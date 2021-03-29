Employment March 29, 2021

REQUIRED
Accountant with experience of at least 10 years who can finalize the accounts and can file GST Returns is required. Fresher need not apply. Salary Rs. 18000/pm. Send your biodata at the below mentioned address within 7 days.
Vijay Sharma (Advocate)
29 D/C Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
9419189070
Walk in interview
REQUIRED FRESHER GRADUATE RECEPTIONIST FEMALE FOR OFFICE HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF BUSY
SOFTWARE, MS WORD AND EXCEL.
INTERVIEW DATE : 29-3-2021 (MONDAY) TIMING : 9:30 AM TO 10:30 AM
Mob.: 7051104877, 9596712324
DAVINDER IRON & STEEL CO.
GANGYAL JAMMU
info@davindersteel.com
Requirement of Teachers
HP Public School
Kote Bhalwal Kangar Morh Jammu
1. English 1 Post
2. Math 1 Post
3. Hindi 1 Post
4. Urdu 1 Post
5. Computer 1 Post
6. PPT 2 Post
7. Security Man. 1 Post
Contact No.9419105425
Office Timing. 9:30 am to 1:30 pm
WANTED
MEDICAL REPRESENTATIVE: 02
Experienced candidate
with successful
track record.
Salary 30 k plus TA
Whatsapp resume : 9086828507
Wanted Staff
1. TGT
2. PRT
3. Dance Tr/Music Tr
4. Phonetic Teacher/English Teacher
5. Counsellor
6. Receptionist
7. Front Desk Executive
8. Peon/Nany
Contact: British International School, Sector-D, Ext Sainik Colony Jammu
M Nos: 7051328639, 9070517777
L Nos: 0191-2468707/3569606
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Male & Female Medical Representatives
for Different Headquarters
Rajouri – 2, (M), Kathua – 2 (M), Doda – 1 (M)
Jammu-2, (Female Only), Udhampur -2 (M)
Salary Package (14500+Incentive+TA= 23500).
Qualification: D.Pharma, B.Pharma, B.Sc, B.Com
Contact personally with resume.
Jorss International Marketing
68-A Extension II Near Dr. Romesh Khajuria
(Child Specialist), Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
Mob: 8082371479, 6006143466.
Whatsapp: 9541550732
Interview will held on 30 March 2021 at 2.30 PM sharply
WORK FROM HOME
PART TIME/FULL TIME
Earn 15,000 to 20,000
Anybody can apply
Download Zoom App for more info.
Contact : 8492945718
Call Time : 9 AM to 7 PM
REQUIREMENT OF HOUSE MAID
NEED OF HOUSE MAID, TIMING 8 AM TO 5 PM AGE 30-45 YRS YEARS, SALARY NEGOTIABLE
CONTACT : 9419124218
KHANAMS CHARITABLE TRUST
LAWAYPUR SRINAGAR
URGENTLY REQUIRES
S. NO Post Qualification
1 Principal M. Sc / Ph. D
(Nursing)
2 Lecturers M. Sc Nursing
Experience Minimum five years
Recently retired persons shall get preference
Resumes indicating salary expected to be mailed on
dar6789@yahoo.com
mushtaqahmed@ymail.com
(Secretary & CEO)
SHER-E-KASHMIR PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL
BARI BRAHMANA, (SAMBA)
Ph. Offi. 01923-222883
Mob: 97966-21622, 98581-90820, 94191-54821
(Required trained & Qualified Staff)
1. M.A B. Ed (Eng) = 2
2. MA B.Ed (Hindi) – 2
3. MA B.Ed (Sociology) – 2
4. MA B.Ed (Economics) – 2
5. MA B.Ed (Mathematics ) – 2
or M.Sc Chemistry
6. M.Sc B.Ed (Physics ) – 2
Principal
JOB VACANCY
A household Products Company require Boys/Girls Marketing Executive Team for Sales & Revenue Generation.
Qual. 8th, 10th, 12th, Graduation
Salary & Incentive (as per Co. rule)
Contact – 7889668855
Required
1. Teachers for 11th & 12th
Science/Arts/Commerce
2. Teachers for 5th- 10th
3. Receptionist (Part Time)
At Kachi Chhawni, Jammu
For Further Details
91496-44369
Required
Computer Operator (Female) :
* Proficiency in MS Office, Page Maker, Photoshop
* Good command on MS Office and Inpage.
* Good communication skills and fluency in English
* Location : Jammu
Post your resume at our email address:
associatedjmu@gmail.com
Wanted
A young and energetic salesman is required for the shop of furniture at Bathindi Jammu.
For further information
Please Contact
Sourab Sharma
9622145555
9419145555
Wanted
Wanted full time Cook for Veg & Non-veg Cooking at home in Shakti Nagar Jammu
Salary negotiable
Contact :
9086000438
9086000436
Required
A fastest growing pharmaceutical company is looking for *Male/Female Medical Representative* to be based at Jammu.
Candidate having flare for sales with science background need to apply at
*marketing@keryxpharmaceuticals.com*
REQUIRED
A Driver Required for Truck With Heavy License At M/S. New Kissan Milk Foods Sidco Industrial Complex Lane No.6, Phase II, Bari Brahmana, Jammu. Please Contact with All original Docs. Salary Negotiable.
Interview On Dated: – 30-03-2021 (Tuesday)
Timing: – 11 AM To 2 PM
Contact No. 01923-222020, 220759
Wanted
Computer Operator
Expert in Tally, Busy, Excel, Internet etc.
Interested persons may send resume to
WhatsApp No. 9622363435