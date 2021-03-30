Employment March 30, 2021

STAFF REQUIRED

Project Manager: 10 years of exp. in Healthcare/ Huminity/ Social Management.

Team Leader for Field Response Leader – PG/MA/MBA.

IT Leader – 1 to 5 years of exp.

MIS Executive 1 to 5 years of exp.

Team Leader for Conect Centre – PG/ MBA or B.Tech/ M.Tech.

9419202815/ 9419202817

Shreekrishanbala@gmail.com

URGENTLY REQUIRED

VACANCY JOB JAMMU

Ph.: 9086193986

1. Office Assistant, Billing Operator,

2. Accountant, Receptionist, Councellor,

3. Computer Operator, Telle Caller, Helper

4. Security Guard, Driver, Packing Boys

Interview 30 & 31 March

REQUIREMENT

Marketing Boy – 1

for a running Hospital in the heart of City.

Contact : 9796837729, 9419226322

Urgently Required

Office Helper (Peon)

Male/Female

Salary: Negotiable

Bhartiya Lok Sangeet Kala Sansthan (Regd.)

197-Durga Bhawan, Opp. Peer Baba, Disco Road, Janipur, Jammu

Ph. No:- 0191-2533623

M. No: +91-9419117933, +91-7780817254

REQUIRED

Male/Female

Part Time Worker for Maintaining of Manual Account Ledger to Contact

Mobile No:

9419197878, 9419139518

Bhagwati Medicine Traders Kanak Mandi, Jammu

bhagwatimedicinetraders@gmail.com

WORK FROM HOME

Ofline (Handwritten)

For Students, Housewives, Retired Person, Job Person

Timing 10.00 am to 5.00 pm.

Contact: 9596068618

Placement

TRIPLE (S) SERVICES

Good News for Boys, Girls and Below 45, who are interested in Good Jobs

Hurry up and Grab the Job

In Triple (S) Placement Services

Ph.No: 7889415556, 70066597401, 9796407614

Urgently Required

1. Front Office Executive (Male/Female)

2. Candidates (Male/Female) with Dip. Pharma/B.Pharma qualification for a reputed clinic in Gandhi Nagar. Candidate with basic computer knowledge will be performed.

Mob: 9622441333, 9596966168, 7006112791

URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY

1. Accountant, CRE, Supervisor cum Office Cordinator( M/F)

2. Data Entry Operator, QC, QA, B Pharma, Driver, Packing Boy,

3. Security Supervisor & Guard ,

Address :-

Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna

Contact No:- 9622365951,

7298663220, 9796260300

Job in Leading Company

Salary upto 9000 to 11000

PF+ ESI+ Bonus + Insurance Facility

Fuel & Bike will be given by Company

Driving License is Must

Contact: 8968696492, 9796243311, 9622218385

Required Distributor

WINGS ENERGY DRINK

EUROPE BRAND

Required distributor in all J&K.

Also required experience Sale’s Staff

For more details

Call Now: 9906155071, 7889496547

Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

HINDUSTAN

SALES CORPORATION

Requires The Following Staff

1. Business Managers :

Engineer/MBA, having relevant experience in selling of TMT Rebars will be given preference.

2. Area Sales Officers :

Graduates (BA/BSc), having 1-2 years of relevant Sales experience in Selling of TMT Rebars will be given preference.

Computer knowledge & own Conveyance is a must for the above mentioned posts.

Candidates residing at Rajouri, Ramban, Udhampur, & Phinter (Billawar) only need to apply for the above mentioned post of Area Sales Officers.

Please send your resume/Bio Data

Email Id: htc_he@yahoo.com

Aroma foundation

public school

SEC 2, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU

Required Female Teachers For

Nursery Class – 2 No – B.A / B.Sc

General Line – 2 No – B.A / B.Ed

English / Math Tr. – 2 No B.A/B.Sc/B.Ed

Maid – 1 No

Salary Negotiable

Interview : 30/3/21 & 31/3/21

Timing : 9 am to 11 am

Mobile : 94191-27441, 7006877850

WORK FROM HOME

PART TIME/FULL TIME

Earn 15,000 to 20,000

Anybody can apply

Download Zoom App for more info.

Contact : 8492945718

Call Time : 9 AM to 7 PM

URGENT NEED

One Driver

Auto Load Carrier

Vehicle 3 wheeler

Pay – 10,000

Timing – 9 am – 6 pm

Contact No. 9796292949

MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL

66, Chand Nagar, Near Khalsa College, Jammu

Ph. 9419296974

STAFF REQUIRED

1. MSc/MA/BA B.Ed for Classes 8th to 10th 3 Posts

Subjects : Maths/Eng./ S.St/Urdu

2. BSc/BA B.Ed for Classes upto 7th 4 Posts

Subjects : Maths/Sci./Eng. /Hindi/S.St.

3. Peons/Helpers (Female) 2 Posts

Candidates with min. 2 yrs of experience

In a School can apply with Bio-Data on (or)

before 02/04/21

REQUIRED STAFF

FEMALE CANDIDATE (2NO)

QUAL. MASTERS IN SOCIAL WORK/SOCIOLOGY MUST HAVE SUFFICIENT KNOWLEDGE IN COMPUTER SALARY WILL BE NEGOTIABLE

(SWARANGAN NGO)

9419861215, 7780881994

Required

Reception / Counsellor- 1 – F

Marketing Executive – 1

Tellecaller- 1

Moboliser- 1

Trainer (Electrical Engineer) -1

Diploma / Degree holder

Visit: ISECPE Pvt. Ltd. Vidhata Nagar Bathindi Road, Jammu

Ph.: 8082613917, 9107000130

Urgently required

Salesman for Inhouse-

10th/12th- Fresher – Salary 8500 to 10K

Assistant/Manager Maintenance – Diploma or B.Tech in Electrical with 3 to 10 years of exp. Salary: 6 to 7 lack PA.

Quality / Production – B.Pharma/ M.Pharma

or B.Sc./M.Sc.- Chemistry / Microbiology / Biotechnology/ Agriculture-

Fresher / Exp. Both Salary 10 to 25K

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com