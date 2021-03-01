Employment March 1, 2021

Required

1 Boy work at

Book Shop

Cont. 9149442188

Required

an accountant cum office bearer for The Jammu Fruit Association

Salary Negotiable

President

Sh. Davinder Gupta

9419140146

Urgently required

1. Cashier – 4

2. Counter Boy cum Receptionist (M/F) – 5

3. Marketing Boys – 4

4. Sales Boy/ Girls – 5

5. Electrician – 10

6. Guard Cum Helper – 3

7. B.Pharmacist – 2

8. Accountant – 2

9. Security Guard – 20

10. Packing boys – 100

Address: Opp to ITI College, Shakti Nagar.

Ph: 8717095271, 9149928379

Vacancy

“CASHIER’’ required for Billing purpose with good basic knowledge of Computer at National Furnishings, Rajinder Bazar Jammu

and

“HELPER’’ required at “THE FURNISHING MALL’’

opp Hotel Ramada, Jewel Chowk, Jammu

Interview Timings – 2 to 4 PM

(Monday – Tuesday)

Annizone

Meadow Of Angels

Requires

TRS. FOR NURSERY

TRS. LKG/UKG

For Rehari & Domana Branches

PH . 9797922717

REQUIRED

We need a female receptionist for a library.she should be having basic

computer knowledge like excel and powerpoint.

Contact us on

9419170022

REQUIRED

Trained Helper for cooking purpose at home in Gandhi nagar.

CONTACT: 6006086759

Accommodation

available.

Walk in interview

(For Reputed Automobile Co.)

EDP Executive : Should have good knowledge of computers and minimum 4-5 years experience in the related field.

Sales Executives : Young, energetic and having zeal to sell cars in the market. Experienced persons will be preferred.

Please Contact for Interview

9469095462, 9419251186

Salary Negotiable