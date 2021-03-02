Employment March 2, 2021

Quick n Host
Talab Tillo, Jammu
Required:
Office Assistant (Female)
Qualification: Graduate / under-graduate
Whatsapp resume at 9596952123
WANTED
SALES EXECUTIVE
Salary Rs 8000/-
INCENTIVE – COMMISSION + PETROL
Must have a two wheeler and driving licence.
Contact: Main Road Qasim Nagar near Radisson Blu Hotel
Mob: 7298260000, 9086187777
Jobs In Jammu
Jobs in Skill India Projects
Trainers : 12k to 25k
Mobiliser : 15k to 25k
Centre Head : 15k to 30k
Also In Industries
Supervisor : 15 to 20k
Accountant : 10 to 20k
Call or whatsapp : 9622608800
Required
Receptioned Cum Computer Executive (Full Computer Knowledge). Salary as per Knowledge. Kaytech House
Airport Road, Gadigarh.
Contact: 7006639855
Required Sales Girl
for Furniture shop having Good Communication Skills.
Contact:
Global Furniture
Disco Road, Janipur
Salary : 7000-10000 Plus Incentives
Mobile: 9419182076, 7006193297
Required Staff
1.Nurses (M/F) for Home Care
Courses: GDA, ANM, GNM, MMPHW, FMPHW.
2. Patient Care Taker (M/F) For Home Care Experience or fresh
Shifts: Day Shift, Night Shift, Day-Night (24×7)
Salary: 7000/- to 10000/- per month
Bharti Health Care Services
307-A, Nr Dogra School, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
8716949388, 9906017701
Urgent Require
1) Quality controller- bsc MSc (must chemistry)
2) customer care manager-(autobile exp.)
3) HR manager (industry)
4) Store manager (industry)
5) computer operators (Pvt ltd)
6) Gun man/Security guards (Autobile industry)
7) Sales Manager ( Autobile/ manufacturers industry)
Contact:-Thumbss Green Consultant ‘s
Mobile No:-8899199107, 8899199165
Email:-thumbssgreen@gmail.com
Address:- Shop No:-31 Sector: D Sainik Colony Jammu
Urgently Required Staff
Graphic Designer: 5 to 10 years of Exp., Salary: 20 to 30 K.
Principal: 3 to 5 years of Exp.
Salary: 15 to 20 K.
Purchase & Administrative Executive:
1 to 3 years of Exp in Store/ Purchase, Salary 15 K.
Marketing Executive: 1 to 3 years of Exp, Salary 10 to 15K.
9419202815, 9419202817
shreekrishanbala@gmail.com
Urgently Buses/ Coaches Required
We are looking to buy 32/36 Seater buses/ Coaches in J&K to be used for institutional purposes. The condition of the buses should be good prefereably 2012 and later models. Interested sellers, please call on below number:
+91 9419166369, +919469000760
Email: jmdsandy69@gmail.com
Required
Exp Boys/ Girls are required for Computer Work/ Typist.
Akshay Photostat
High Court Road,
Janipur, Jammu
Contact: 7006252726, 9596721642
(Mali/Gardener)
Permanently required to maintain Vegetable garden and Park in Bari Brahamana Industrial area. Experienced person from nearby location kindly contact below mention phone number.
Cell: +91 9622052999
Vacancy- IELTS trainer
Experience- minimum
2 years
Good command of English, Prior knowledge of the IELTS exam
Location- Trikuta Nagar
Contact: 9311972333
Required
an accountant cum office bearer for The Jammu Fruit Association
Salary Negotiable
President
Sh. Davinder Gupta
9419140146
Vacancy
“CASHIER’’ required for Billing purpose with good basic knowledge of Computer at National Furnishings, Rajinder Bazar Jammu
and
“HELPER’’ required at “THE FURNISHING MALL’’
opp Hotel Ramada, Jewel Chowk, Jammu
Interview Timings – 2 to 4 PM
(Monday – Tuesday)
Special recruitment drive
REQUIRED FEMALE STAFF
FOR
SALOON AND MAKE UP ACADEMY
FRONT DESK MANAGER/ACCOUNTS MANAGER
SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER
AND BACKUP MANAGER
CALL ON 7051557247
FOR INTERVIEW