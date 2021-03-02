Employment March 2, 2021

Quick n Host

Talab Tillo, Jammu

Required:

Office Assistant (Female)

Qualification: Graduate / under-graduate

Whatsapp resume at 9596952123

WANTED

SALES EXECUTIVE

Salary Rs 8000/-

INCENTIVE – COMMISSION + PETROL

Must have a two wheeler and driving licence.

Contact: Main Road Qasim Nagar near Radisson Blu Hotel

Mob: 7298260000, 9086187777

Jobs In Jammu

Jobs in Skill India Projects

Trainers : 12k to 25k

Mobiliser : 15k to 25k

Centre Head : 15k to 30k

Also In Industries

Supervisor : 15 to 20k

Accountant : 10 to 20k

Call or whatsapp : 9622608800

Required

Receptioned Cum Computer Executive (Full Computer Knowledge). Salary as per Knowledge. Kaytech House

Airport Road, Gadigarh.

Contact: 7006639855

Required Sales Girl

for Furniture shop having Good Communication Skills.

Contact:

Global Furniture

Disco Road, Janipur

Salary : 7000-10000 Plus Incentives

Mobile: 9419182076, 7006193297

Required Staff

1.Nurses (M/F) for Home Care

Courses: GDA, ANM, GNM, MMPHW, FMPHW.

2. Patient Care Taker (M/F) For Home Care Experience or fresh

Shifts: Day Shift, Night Shift, Day-Night (24×7)

Salary: 7000/- to 10000/- per month

Bharti Health Care Services

307-A, Nr Dogra School, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

8716949388, 9906017701

Urgent Require

1) Quality controller- bsc MSc (must chemistry)

2) customer care manager-(autobile exp.)

3) HR manager (industry)

4) Store manager (industry)

5) computer operators (Pvt ltd)

6) Gun man/Security guards (Autobile industry)

7) Sales Manager ( Autobile/ manufacturers industry)

Contact:-Thumbss Green Consultant ‘s

Mobile No:-8899199107, 8899199165

Email:-thumbssgreen@gmail.com

Address:- Shop No:-31 Sector: D Sainik Colony Jammu

Urgently Required Staff

Graphic Designer: 5 to 10 years of Exp., Salary: 20 to 30 K.

Principal: 3 to 5 years of Exp.

Salary: 15 to 20 K.

Purchase & Administrative Executive:

1 to 3 years of Exp in Store/ Purchase, Salary 15 K.

Marketing Executive: 1 to 3 years of Exp, Salary 10 to 15K.

9419202815, 9419202817

shreekrishanbala@gmail.com

Urgently Buses/ Coaches Required

We are looking to buy 32/36 Seater buses/ Coaches in J&K to be used for institutional purposes. The condition of the buses should be good prefereably 2012 and later models. Interested sellers, please call on below number:

+91 9419166369, +919469000760

Email: jmdsandy69@gmail.com

Required

Exp Boys/ Girls are required for Computer Work/ Typist.

Akshay Photostat

High Court Road,

Janipur, Jammu

Contact: 7006252726, 9596721642

(Mali/Gardener)

Permanently required to maintain Vegetable garden and Park in Bari Brahamana Industrial area. Experienced person from nearby location kindly contact below mention phone number.

Cell: +91 9622052999

Vacancy- IELTS trainer

Experience- minimum

2 years

Good command of English, Prior knowledge of the IELTS exam

Location- Trikuta Nagar

Contact: 9311972333

Required

an accountant cum office bearer for The Jammu Fruit Association

Salary Negotiable

President

Sh. Davinder Gupta

9419140146

Vacancy

“CASHIER’’ required for Billing purpose with good basic knowledge of Computer at National Furnishings, Rajinder Bazar Jammu

and

“HELPER’’ required at “THE FURNISHING MALL’’

opp Hotel Ramada, Jewel Chowk, Jammu

Interview Timings – 2 to 4 PM

(Monday – Tuesday)

Special recruitment drive

REQUIRED FEMALE STAFF

FOR

SALOON AND MAKE UP ACADEMY

FRONT DESK MANAGER/ACCOUNTS MANAGER

SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER

AND BACKUP MANAGER

CALL ON 7051557247

FOR INTERVIEW