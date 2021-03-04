Employment March 4, 2021

Vacancy

IELTS trainer

Experience- minimum 2 years in IELTS training or spoken English. Excellent command of English, Prior knowledge of the IELTS exam is mandatory

Location – Trikuta Nagar

Contact: 9311972333

Vacancy

Foreign Language Teacher

(German / French / Chinese /etc. )

Experience- Qualified Teacher with minimum

2 years of teaching experience.

Excellent command over the language.

Location – Trikuta Nagar

Contact: 9311972333

Staff Required

1) Receptionist : Preferably Female

2) English Teacher : TGT/PGT

3) Social Studies Teacher : TGT/PGT

4) Psychology Teacher : PGT

5) PT Instructor: BPEd

6) Computer Operator : BCA /Having A Good Hold On MS-Office

Note: All the candidates must have a pleasing personality & have fluency in speaking english with a minimum experience of 3 Years & Above in a reputed institution.

For any queries:

Call : 8082052803 / 7780805493

Email: rpandita15@gmail.com (Resume can be mailed)

Required

ELECTRICIAN

CONTACT: 9419112821

Urgently Required

1 Female for Receptionist with good communication skills in reputed Tutorial.

Salary: Upto 15K

2 Female for Telecaller in Telecommunication Sector

Salary: upto 7K

3 Female for Receptionist with good communication skills in reputed Tutorial.

Salary: Upto 8K

Qualification: Minimum 12th

Note: Fresher can also apply

Contact: 8082062994, 0191-3567966

Address: Gowshalla Road, near Vivekanand Hospital, Kotwal Building Ambphalla

Wanted

Customer Relation Executive (Female) Computer knowing must

Must worked in Automobile Sector Minimum one year experience Shop No. 56, Sec- C, Sainik Colony, Near Shuhul Nissan Showroom.

Mob.No.: 8717003803

Work from home

(PART TIME/FULL TIME)

OFFLINE (HANDWRITTEN)

For Students, Housewives,

Retired Person,

Job Person etc.

Timing 10 am to 5 pm

Contact :

9596068618

WANTED FEMALE

CARE TAKER

Wanted full time female Care taker for 24 hours, 10th pass, age limit 25 years and above. Accommodation available. Send your application to the following address.

Contact

Louis Braille Memorial School

for Sightless Girls, Roop Nagar, Jammu

9858933394

Vacancy

Lab Technician/Quality Control Incharge for a reputed Cattle Feed Industry

Qualification :- B.Sc & above

Salary as per experience and competence. Send your resume on Email

Contact :- 01923-290199,

90860-99194, 78897-41807

kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com

Urgently Required

Faculty : Male/Female- B.Tech in Civil or Mechanical- Fresher/Exp.

Both can apply: Salary : Negotiable

Production Supervisor: B.Tech in Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics.

Fresher- Salary : 10 to 15 K

HR Executive : Graduate or MBA

Salary : 10 to 12 K

Accounts Executive : 2 to 5 years of Exp.

Salary : 15 to 25 Thousand

94192-02815/94192-02817

shreekrishanbala@gmail.com

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

IN WELLNESS INDUSTRY

TIME- MONEY- FREEDOM- LIFESTYLE

WORKING FROM HOME,ANY BACKGROUND,

ANY QUALIFICATIONS

YOU ARE INVITED FOR 20MINS PRESENTATION

CALL NOW #+

YUSUF AHMED #

98719 55884

pooja JOSHI #

9560288844