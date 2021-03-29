Employment March 29, 2021

REQUIRED

Accountant with experience of at least 10 years who can finalize the accounts and can file GST Returns is required. Fresher need not apply. Salary Rs. 18000/pm. Send your biodata at the below mentioned address within 7 days.

Vijay Sharma (Advocate)

29 D/C Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

9419189070

Walk in interview

REQUIRED FRESHER GRADUATE RECEPTIONIST FEMALE FOR OFFICE HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF BUSY

SOFTWARE, MS WORD AND EXCEL.

INTERVIEW DATE : 29-3-2021 (MONDAY) TIMING : 9:30 AM TO 10:30 AM

Mob.: 7051104877, 9596712324

DAVINDER IRON & STEEL CO.

GANGYAL JAMMU

info@davindersteel.com

Requirement of Teachers

HP Public School

Kote Bhalwal Kangar Morh Jammu

1. English 1 Post

2. Math 1 Post

3. Hindi 1 Post

4. Urdu 1 Post

5. Computer 1 Post

6. PPT 2 Post

7. Security Man. 1 Post

Contact No.9419105425

Office Timing. 9:30 am to 1:30 pm

WANTED

MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE: 02

Experienced candidate

with successful

track record.

Salary 30 k plus TA

Whatsapp resume : 9086828507

Wanted Staff

1. TGT

2. PRT

3. Dance Tr/Music Tr

4. Phonetic Teacher/English Teacher

5. Counsellor

6. Receptionist

7. Front Desk Executive

8. Peon/Nany

Contact: British International School, Sector-D, Ext Sainik Colony Jammu

M Nos: 7051328639, 9070517777

L Nos: 0191-2468707/3569606

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Male & Female Medical Representatives

for Different Headquarters

Rajouri – 2, (M), Kathua – 2 (M), Doda – 1 (M)

Jammu-2, (Female Only), Udhampur -2 (M)

Salary Package (14500+Incentive+TA= 23500).

Qualification: D.Pharma, B.Pharma, B.Sc, B.Com

Contact personally with resume.

Jorss International Marketing

68-A Extension II Near Dr. Romesh Khajuria

(Child Specialist), Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

Mob: 8082371479, 6006143466.

Whatsapp: 9541550732

Interview will held on 30 March 2021 at 2.30 PM sharply

WORK FROM HOME

PART TIME/FULL TIME

Earn 15,000 to 20,000

Anybody can apply

Download Zoom App for more info.

Contact : 8492945718

Call Time : 9 AM to 7 PM

REQUIREMENT OF HOUSE MAID

NEED OF HOUSE MAID, TIMING 8 AM TO 5 PM AGE 30-45 YRS YEARS, SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT : 9419124218

KHANAMS CHARITABLE TRUST

LAWAYPUR SRINAGAR

URGENTLY REQUIRES

S. NO Post Qualification

1 Principal M. Sc / Ph. D

(Nursing)

2 Lecturers M. Sc Nursing

Experience Minimum five years

Recently retired persons shall get preference

Resumes indicating salary expected to be mailed on

dar6789@yahoo.com

mushtaqahmed@ymail.com

(Secretary & CEO)

SHER-E-KASHMIR PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

BARI BRAHMANA, (SAMBA)

Ph. Offi. 01923-222883

Mob: 97966-21622, 98581-90820, 94191-54821

(Required trained & Qualified Staff)

1. M.A B. Ed (Eng) = 2

2. MA B.Ed (Hindi) – 2

3. MA B.Ed (Sociology) – 2

4. MA B.Ed (Economics) – 2

5. MA B.Ed (Mathematics ) – 2

or M.Sc Chemistry

6. M.Sc B.Ed (Physics ) – 2

Principal

JOB VACANCY

A household Products Company require Boys/Girls Marketing Executive Team for Sales & Revenue Generation.

Qual. 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduation

Salary & Incentive (as per Co. rule)

Contact – 7889668855

Required

1. Teachers for 11th & 12th

Science/Arts/Commerce

2. Teachers for 5th- 10th

3. Receptionist (Part Time)

At Kachi Chhawni, Jammu

For Further Details

91496-44369

Required

Computer Operator (Female) :

* Proficiency in MS Office, Page Maker, Photoshop

* Good command on MS Office and Inpage.

* Good communication skills and fluency in English

* Location : Jammu

Post your resume at our email address:

associatedjmu@gmail.com

Wanted

A young and energetic salesman is required for the shop of furniture at Bathindi Jammu.

For further information

Please Contact

Sourab Sharma

9622145555

9419145555

Wanted

Wanted full time Cook for Veg & Non-veg Cooking at home in Shakti Nagar Jammu

Salary negotiable

Contact :

9086000438

9086000436

Required

A fastest growing pharmaceutical company is looking for *Male/Female Medical Representative* to be based at Jammu.

Candidate having flare for sales with science background need to apply at

*marketing@keryxpharmaceuticals.com*

REQUIRED

A Driver Required for Truck With Heavy License At M/S. New Kissan Milk Foods Sidco Industrial Complex Lane No.6, Phase II, Bari Brahmana, Jammu. Please Contact with All original Docs. Salary Negotiable.

Interview On Dated: – 30-03-2021 (Tuesday)

Timing: – 11 AM To 2 PM

Contact No. 01923-222020, 220759

Wanted

Computer Operator

Expert in Tally, Busy, Excel, Internet etc.

Interested persons may send resume to

WhatsApp No. 9622363435