Employment March 1, 2021

Required
1 Boy work at
Book Shop
Cont. 9149442188
Required
an accountant cum office bearer for The Jammu Fruit Association
Salary Negotiable
President
Sh. Davinder Gupta
9419140146
Urgently required
1. Cashier – 4
2. Counter Boy cum Receptionist (M/F) – 5
3. Marketing Boys – 4
4. Sales Boy/ Girls – 5
5. Electrician – 10
6. Guard Cum Helper – 3
7. B.Pharmacist – 2
8. Accountant – 2
9. Security Guard – 20
10. Packing boys – 100
Address: Opp to ITI College, Shakti Nagar.
Ph: 8717095271, 9149928379
Vacancy
“CASHIER’’ required for Billing purpose with good basic knowledge of Computer at National Furnishings, Rajinder Bazar Jammu
and
“HELPER’’ required at “THE FURNISHING MALL’’
opp Hotel Ramada, Jewel Chowk, Jammu
Interview Timings – 2 to 4 PM
(Monday – Tuesday)
Annizone
Meadow Of Angels
Requires
TRS. FOR NURSERY
TRS. LKG/UKG
For Rehari & Domana Branches
PH . 9797922717
REQUIRED
We need a female receptionist for a library.she should be having basic
computer knowledge like excel and powerpoint.
Contact us on
9419170022
REQUIRED
Trained Helper for cooking purpose at home in Gandhi nagar.
CONTACT: 6006086759
Accommodation
available.
Walk in interview
(For Reputed Automobile Co.)
EDP Executive : Should have good knowledge of computers and minimum 4-5 years experience in the related field.
Sales Executives : Young, energetic and having zeal to sell cars in the market. Experienced persons will be preferred.
Please Contact for Interview
9469095462, 9419251186
Salary Negotiable