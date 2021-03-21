Employment March 21, 2021

Staff Required

1. Sales Executive – 1

Experience in Sales & Marketing of electronics goods. Own conveyance must.

2. Computer Operator – 1

Basic knowledge of Tally, MS Excel own Conveyance must.

3. Driver – 1 – Freshers need not to apply.

Contact: Everest Agencies

Malik Market, Jammu Opp. Wave Mall

9419164496, 7006613419

Wanted

A trained & skilled Instructor / Driver for a reputed Driving Institute for training candidates. Salary Negotiable.

Contact Immediately.

9419227569,

7006579919

Urgently Required For Dubai

Work Permit 2 Year

Post Salary

1. Manager – 3000 AED +OT

2. DUCKMAN – 2000AED + OT

3. Electrician – 2000AED + OT

4. Supervisor (Welding) – 25,00-3000 AED + OT

5. Factory Helper- 2000AED + OT

6. PLUMBER – 2200AED + OT

7. Waiter – 2000AED + OT

Email id:-flyhig00@gmail.com

Contact us on:-

9622087787, 9419943008

Namhya Foods Pvt Ltd

Need warehouse manager for an online brand. Work will includes printing orders from the portals, packing and dispatching the orders.

Needs to maintain daybook with all details of the orders dispatched.

Requirements.

1. Person with good computers knowledge.

2. Somebody who can take charge of inventory at warehouse.

Drop your resume at namhyafoods1@gmail.com

Contact No: 9654415894

Staff required urgently

* Sales Person- 20

* Receptionist – 10

* Supervisor- 5

* House Keeping- 30

* Pantry – 10

Required in all parts of Jammu

Contact us : 9541932446

Time :- (10 AM to 5 PM)

Address : 209, Sector 4, Pamposh Colony, Main Stop Janipur near Project Model School

REQUIRED

Wanted Male / Female for Office Assistant at Rajeev Electronics, R.N. Bazar Jammu having computer knowledge.

Salary Negotiable

Mob. No: 9419181577

Required

Tek Infotree

invites applications from young and dynamic

individuals with exemplary communication skills to come and work with the industry leader in staffing and recruitment.

The candidate should be willing to work in European shift (timings 12:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.)

Young graduates and non-experienced candidates are also encouraged to apply.

Salary:- Best in the industry.

Interested candidates are advised to send updated resume at nkohli@infotreeservice.com

TEACHERS WANTED

TRIKUTA DEEP

HIGH SCHOOL

OLD JANIPUR

Qualification : BA, BSc (Medical/Non-medical)

Interview Timing

(11 am to 12 pm)

Cont No. 9419918396

Required

Staff required for

newly opened cafe

(1) Head Chef – 1 No. (Experience 5-6 years)

(2) Junior Chef-2 Nos (2-3 years Exp.)

(3) Service Staff- 3 Nos (1-2 years Exp.)

(4) Cleaning Staff -2 Nos

Location : Kunjwani Byepass

National Highway

Contact :

7006057717 between 10.00 am to 5 pm

Whatsapp

Urgent opening

Full Stack / Mobile / Web App Developer

Designation : Mobile / Web Developer

Technology / Language : .NET, C#

Experience : 1-5 Years

Skill : ASP.NET, MVC, Angular, React, Bootstrap, .NET Core, XML, C#, MSSQL, Azure

Annual Salary : 1.8 – 5.3 Lacs

Contact : 8899339136

Address: F 1 / A, First Floor, Parveen Colony, Near Railway Bridge,

Trikuta Nagar

Hiring

Appliance Repair Technician

(For Washing Machine, Microwave, Fridge & AC Repair)

Monthly Salary –

18,000 to 30,000

Contact no. 88990-25933

Urgent Opening

Post: Sales & Marketing Head

Experience: 1-5 Years

Location: Jammu

Annual Salary – 1.8-5.3 Lacs

Office: Ezzeis Technologies Pvt Ltd, F-1/A, First Floor, Parveen Colony, Near Railway Bridge, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Contact: 9781814440, 8899339137

REQUIRED

Tellecaller required for international Bpo. Excellent fluency and understanding in english. Location Kulliya near shaurya resort. Call or whatsapp resume on 9797535863.

Required

Urgently required Sales Executives and Team Leaders for Personal Loan, Business Loan, Car Loan at Jammu.

Fixed salary with Lucrative incentives.

