male/female)
for marketing at NH1
Channi Himmat Jammu.
Call: 9797797914
Shangrilla Public School
Sarwal, Jammu Ph. 2572170, 2571802
E-mail: shangrillajmu@gmail.com
TEACHER REQUIRED
KINDERGARTEN
Qualification : Graduate/B. Ed
Walk in interview in all working days.
Timing : 9.30 am to 1.00 pm
URGENTLY REQUIRED
@ Greater Kailash, Jammu.
Commercial LMV Driver (1)
Data Entry Operator (1)
Store Keeper (1)
Salary: Negotiable
Contact No. 9815049299
(Candidates are
preferred within 5km area)
urgent requirement
1. 10 Tyre Dumpers – 50 – Above 2017 Model.
2. JCB – 15 on rent basis.
For Enquiry Contact: 7889810562, 9541206362.
Address: Kamdhenu Apartment, Block-A, Flat No. – 502, Near Best Price, Jammu
NOW HIRING
A leading international BPO is conducting interviews for the position of sales executives for an inbound and outbound process. Salary 15000 to 30000 plus incentives.
Excellent communication skills in English are a must.
Contact: 8899696322
Nitya Laboratories
Expert of Gas Chromatography (GC): 1 No
Experience: 0-2 Years.
Qualification: B.Sc / M.Sc/ M.Tech in Chemistry or Environmental Science
Salary: No Bar for Deserving Candidate
Laboratory: 43, Sector-1A, Ext. Bhalla Enclave, Channi Himmat, Jammu-180015, J&K, India
Mobile No.: +91-8492928179,
+91-9873924093
Email : ravinder.mittal@nityalab.com
Required
Immediately required promoter for IFB Appliances
Salary: 10K -14K + Incentives
Contact: 9858784350
Email: vishal@ifbglobal.com
SAUGAAT
Main Road Janipur
Required
Salesman, Sales Girl and Helper for Garments.
Contact: 9419143322, 9419141393