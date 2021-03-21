Employment March 21, 2021

Staff Required
1. Sales Executive – 1
Experience in Sales & Marketing of electronics goods. Own conveyance must.
2. Computer Operator – 1
Basic knowledge of Tally, MS Excel own Conveyance must.
3. Driver – 1 – Freshers need not to apply.
Contact: Everest Agencies
Malik Market, Jammu Opp. Wave Mall
9419164496, 7006613419
Wanted
A trained & skilled Instructor / Driver for a reputed Driving Institute for training candidates. Salary Negotiable.
Contact Immediately.
9419227569,
7006579919
Urgently Required For Dubai
Work Permit 2 Year
Post Salary
1. Manager – 3000 AED +OT
2. DUCKMAN – 2000AED + OT
3. Electrician – 2000AED + OT
4. Supervisor (Welding) – 25,00-3000 AED + OT
5. Factory Helper- 2000AED + OT
6. PLUMBER – 2200AED + OT
7. Waiter – 2000AED + OT
Email id:-flyhig00@gmail.com
Contact us on:-
9622087787, 9419943008
Namhya Foods Pvt Ltd
Need warehouse manager for an online brand. Work will includes printing orders from the portals, packing and dispatching the orders.
Needs to maintain daybook with all details of the orders dispatched.
Requirements.
1. Person with good computers knowledge.
2. Somebody who can take charge of inventory at warehouse.
Drop your resume at namhyafoods1@gmail.com
Contact No: 9654415894
Staff required urgently
* Sales Person- 20
* Receptionist – 10
* Supervisor- 5
* House Keeping- 30
* Pantry – 10
Required in all parts of Jammu
Contact us : 9541932446
Time :- (10 AM to 5 PM)
Address : 209, Sector 4, Pamposh Colony, Main Stop Janipur near Project Model School
REQUIRED
Wanted Male / Female for Office Assistant at Rajeev Electronics, R.N. Bazar Jammu having computer knowledge.
Salary Negotiable
Mob. No: 9419181577
Required
Tek Infotree
invites applications from young and dynamic
individuals with exemplary communication skills to come and work with the industry leader in staffing and recruitment.
The candidate should be willing to work in European shift (timings 12:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.)
Young graduates and non-experienced candidates are also encouraged to apply.
Salary:- Best in the industry.
Interested candidates are advised to send updated resume at nkohli@infotreeservice.com
TEACHERS WANTED
TRIKUTA DEEP
HIGH SCHOOL
OLD JANIPUR
Qualification : BA, BSc (Medical/Non-medical)
Interview Timing
(11 am to 12 pm)
Cont No. 9419918396
Required
Staff required for
newly opened cafe
(1) Head Chef – 1 No. (Experience 5-6 years)
(2) Junior Chef-2 Nos (2-3 years Exp.)
(3) Service Staff- 3 Nos (1-2 years Exp.)
(4) Cleaning Staff -2 Nos
Location : Kunjwani Byepass
National Highway
Contact :
7006057717 between 10.00 am to 5 pm
Whatsapp
Urgent opening
Full Stack / Mobile / Web App Developer
Designation : Mobile / Web Developer
Technology / Language : .NET, C#
Experience : 1-5 Years
Skill : ASP.NET, MVC, Angular, React, Bootstrap, .NET Core, XML, C#, MSSQL, Azure
Annual Salary : 1.8 – 5.3 Lacs
Contact : 8899339136
Address: F 1 / A, First Floor, Parveen Colony, Near Railway Bridge,
Trikuta Nagar
Hiring
Appliance Repair Technician
(For Washing Machine, Microwave, Fridge & AC Repair)
Monthly Salary –
18,000 to 30,000
Contact no. 88990-25933
Urgent Opening
Post: Sales & Marketing Head
Experience: 1-5 Years
Location: Jammu
Annual Salary – 1.8-5.3 Lacs
Office: Ezzeis Technologies Pvt Ltd, F-1/A, First Floor, Parveen Colony, Near Railway Bridge, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Contact: 9781814440, 8899339137
REQUIRED
Tellecaller required for international Bpo. Excellent fluency and understanding in english. Location Kulliya near shaurya resort. Call or whatsapp resume on 9797535863.
Required
Urgently required Sales Executives and Team Leaders for Personal Loan, Business Loan, Car Loan at Jammu.
Fixed salary with Lucrative incentives.
