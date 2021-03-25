Employment March 25, 2021

Required
Boys and Girls for Computer Work at Channi Himmat Jammu.
Office timing 9 to 6 pm
Contact at:
H.No 427, Sector-5, Channi Himmat, Jammu – Pin code 180015
Opposite Police Station Channi.
Contact: 9086523188, 9996145688
Required Distributor
for Wing’s
Energy Drink
“European Brand”
in All J&K
for more details
Call Now: 9906155071
Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Required
Tek Infotree
invites applications from young and dynamic
individuals with exemplary communication skills to come and work with the industry leader in staffing and recruitment.
The candidate should be willing to work in European shift (timings 12:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.)
Young graduates and non-experienced candidates are also encouraged to apply.
Salary:- Best in the industry.
Interested candidates are advised to send updated resume at nkohli@infotreeservice.com
Required
Computer Operator for Shop at Machine Domana.
Send your resume on apsingh45@yahoo.in with what’s app number.
REQUIRED
Counter Boy – 2
Helper – 1
For paint and sanitaryware Showroom
Contact at: Krishna Builders
Sector-3, Extn, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Ph.No: 0191-2474568, 7006385783
REQUIRED
Female candidate
– Busy GST Billing
– Own Conveyence
– Radius of 7 KM of only from Digiana.
– Timing – 10 AM – 7 PM
M/s Rahul Steels
MBS College Road Jeevan Nagar Digiana, Jammu
Contact No: 7780983523, 9697102274
ON SPOT INTERVIEW
No. Qual. Salary
1) Bank Jobs Pvt Banks only 10 Grad 15+
2) ITJobs 20 10th 10+
3) Industry Jobs 10 10th 10+
4) C/Care Telle Callers 10 10th 10+
M/Exe. Sales Exe.
5) Security Jobs Office Jobs 10 10th 10+
Showroom Exe. C/OPT
6) Peon, Office Boy, Helper 10 8th 8+
7) Data Entry Jobs 10 12th 8+
Venue: Seemajobdotcom (Regd.)
(M) 7006723093
Required
24*7 Nanny required, food and accomodation provided. Good Salary.
Location R.S. Pura
Contact 9797535863
Required
Tek Infotree
invites applications from young and dynamic individuals with exemplary communication skills to come and work with the industry leader in staffing and recruitment.
The candidate should be willing to work in U.S. shift (timings 6:30 P.M. – 3:30 A.M.)
Young graduates and non-experienced candidates are also encouraged to apply.
Salary:- Best in the industry.
Intersted candidates are advised to send updated resume at savinash@infotreeservice.com
Staff required urgently
* Sales Person- 20
* Receptionist – 10
* Supervisor- 5
* House Keeping- 30
* Pantry – 10
Required in all parts of Jammu
Contact us : 9541932446
Time :- (10 AM to 5 PM)
Address : 209, Sector 4, Pamposh Colony, Main Stop Janipur near Project Model School
Required
Required Accountant /Cashier- 1 Nos
Timing – 9 to 5 PM
for Construction Company
at Sidhra, Jammu
M/s Mohan Lal Gupta & Sons
Cont No. 9419191130, 9419124752
JOBS@2021
NO REGISTRATION FEES !
1. Btech/BE in Electronics & communication or Instrumentation( Male Freshers only)
Salary : 10k to 12.5k + perks
2. Tele Sales Associate’s (f/m)
Having Exp Of International BPO’S
Salary : 15k to 25k +perks
3.Computer Operator (m) Exp.
Dream Makerz
423 A Gandhi Nagar # 8713000033
Required
In Gandhi Nagar an experienced social media manager well versed with photo shop, corel draw and latest graphics softwares for digital marketing on all social media platforms.
Added knowledge of busy accounting software will be preferred.
Contact..8899234628
NURSES (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307 A Shastri Nagar Jammu
7006832169, 9906017701