Freshers preferred. (Two Wheeler Must).

Graduated/ Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc.puneet@yahoo.com

S.D Financial Consultants.

(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd)

Ist Floor, K C Plaza, Residency Road, Jammu

Ph: 9419197314, 9419173549

Required

URGENTLY REQUIRED A CARE TAKER/ TENANT TO LOOK AFTER KOTHI AT NANAK NAGAR JAMMU. HE SHOULD BE FAMILY MAN. FREE ACCOMMODATION WILL BE PROVIDED.

CONTACT: 9796201010

Requirement

* Female candidate for accounts having knowledge of Busy at Muthi – 1 No.

* Ex-Serviceman for Shop –

1 No.

Contact between 1 PM to 5 PM on Mob No: 9697045450

Jobs

HOTEL MANAGEMENT TRAINEE REQUIRED

FOR THE RESTAURANT

CONTACT :-

6006037344

Staff required

(1) Required Male or Female Candidate for Tickets Reservation knowing basic Computer; Fresher can also apply.

(2) Required male or female for Accounts : Fresher can also apply

At

HSG Tour & Travels

Main Stop Janipur opp P N Bank

Behind Sabzi Mandi Janipur Jammu

Ph. 0191-2533500-600

Mob. 9419181727-7780858075

HINDUSTAN

SALES CORPORATION

Requires The Following Staff

1. Business Managers :

Engineer/MBA, having relevant experience in selling of TMT Rebars will be given preference.

2. Area Sales officers :

Graduates (BA/BSc), having 1-2 years of relevant Sales experience in Selling of TMT Rebars will be given preference.

Computer knowledge & own conveyance is a must for the above mentioned posts.

Candidates residing at Rajouri, Ramban, Udhampur, & Phinter (Billawar) only need to apply for the above mentioned post of Area Sales Officers.

Please send your resume/Bio Data

Email Id: htc_he@yahoo.com

ADMISSION COUNSELLOR/MARKETING EXECUTIVE REQUIRED :-

1) Graduate, Post Graduate candidates with Excellent Communication Skills & Minimum 3 Years Experience as admission Counsellor.

2) Marketing Executive Graduate With Minimum 1 year Experience

Mail CV at:- ayaaneduskillsandtraining@gmail.com

Contact – 9682352734, 9622448630

REQUIRED

B.SC. CHEMISTRY CANDIDATES ARE REQUIRED FOR

LABORATORY PURPOSE.

CONTACT:

JAMMU ASSAYING &

HALLMARKING CENTRE

51, LAKHDATA BAZAR, NEAR HANUMAN TEMPLE, JAMMU

9086660666

JK CONVENT SCHOOL

UPTO – 5TH

REQUIRED

PRIMARY TR. – 3

NURSERY TR. – 2

Add. Subash Nagar Chowk Jammu

Cont. 9419176202, 7006636187

ADMISSION OPEN

Staff required

for Play School

in Jammu city

Teachers, Attendants, Gardeners

Send bio-data on

balsansar01@gmail.com/

WhatsApp9858135525

REQUIRED

For Primary Wing, Female Graduate Teachers especially proficient in English, Maths, Computers

Walk-in with testimonials 9 – 10 AM.

CRADLE 2 CRAYONS

Lower Roop Nagar

9419296115, 9419190241

C2Cplayschool@gmail.com

GLS public school

Amar Colony, Gole Gujral Road, Jammu

REQUIREMENT

S. No. Post Reqd. Qualification

1. Hindi Tr. M.A Hindi, B.Ed

2. Nursery Tr. Graduation in Arts

3. S.StTr for

Higher Classes MA History/Geography, B.Ed

4. Sports Tr. B.P.Ed/M. P.Ed

Experienced will be preferred.

Salary : Negotiable

Meet personally on working days between 11.00 & 1.00 noon.

Contact : 9797598856 & 9419268283

Wanted

Sales Boy (Age =18-30 years)

Shop Time

(9 AM to 3 PM, 3 PM to 9 PM)

in the heart of the city

Contact :

7006926243, 9419184284

Staff Required

1. No. Female Psycologist cum Receptionist/Telecaller

2. No. Male & Female Marketing Executive

Qualification 12th & above

Interview timing 12.30 PM to 5.00 PM

Wonders of Brain Pvt Ltd

opp. Church Lane, Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Mob. 9419153854, 7006174761