Freshers preferred. (Two Wheeler Must).
Graduated/ Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc.puneet@yahoo.com
S.D Financial Consultants.
(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd)
Ist Floor, K C Plaza, Residency Road, Jammu
Ph: 9419197314, 9419173549
Required
URGENTLY REQUIRED A CARE TAKER/ TENANT TO LOOK AFTER KOTHI AT NANAK NAGAR JAMMU. HE SHOULD BE FAMILY MAN. FREE ACCOMMODATION WILL BE PROVIDED.
CONTACT: 9796201010
Requirement
* Female candidate for accounts having knowledge of Busy at Muthi – 1 No.
* Ex-Serviceman for Shop –
1 No.
Contact between 1 PM to 5 PM on Mob No: 9697045450
Jobs
HOTEL MANAGEMENT TRAINEE REQUIRED
FOR THE RESTAURANT
CONTACT :-
6006037344
Staff required
(1) Required Male or Female Candidate for Tickets Reservation knowing basic Computer; Fresher can also apply.
(2) Required male or female for Accounts : Fresher can also apply
At
HSG Tour & Travels
Main Stop Janipur opp P N Bank
Behind Sabzi Mandi Janipur Jammu
Ph. 0191-2533500-600
Mob. 9419181727-7780858075
HINDUSTAN
SALES CORPORATION
Requires The Following Staff
1. Business Managers :
Engineer/MBA, having relevant experience in selling of TMT Rebars will be given preference.
2. Area Sales officers :
Graduates (BA/BSc), having 1-2 years of relevant Sales experience in Selling of TMT Rebars will be given preference.
Computer knowledge & own conveyance is a must for the above mentioned posts.
Candidates residing at Rajouri, Ramban, Udhampur, & Phinter (Billawar) only need to apply for the above mentioned post of Area Sales Officers.
Please send your resume/Bio Data
Email Id: htc_he@yahoo.com
ADMISSION COUNSELLOR/MARKETING EXECUTIVE REQUIRED :-
1) Graduate, Post Graduate candidates with Excellent Communication Skills & Minimum 3 Years Experience as admission Counsellor.
2) Marketing Executive Graduate With Minimum 1 year Experience
Mail CV at:- ayaaneduskillsandtraining@gmail.com
Contact – 9682352734, 9622448630
REQUIRED
B.SC. CHEMISTRY CANDIDATES ARE REQUIRED FOR
LABORATORY PURPOSE.
CONTACT:
JAMMU ASSAYING &
HALLMARKING CENTRE
51, LAKHDATA BAZAR, NEAR HANUMAN TEMPLE, JAMMU
9086660666
JK CONVENT SCHOOL
UPTO – 5TH
REQUIRED
PRIMARY TR. – 3
NURSERY TR. – 2
Add. Subash Nagar Chowk Jammu
Cont. 9419176202, 7006636187
ADMISSION OPEN
Staff required
for Play School
in Jammu city
Teachers, Attendants, Gardeners
Send bio-data on
balsansar01@gmail.com/
WhatsApp9858135525
REQUIRED
For Primary Wing, Female Graduate Teachers especially proficient in English, Maths, Computers
Walk-in with testimonials 9 – 10 AM.
CRADLE 2 CRAYONS
Lower Roop Nagar
9419296115, 9419190241
C2Cplayschool@gmail.com
GLS public school
Amar Colony, Gole Gujral Road, Jammu
REQUIREMENT
S. No. Post Reqd. Qualification
1. Hindi Tr. M.A Hindi, B.Ed
2. Nursery Tr. Graduation in Arts
3. S.StTr for
Higher Classes MA History/Geography, B.Ed
4. Sports Tr. B.P.Ed/M. P.Ed
Experienced will be preferred.
Salary : Negotiable
Meet personally on working days between 11.00 & 1.00 noon.
Contact : 9797598856 & 9419268283
Wanted
Sales Boy (Age =18-30 years)
Shop Time
(9 AM to 3 PM, 3 PM to 9 PM)
in the heart of the city
Contact :
7006926243, 9419184284
Staff Required
1. No. Female Psycologist cum Receptionist/Telecaller
2. No. Male & Female Marketing Executive
Qualification 12th & above
Interview timing 12.30 PM to 5.00 PM
Wonders of Brain Pvt Ltd
opp. Church Lane, Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Mob. 9419153854, 7006174761