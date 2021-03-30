Employment March 30, 2021

STAFF REQUIRED
Project Manager: 10 years of exp. in Healthcare/ Huminity/ Social Management.
Team Leader for Field Response Leader – PG/MA/MBA.
IT Leader – 1 to 5 years of exp.
MIS Executive 1 to 5 years of exp.
Team Leader for Conect Centre – PG/ MBA or B.Tech/ M.Tech.
9419202815/ 9419202817
Shreekrishanbala@gmail.com
URGENTLY REQUIRED
VACANCY JOB JAMMU
Ph.: 9086193986
1. Office Assistant, Billing Operator,
2. Accountant, Receptionist, Councellor,
3. Computer Operator, Telle Caller, Helper
4. Security Guard, Driver, Packing Boys
Interview 30 & 31 March
REQUIREMENT
Marketing Boy – 1
for a running Hospital in the heart of City.
Contact : 9796837729, 9419226322
Urgently Required
Office Helper (Peon)
Male/Female
Salary: Negotiable
Bhartiya Lok Sangeet Kala Sansthan (Regd.)
197-Durga Bhawan, Opp. Peer Baba, Disco Road, Janipur, Jammu
Ph. No:- 0191-2533623
M. No: +91-9419117933, +91-7780817254
REQUIRED
Male/Female
Part Time Worker for Maintaining of Manual Account Ledger to Contact
Mobile No:
9419197878, 9419139518
Bhagwati Medicine Traders Kanak Mandi, Jammu
bhagwatimedicinetraders@gmail.com
WORK FROM HOME
Ofline (Handwritten)
For Students, Housewives, Retired Person, Job Person
Timing 10.00 am to 5.00 pm.
Contact: 9596068618
Placement
TRIPLE (S) SERVICES
Good News for Boys, Girls and Below 45, who are interested in Good Jobs
Hurry up and Grab the Job
In Triple (S) Placement Services
Ph.No: 7889415556, 70066597401, 9796407614
Urgently Required
1. Front Office Executive (Male/Female)
2. Candidates (Male/Female) with Dip. Pharma/B.Pharma qualification for a reputed clinic in Gandhi Nagar. Candidate with basic computer knowledge will be performed.
Mob: 9622441333, 9596966168, 7006112791
URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY
1. Accountant, CRE, Supervisor cum Office Cordinator( M/F)
2. Data Entry Operator, QC, QA, B Pharma, Driver, Packing Boy,
3. Security Supervisor & Guard ,
Address :-
Sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna
Contact No:- 9622365951,
7298663220, 9796260300
Job in Leading Company
Salary upto 9000 to 11000
PF+ ESI+ Bonus + Insurance Facility
Fuel & Bike will be given by Company
Driving License is Must
Contact: 8968696492, 9796243311, 9622218385
Required Distributor
WINGS ENERGY DRINK
EUROPE BRAND
Required distributor in all J&K.
Also required experience Sale’s Staff
For more details
Call Now: 9906155071, 7889496547
Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
HINDUSTAN
SALES CORPORATION
Requires The Following Staff
1. Business Managers :
Engineer/MBA, having relevant experience in selling of TMT Rebars will be given preference.
2. Area Sales Officers :
Graduates (BA/BSc), having 1-2 years of relevant Sales experience in Selling of TMT Rebars will be given preference.
Computer knowledge & own Conveyance is a must for the above mentioned posts.
Candidates residing at Rajouri, Ramban, Udhampur, & Phinter (Billawar) only need to apply for the above mentioned post of Area Sales Officers.
Please send your resume/Bio Data
Email Id: htc_he@yahoo.com
Aroma foundation
public school
SEC 2, LOWER ROOP NAGAR, JAMMU
Required Female Teachers For
Nursery Class – 2 No – B.A / B.Sc
General Line – 2 No – B.A / B.Ed
English / Math Tr. – 2 No B.A/B.Sc/B.Ed
Maid – 1 No
Salary Negotiable
Interview : 30/3/21 & 31/3/21
Timing : 9 am to 11 am
Mobile : 94191-27441, 7006877850
WORK FROM HOME
PART TIME/FULL TIME
Earn 15,000 to 20,000
Anybody can apply
Download Zoom App for more info.
Contact : 8492945718
Call Time : 9 AM to 7 PM
URGENT NEED
One Driver
Auto Load Carrier
Vehicle 3 wheeler
Pay – 10,000
Timing – 9 am – 6 pm
Contact No. 9796292949
MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL
66, Chand Nagar, Near Khalsa College, Jammu
Ph. 9419296974
STAFF REQUIRED
1. MSc/MA/BA B.Ed for Classes 8th to 10th 3 Posts
Subjects : Maths/Eng./ S.St/Urdu
2. BSc/BA B.Ed for Classes upto 7th 4 Posts
Subjects : Maths/Sci./Eng. /Hindi/S.St.
3. Peons/Helpers (Female) 2 Posts
Candidates with min. 2 yrs of experience
In a School can apply with Bio-Data on (or)
before 02/04/21
REQUIRED STAFF
FEMALE CANDIDATE (2NO)
QUAL. MASTERS IN SOCIAL WORK/SOCIOLOGY MUST HAVE SUFFICIENT KNOWLEDGE IN COMPUTER SALARY WILL BE NEGOTIABLE
(SWARANGAN NGO)
9419861215, 7780881994
Required
Reception / Counsellor- 1 – F
Marketing Executive – 1
Tellecaller- 1
Moboliser- 1
Trainer (Electrical Engineer) -1
Diploma / Degree holder
Visit: ISECPE Pvt. Ltd. Vidhata Nagar Bathindi Road, Jammu
Ph.: 8082613917, 9107000130
Urgently required
Salesman for Inhouse-
10th/12th- Fresher – Salary 8500 to 10K
Assistant/Manager Maintenance – Diploma or B.Tech in Electrical with 3 to 10 years of exp. Salary: 6 to 7 lack PA.
Quality / Production – B.Pharma/ M.Pharma
or B.Sc./M.Sc.- Chemistry / Microbiology / Biotechnology/ Agriculture-
Fresher / Exp. Both Salary 10 to 25K
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com