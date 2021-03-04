Employment March 4, 2021

Vacancy
IELTS trainer
Experience- minimum 2 years in IELTS training or spoken English. Excellent command of English, Prior knowledge of the IELTS exam is mandatory
Location – Trikuta Nagar
Contact: 9311972333
Vacancy
Foreign Language Teacher
(German / French / Chinese /etc. )
Experience- Qualified Teacher with minimum
2 years of teaching experience.
Excellent command over the language.
Location – Trikuta Nagar
Contact: 9311972333
Staff Required
1) Receptionist : Preferably Female
2) English Teacher : TGT/PGT
3) Social Studies Teacher : TGT/PGT
4) Psychology Teacher : PGT
5) PT Instructor: BPEd
6) Computer Operator : BCA /Having A Good Hold On MS-Office
Note: All the candidates must have a pleasing personality & have fluency in speaking english with a minimum experience of 3 Years & Above in a reputed institution.
For any queries:
Call : 8082052803 / 7780805493
Email: rpandita15@gmail.com (Resume can be mailed)
Required
ELECTRICIAN
CONTACT: 9419112821
Urgently Required
1 Female for Receptionist with good communication skills in reputed Tutorial.
Salary: Upto 15K
2 Female for Telecaller in Telecommunication Sector
Salary: upto 7K
3 Female for Receptionist with good communication skills in reputed Tutorial.
Salary: Upto 8K
Qualification: Minimum 12th
Note: Fresher can also apply
Contact: 8082062994, 0191-3567966
Address: Gowshalla Road, near Vivekanand Hospital, Kotwal Building Ambphalla
Wanted
Customer Relation Executive (Female) Computer knowing must
Must worked in Automobile Sector Minimum one year experience Shop No. 56, Sec- C, Sainik Colony, Near Shuhul Nissan Showroom.
Mob.No.: 8717003803
Work from home
(PART TIME/FULL TIME)
OFFLINE (HANDWRITTEN)
For Students, Housewives,
Retired Person,
Job Person etc.
Timing 10 am to 5 pm
Contact :
9596068618
WANTED FEMALE
CARE TAKER
Wanted full time female Care taker for 24 hours, 10th pass, age limit 25 years and above. Accommodation available. Send your application to the following address.
Contact
Louis Braille Memorial School
for Sightless Girls, Roop Nagar, Jammu
9858933394
Vacancy
Lab Technician/Quality Control Incharge for a reputed Cattle Feed Industry
Qualification :- B.Sc & above
Salary as per experience and competence. Send your resume on Email
Contact :- 01923-290199,
90860-99194, 78897-41807
kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com
Urgently Required
Faculty : Male/Female- B.Tech in Civil or Mechanical- Fresher/Exp.
Both can apply: Salary : Negotiable
Production Supervisor: B.Tech in Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics.
Fresher- Salary : 10 to 15 K
HR Executive : Graduate or MBA
Salary : 10 to 12 K
Accounts Executive : 2 to 5 years of Exp.
Salary : 15 to 25 Thousand
94192-02815/94192-02817
shreekrishanbala@gmail.com
BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY
IN WELLNESS INDUSTRY
TIME- MONEY- FREEDOM- LIFESTYLE
WORKING FROM HOME,ANY BACKGROUND,
ANY QUALIFICATIONS
YOU ARE INVITED FOR 20MINS PRESENTATION
CALL NOW #+
YUSUF AHMED #
98719 55884
pooja JOSHI #
9560288844