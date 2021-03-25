Employment March 25, 2021

Required

Boys and Girls for Computer Work at Channi Himmat Jammu.

Office timing 9 to 6 pm

Contact at:

H.No 427, Sector-5, Channi Himmat, Jammu – Pin code 180015

Opposite Police Station Channi.

Contact: 9086523188, 9996145688

Required Distributor

for Wing’s

Energy Drink

“European Brand”

in All J&K

for more details

Call Now: 9906155071

Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Required

Tek Infotree

invites applications from young and dynamic

individuals with exemplary communication skills to come and work with the industry leader in staffing and recruitment.

The candidate should be willing to work in European shift (timings 12:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.)

Young graduates and non-experienced candidates are also encouraged to apply.

Salary:- Best in the industry.

Interested candidates are advised to send updated resume at nkohli@infotreeservice.com

Required

Computer Operator for Shop at Machine Domana.

Send your resume on apsingh45@yahoo.in with what’s app number.

REQUIRED

Counter Boy – 2

Helper – 1

For paint and sanitaryware Showroom

Contact at: Krishna Builders

Sector-3, Extn, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Ph.No: 0191-2474568, 7006385783

REQUIRED

Female candidate

– Busy GST Billing

– Own Conveyence

– Radius of 7 KM of only from Digiana.

– Timing – 10 AM – 7 PM

M/s Rahul Steels

MBS College Road Jeevan Nagar Digiana, Jammu

Contact No: 7780983523, 9697102274

ON SPOT INTERVIEW

No. Qual. Salary

1) Bank Jobs Pvt Banks only 10 Grad 15+

2) ITJobs 20 10th 10+

3) Industry Jobs 10 10th 10+

4) C/Care Telle Callers 10 10th 10+

M/Exe. Sales Exe.

5) Security Jobs Office Jobs 10 10th 10+

Showroom Exe. C/OPT

6) Peon, Office Boy, Helper 10 8th 8+

7) Data Entry Jobs 10 12th 8+

Venue: Seemajobdotcom (Regd.)

(M) 7006723093

Required

24*7 Nanny required, food and accomodation provided. Good Salary.

Location R.S. Pura

Contact 9797535863

Required

Staff required urgently

* Sales Person- 20

* Receptionist – 10

* Supervisor- 5

* House Keeping- 30

* Pantry – 10

Required in all parts of Jammu

Contact us : 9541932446

Time :- (10 AM to 5 PM)

Address : 209, Sector 4, Pamposh Colony, Main Stop Janipur near Project Model School

Required

Required Accountant /Cashier- 1 Nos

Timing – 9 to 5 PM

for Construction Company

at Sidhra, Jammu

M/s Mohan Lal Gupta & Sons

Cont No. 9419191130, 9419124752

JOBS@2021

NO REGISTRATION FEES !

1. Btech/BE in Electronics & communication or Instrumentation( Male Freshers only)

Salary : 10k to 12.5k + perks

2. Tele Sales Associate’s (f/m)

Having Exp Of International BPO’S

Salary : 15k to 25k +perks

3.Computer Operator (m) Exp.

Dream Makerz

423 A Gandhi Nagar # 8713000033

Required

In Gandhi Nagar an experienced social media manager well versed with photo shop, corel draw and latest graphics softwares for digital marketing on all social media platforms.

Added knowledge of busy accounting software will be preferred.

Contact..8899234628

NURSES (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307 A Shastri Nagar Jammu

7006832169, 9906017701