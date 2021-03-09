Employment March 9, 2021

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR

SALARY : 15K/M

QUALIFIACTION: GRADUATION

AGE BAR: 20-26 YEARS

LOACTION: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, POONCH.

quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com

6005508593 8899408151

www.quickerjob.in

Job Opportunity

Counsellor (F)

Qualification: P.G. or M.B.A

Candidates should be Fluency in English

Office Boy – 1

Contact: 7780838455

“Reputed job in gole puli”

A. All in one shop/office manager (mainly agriculture plus others )

a) . MSc in agriculture or MBA or Any other master degree or PGDM . Not before masters allowed.

b). Handles Busy accounting software and all accounting problems

c) . Handles (IT-software) and all technical problems of office .

d) Research aptitude, Business development and can do all work including marketing.

e) Salary = Rs 20 thousand + all profits .

” Contact Kandeel Gupta , Gole Puli, 9149528840,9419203350,9682142769. ”

Urgently Required

1. Math / Science Teacher to teach middle and high classes – 2 Nos

2. Hindi/SST teachers & teach middle and high classes – 3 Nos.

3. General Line Teachers – 3 Nos

4. Nursery trained teacher – 2 Nos

Salary Negotiable

Submit the resume in the office of

Muni Kamal Public High School Gangyal, Jammu

Contact No: 7006557965, 9419131078

Saving Hub

Needs Females for office

works & Sales

Experience : 3 yrs

Salary = 25000+incentives

M. No. 8492937455

9086045039

Interview Date on Friday

at 11 to 4 PM

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Placement coordinator (5 no) 15k to 20k

2.. IT trainers for Rajouri (3 no) 15k

3. Civil Engg fresher/exp (5 no) 10k to 20k

4.Cashier /Sales Executive for Retail Showroom (10 no ) 10k

5.Computer Operator Female (5 no) 8k

Mob. 7051531025 Gandhi Nagar

Resolutions Coaching Classes

Staff Required

Female Coordinator

with minimum experience of 2 years

Marketing Head

Female Maid

Addresss: Machine Domana Near Petrol Pump Jammu

Contact: 9052116000, 9149462098

JOB / VACANCY

Required Delivery Boy having Valid Driving Licence will be preferred. For Local City deliveries. Interested come Contact: 94191-94837

Min 1 year experience required

Opening of TIN-FC IN Trikuta Nagar

Required person having good experience of preparation of TDS returns and online Traces operations. Knowlege of Excel is a must.

Contact: 9149434542/2473953

Urgently Required

Reporter/Anchor

For Upcoming web-Portal and Magazine.

The Candidate Should be Graduate and Having good Command on Hindi and English.

Fresher interesting to join media will be prefer and give chance to work under senior journalists.

Interested candidate

plz call 7051128040 or submit ur

cv- thepropertynews1@gmail.com.

URGENT REQUIREMENT

1. QC/QA/Production(BSc, MSc, Chemistry Must)

2. HR (MBA) M/F fresh/Exp. 06

3. Computer/Cashier/Billing Operator 05

4. Gun Man/Security Guard 07

5. Sales Executives M/F(Different Sectors)

6. Accountant/Receptionist/Supervisors

7. Dumper/Car/Bus Drivers 10

Contact: MyTrust Placement Solutions

Mobile No : 7051189622,

7006971434, 8716032000,

Email: hrmytrustplacements@gmail.com

Address : Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmana