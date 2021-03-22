Employment March 22, 2021

ADMISSION COUNSELLOR/MARKETING EXECUTIVE REQUIRED :-
1) Graduate, Post Graduate candidates with Excellent Communication Skills & Minimum 3 Years Experience as admission Counsellor.
2) Marketing Executive Graduate With Minimum 1 year Experience
Mail CV at:- ayaaneduskillsandtraining@gmail.com
Contact – 9682352734, 9622448630
Required
Tek Infotree
invites applications from young and dynamic
individuals with exemplary communication skills to come and work with the industry leader in staffing and recruitment.
The candidate should be willing to work in European shift (timings 12:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.)
Young graduates and non-experienced candidates are also encouraged to apply.
Salary:- Best in the industry.
Interested candidates are advised to send updated resume at nkohli@infotreeservice.com
REQUIRED
B.SC. CHEMISTRY CANDIDATES ARE REQUIRED FOR
LABORATORY PURPOSE.
CONTACT:
JAMMU ASSAYING &
HALLMARKING CENTRE
51, LAKHDATA BAZAR, NEAR HANUMAN TEMPLE, JAMMU
9086660666
Required
Driver
for Personal Use
Timing: 10-8
Salary: 10,000
Location: Canal Road
Call: 8716812937
Urgently Required
Liasoning officer : Candidate should be retired from any Belt Force- Salary 10 to 20 K
Sales Executive : B.Tech in Electrical with 1 to 2 years of Exp. Salary 20 to 25 K
Relationship Manager : Graduate with 1 to 2 years of Exp. Salary 15 to 25 K
Sales Executive : For Inhouse Sales- 12th or Graduate Fresher- Salary. 10 to 12 K
94192-02815/94192-02817
shreekrishanbala@gmail.com
Required
Counsellor graduate
Teacher B.Ed. must
Accountant exp.
Computer Operator
Sales boy
Nurses
Security guard/ gunman
Contact us at
8899199107, 8899199165
Shop No. 31 D Sainik Colony Jammu
Email id:- thumbssgreen@gmail.com
Vacancy
Innovative Systel-North India’s only Auth. Partner of Bentley Systems, U.S. has vacancy @ Jammu for Civil Engineer with working knowledge of AutoCAD & STAAD Pro
Experience of 1-2 years will be preferred but Fresher will be considered, pls contact with CV
Innovative Systel # 39, Sector-2
Nanak Nagar, Jammu 9419192034,9988515863
Required Staff
1. Nurses (M/F) for Home Care
Courses GDA, ANM GNM, MMPHW, FMPHW
2. Patient Care Taker (M/F) for Home Care experience or fresher
Shifts: Day Shift, Night Shift, Day-Night (24×7)
Salary: 7000/- to 10000/- per month
Bharti Health Care Services
307-A, Nr. Dogra School, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
8716949388, 9906017701
NURSES (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307-A Shastri Nagar Jammu
7006832169, 9906017701
Required
Office Boy required in Finance Company at Kachi Chawani Jammu.
Timing: 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM
Salary: 6000/-
Contact Number
9419130853
VACANCY
helper/cleaner
Person Required
For Showroom
Contact :
The Furnishing Mall
Gulab Singh Marg
Opp. Ramada Hotel
Between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
VACANCY
1) Computer Operator, Accountant M/F (Sal, 8K to 15K)
2) Receptionist, Councellor Sal, 8K to 15K
3) Nurses M/F Lab technician 5K to 10K Salary
4) Sales Manager, Sales Executive, 8K to 15K
5) Security Guard, Driver Packing Boy Helper
Appointment Call 9086193986
(Recruitment Centre)