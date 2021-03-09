Employment March 9, 2021

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR
SALARY : 15K/M
QUALIFIACTION: GRADUATION
AGE BAR: 20-26 YEARS
LOACTION: JAMMU -8 nos., SAMBA – 3nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, POONCH.
quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com
6005508593 8899408151
www.quickerjob.in
Job Opportunity
Counsellor (F)
Qualification: P.G. or M.B.A
Candidates should be Fluency in English
Office Boy – 1
Contact: 7780838455
“Reputed job in gole puli”
A. All in one shop/office manager (mainly agriculture plus others )
a) . MSc in agriculture or MBA or Any other master degree or PGDM . Not before masters allowed.
b). Handles Busy accounting software and all accounting problems
c) . Handles (IT-software) and all technical problems of office .
d) Research aptitude, Business development and can do all work including marketing.
e) Salary = Rs 20 thousand + all profits .
” Contact Kandeel Gupta , Gole Puli, 9149528840,9419203350,9682142769. ”
Urgently Required
1. Math / Science Teacher to teach middle and high classes – 2 Nos
2. Hindi/SST teachers & teach middle and high classes – 3 Nos.
3. General Line Teachers – 3 Nos
4. Nursery trained teacher – 2 Nos
Salary Negotiable
Submit the resume in the office of
Muni Kamal Public High School Gangyal, Jammu
Contact No: 7006557965, 9419131078
Saving Hub
Needs Females for office
works & Sales
Experience : 3 yrs
Salary = 25000+incentives
M. No. 8492937455
9086045039
Interview Date on Friday
at 11 to 4 PM
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Placement coordinator (5 no) 15k to 20k
2.. IT trainers for Rajouri (3 no) 15k
3. Civil Engg fresher/exp (5 no) 10k to 20k
4.Cashier /Sales Executive for Retail Showroom (10 no ) 10k
5.Computer Operator Female (5 no) 8k
Mob. 7051531025 Gandhi Nagar
Resolutions Coaching Classes
Staff Required
Female Coordinator
with minimum experience of 2 years
Marketing Head
Female Maid
Addresss: Machine Domana Near Petrol Pump Jammu
Contact: 9052116000, 9149462098
JOB / VACANCY
Required Delivery Boy having Valid Driving Licence will be preferred. For Local City deliveries. Interested come Contact: 94191-94837
Min 1 year experience required
Opening of TIN-FC IN Trikuta Nagar
Required person having good experience of preparation of TDS returns and online Traces operations. Knowlege of Excel is a must.
Contact: 9149434542/2473953
Urgently Required
Reporter/Anchor
For Upcoming web-Portal and Magazine.
The Candidate Should be Graduate and Having good Command on Hindi and English.
Fresher interesting to join media will be prefer and give chance to work under senior journalists.
Interested candidate
plz call 7051128040 or submit ur
cv- thepropertynews1@gmail.com.
URGENT REQUIREMENT
1. QC/QA/Production(BSc, MSc, Chemistry Must)
2. HR (MBA) M/F fresh/Exp. 06
3. Computer/Cashier/Billing Operator 05
4. Gun Man/Security Guard 07
5. Sales Executives M/F(Different Sectors)
6. Accountant/Receptionist/Supervisors
7. Dumper/Car/Bus Drivers 10
Contact: MyTrust Placement Solutions
Mobile No : 7051189622,
7006971434, 8716032000,
Email: hrmytrustplacements@gmail.com
Address : Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmana