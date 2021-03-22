Employment March 22, 2021

ADMISSION COUNSELLOR/MARKETING EXECUTIVE REQUIRED :-

1) Graduate, Post Graduate candidates with Excellent Communication Skills & Minimum 3 Years Experience as admission Counsellor.

2) Marketing Executive Graduate With Minimum 1 year Experience

Mail CV at:- ayaaneduskillsandtraining@gmail.com

Contact – 9682352734, 9622448630

Required

Tek Infotree

invites applications from young and dynamic

individuals with exemplary communication skills to come and work with the industry leader in staffing and recruitment.

The candidate should be willing to work in European shift (timings 12:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.)

Young graduates and non-experienced candidates are also encouraged to apply.

Salary:- Best in the industry.

Interested candidates are advised to send updated resume at nkohli@infotreeservice.com

REQUIRED

B.SC. CHEMISTRY CANDIDATES ARE REQUIRED FOR

LABORATORY PURPOSE.

CONTACT:

JAMMU ASSAYING &

HALLMARKING CENTRE

51, LAKHDATA BAZAR, NEAR HANUMAN TEMPLE, JAMMU

9086660666

Required

Tek Infotree

invites applications from young and dynamic individuals with exemplary communication skills to come and work with the industry leader in staffing and recruitment.

The candidate should be willing to work in U.S. shift (timings 6:30 P.M. – 3:30 A.M.)

Young graduates and non-experienced candidates are also encouraged to apply.

Salary:- Best in the industry.

Intersted candidates are advised to send updated resume at savinash@infotreeservice.com

Required

Driver

for Personal Use

Timing: 10-8

Salary: 10,000

Location: Canal Road

Call: 8716812937

Urgently Required

Liasoning officer : Candidate should be retired from any Belt Force- Salary 10 to 20 K

Sales Executive : B.Tech in Electrical with 1 to 2 years of Exp. Salary 20 to 25 K

Relationship Manager : Graduate with 1 to 2 years of Exp. Salary 15 to 25 K

Sales Executive : For Inhouse Sales- 12th or Graduate Fresher- Salary. 10 to 12 K

94192-02815/94192-02817

shreekrishanbala@gmail.com

Required

Counsellor graduate

Teacher B.Ed. must

Accountant exp.

Computer Operator

Sales boy

Nurses

Security guard/ gunman

Contact us at

8899199107, 8899199165

Shop No. 31 D Sainik Colony Jammu

Email id:- thumbssgreen@gmail.com

Vacancy

Innovative Systel-North India’s only Auth. Partner of Bentley Systems, U.S. has vacancy @ Jammu for Civil Engineer with working knowledge of AutoCAD & STAAD Pro

Experience of 1-2 years will be preferred but Fresher will be considered, pls contact with CV

Innovative Systel # 39, Sector-2

Nanak Nagar, Jammu 9419192034,9988515863

Required Staff

1. Nurses (M/F) for Home Care

Courses GDA, ANM GNM, MMPHW, FMPHW

2. Patient Care Taker (M/F) for Home Care experience or fresher

Shifts: Day Shift, Night Shift, Day-Night (24×7)

Salary: 7000/- to 10000/- per month

Bharti Health Care Services

307-A, Nr. Dogra School, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

8716949388, 9906017701

NURSES (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307-A Shastri Nagar Jammu

7006832169, 9906017701

Required

Office Boy required in Finance Company at Kachi Chawani Jammu.

Timing: 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM

Salary: 6000/-

Contact Number

9419130853

VACANCY

helper/cleaner

Person Required

For Showroom

Contact :

The Furnishing Mall

Gulab Singh Marg

Opp. Ramada Hotel

Between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

VACANCY

1) Computer Operator, Accountant M/F (Sal, 8K to 15K)

2) Receptionist, Councellor Sal, 8K to 15K

3) Nurses M/F Lab technician 5K to 10K Salary

4) Sales Manager, Sales Executive, 8K to 15K

5) Security Guard, Driver Packing Boy Helper

Appointment Call 9086193986

(Recruitment Centre)