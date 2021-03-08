Employment March 8, 2021

JOB JOB JOB
Required a Young and Smart Candidate for the Post of Customer Relation Manager.
Candidates having Managerial Degree with Good Communication skills and 1 year work experience can Apply.
Salary upto Rs. 15 To 20,000
Call us at : 7006940311
WANTED
Wanted a Salesman for Good Electric Brand.
Experience Person will be prefered.
Salary Negotiable.
Contact: 9419195284, 9796210000
Required
DRS Kids Play Way School, Subash Nagar, Udhampur needs a female Kindergarten
Teacher with good
communication skills.
Contact at: 7006481017, 9419158481
WANTED
HELPER
Required a helper for clinic parking management.
Time: 9 AM to 5.00 PM
Place: Canal Road, Shakti Nagar
Contact: Dr. Rajinder Singh
9419184919, 2582594
DISTRIBUTORS
REQUIRED
For Ravalgaon Candies
In Jammu, Srinagar, Kathua, Samba, Katra, Reasi Ramnagar, Doda, Bhaderwah, Kishtwar, Rajouri
Contact No.: 8899710077, 8825011798, 9070441243
Email: Parth0000sharma@gmail.com
WANTED
HR Manager : 01
Minimum 5 yrs successful experience.
Salary negotiable
Whatsapp resume : 9086828507
job job job
A Govt Registered firm required 84 boys & girls for office staff in Jammu & other districts of J&K UT
Note : Freshers can also apply
Income : 12,400 to 22,500 P/M
(As per Co. Rule)
Qualification : 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduation & Above
So, come with your full Bio-data at
MLCC
Vivekanand Chowk, Gumat opp Aggarwal Daramshala
Cell No. 7006014214- 8491816108
Shangrilla Public School
Sarwal, Jammu. Ph. 2572170, 2571802
E-mail: shangrillajmu@gmail.com
Teacher Required
Classes Subject
5th to 7th Science
Minimum BSc (Non-Med)
Qualification B.Ed
Kindly come alongwith resume on all working days
Timing : 10.00 am to 1.00 pm
Required Following Staff
Receptionist : 12th/Graduate- Fresher
Salary 10 to 12 K
Sales Manager: 2 to 3 years of Exp.
Salary 15 to 20 K
Business Development Manager :
MBA with 3 to 4 years of Exp. Salary 20 to 30 K
Marketing Executive : (Domestic)
MBA in Marketing: 1 to 4 years of Exp.
Salary 15 to 25 K
94192-02815/ 94192-02817
REQUIRED TEACHERS
Physics
Mathematics
Chemistry
Biology
Arts
Contact us at :
9796483895, 7006904382
Canal road, Jammu
AT HOME PATIENT CARE SERVICES
* Nursing Staff *Patient Care Attendants
* Doctors Consultation & Physiotherapists
* Portal X Ray * ECG
* Patient Care equipment on rentals
* Free sample Collection & Ambulance
* Dietician * Dentist
* Trained Paramedics
Contact : 8715866444
Medivista Healthcare 5 Red Cross Bhawan Kachi Chhawni Jammu
LIMITED VACANCIES
Security Guard Office Boy
Driver Automatic Accountant
Marketing Boy Com-Operator
Shop Boy Telecallers
Packing Labour Courier Boy
7780945182, 9796015014
Package – 8000 – 20,000
Rani Park Near Jain School
Kachi Chowni Jammu
URGENT REQUIREMENT
1. Quality Controller (BSc, MSc, Chemistry Must)
2. Computer Operator (Min. Exp. 1 to 2 yr)
3. Gun Man/Security Guard
4. Sales Manager (Automobile Manufacture Industry)
5. Sale Girls Required for Show Room
6. Accountant/Receptionis/Supervisor
7. Teacher Required M.Ed, B.Ed Must
Contact: Thumbss Green Consultants
Mobile No.: 8899199107, 8899199173
Email: thumbssgreen@gmail.com
Address : Shop No. 31, Sector-D, Sainik Colony Jammu.
Vacancy
1) Computer Operator, Accountant M/F (Sal, 8K to 15K)
2) Receptionist, Counsellor Sal. 8K to 15K.
3) Nurses M/F Lab Technician 5K to 10K Salary
4) Sales Manager, Sales Executive, 8K to 15K
5) Security Guard, Driver Packing Boy Helper
Appointment Call 9086193986
(Recruitment Centre)
Required
M.Lab Tech
M/F FMPHW
Ph No: 9419618255, 7006862890
B. Bantalab Road, Jammu