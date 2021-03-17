Employment March 17, 2021

Urgently Required
AC & Refrigerator Technician & Helper
Salary = 4500 to 15000
(Salary Negotiable and extra
incentives for experience employee)
Authorised Service Centre of
Blue Star
Office : Sec-2, Roop Nagar
Mob: 7780909306
VACANCY
Trained Accountant
Fully trained in tally ERP 9.0
Sales man – Experienced
(for Retail showroom of
Sanitary ware and tiles)
Trikuta Agencies, Opposite BSF Double Iron gate, Paloura, Jammu.
Contact : 9419181700, 9419109960
REQUIRED
Computer Knowing/ Operator
Online application, PDF, Files, Salary 5000 to 7000 PM.
Computer Typing
Acc, Authorise Collection Centre Near Patoli Chowk, Janipur, Jammu.
Mob.No: 9596720729, 9419112269
REQUIRED
* Teacher for S.St & Eng – 1 (F) Class 8th, 9th, 10th Exp. Minimum 2 yrs in School.
* Helper for Office: 1 (M/F)
* Counsellor cum admission – 1 (M/F) Incharge, Exp. 5 yrs., Part Time/ Full Time.
* Marketing Executive for Tutorial – 5 (M/F) only Part Time.
Contact: 9906275101, 9018068748
Kachi Chawni, Step up Tutorial
Required
Maths/Science Teacher
for 9th & 10th class
at Trikuta Public High school
Bantalab, Jammu.
Qualification: B.Sc/B.Ed
Whatsapp your Resume at 9419100984
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Production Supervisor: ITI/Diploma / B.Tech in Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics – Fresher. Salary: 10 to 15K
Store Executive: 1 to 3 years of Exp.
Salary: 10 to 20K
Doctor: BDS/MDS or MD – Fresher/
Exp. Both Salary. For BDS/ MDS – 15 to 25K
For MD 2 to 2.50 LPM.
Admin Executive: 1 to 3 year of Exp.
94192-02815 / 94192-02817
shreekrishanbala@gmail.com
REQUIRED TEACHERS FOR INSTITUTE
1. M.Sc (All stream) (M/F) 15
2. M.Com (M/F) 10
3. B. Tech (All stream) (M/F) 15
4. MA (All Subjects) (M/F) 10
5. Education Counsellor (Female) 06
Venue : Talab Tillo & Gandhi Nagar only Calling : 9906837193
Monthly Salary 13000 + Incentives
Deva Memorial Secular High School Dablehar (R.S.Pura)
Staff Required
1) English – MA B.Ed (3 year teaching experience)
2) B.Sc , B.Ed for subjects (P.C.M) (2 year teaching experience)
3) Computer- BCA (Typing skill both in English and Hindi)
4) Physical Teacher B.P.Ed (One year Teaching experience)
Salary Negotiable
Sd/-Principal
Contact No: 9469211921
Urgently required
Urgently Required a female candidate for Marketing of Make-up Studio. Freshers can also apply. Minimum 12th Pass. For more information Call 8899414535
Required
EARN FROM WHEREVER YOU ARE!
BRAINS DEVELOPMENT INSTITUTE
REQUIRES 10 SALES EXECUTIVE
WITH GOOD COUNSELLING SKILLS
QUALIFICATION : 12TH ONWARDS
CONTACT : 8082937511
ADDRESS GREEN BELT PARK
GANDHI NAGAR
WAITER
REQUIRED
CONTACT NUMBER
9419891053
9419106007
Staff required
SATYA PUBLIC SCHOOL CHANNI
HIMMAT JAMMU (9906210819)
No.
1. English (PGT/MA/M.A B.Ed )- 02
2. Computer Science (BCA/MCA/Skilled) 02
3. Urdu (MA/BA B.Ed)- 02
4. Science (BSc B.Ed/MSc) – 01
SEND YOUR RESUME OR PERSONALLY
CONTACT ON 9906210819/9419114780
PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO EXPERIENCED
Required
A Boy wanted for a Canteen in the hospital. The hospital in located in the heart of city.
Contact: 9419226322, 9796837729
Urgently Required
Production Supervisor: B.Tech in Mechanical/ Electronics/ Electrical- Fresher- Salary 12 to 15 K.
Machine Operator: ITI or Diploma all stream or all trade- fresher- Salary 10 to 12 K.
Home Keeping supervisor – 12th/Graduate
Fresher/ Exp: both salary 10 to 15k.
HR Officer – Male/ Female -3 to 6 years of Exp Salary 25 to 35 K.
MIS Executive: 1 to 3 years exp salary 15 k.
9086085474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Wanted
Wanted a delivery boy for Full Time. Must have a scooty and valid driving License with at least 1 year of experience. Salary : 5,000.
Contact us at : 7889750822
Urgently required
Female Telecallers
(Fixed Salary + Incentives)
(Myraa Hospitality Group)
Add : Chandan Complex near V-Mart Janipur
(behind Saugaat)
Cont. 9682398831
Staff required
for Play School
in Jammu city
Teachers, Attendants, Gardeners
Send bio-data on
balsansar01@gmail.com/
WhatsApp9858135525
Required
Required Male & Female teachers to teach English & Maths 7th to 10th Classes (CBSE) for Tution Centre
Timings 4 pm to 6 pm
Freshers can also apply
Area preferable : Janipur, New Plot, Rehari & Sarwal
Contact : 7006338701
Staff required urgently
* Sales Person- 20
* Receptionist – 10
* Supervisor- 5
* House Keeping- 30
* Pantry – 10
Required in all parts of Jammu
Contact us : 9541932446
Time :- (10 AM to 5 PM)
Address : 209, Sector 4, Pamposh Colony, Main Stop Janipur near Project Model School