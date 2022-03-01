Employment Mar 1, 2022

VACANCY (TEACHERS)
Required experienced and capable teacher’s for success oriented tutorial at Sarwal.
1. Classes Ist to 5th (Primary wing)
2. Classes 6th to 10th for subjects English, Hindi, Science, Mathematics & S.St.
3. 11th Commerce – All subjects
Salary Negotiable.
Contact at : 9419899288, 7006435125
STAFF REQUIRED
1. Marketing campaign Boys – 5 (Field)
122/AD Green Belt,
Gandhi Nagar Jammu
88035-35088
URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY
1. Accountant, Supervisior, Computer Opertor, Office Assistant, Graphic Deginer, Receptionist, Sales Exceutive.
2. Production Supervisor, Store keeper, QA,QC,Bsc, Msc,B.pharma,
3. B.Tech, M.Tech Maintenance, ITI any stream, Peon, Security Guard,
Address :- Sidco chowk bari brahmna
Contact no:-,9622365951,9796260300,
Email.nmsjk2050@gmail.com
Required
a female candidate having experience for a travel agency Freshers also apply
H.NO 417 A GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU
MB NO 7006642337
STAFF REQUIRED
1) SALES MAN – 2 NOS
2) WAITER – 2 NOS
3) HOUSE KEEPING – 2 NOS.
4) SECURITY GUARD – 2 NOS.
AKHNOOR ROAD JAMMU
PH. 7006294620, 7780823225
JOB @ BANKING SECTOR
Operation & Sales Profile
In Different Banks.
SALARY : 15K- 30k/M
QUALIFICaTION: GRADUATION MIN.
AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS
LOCATIONS: JAMMU – 8 Nos., SAMBA – 3 nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA,
BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.
Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com
9622637265, 7889846668, 8899408151
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store
Auditions for Hindi Movie and web series
Male 18-55 years
Female 16-40years
Child 5- 15 years
Location JK Plaza Trikuta Nagar
Date 6 March 2022
Time : 10 AM to 6 PM
9906088444, 6006203938
Job job job
Required Sales Field
Executive for Mobile Accessories
Brand (M/S AMIT Communication)
for Jammu Region
Qualification minimum 10th Pass
Must have two wheeler
Salary + Incentive + TA DA
Experience candidate will be preferred.
Contact :
8713012333
NEELKAMAL HIGH SCHOOL, THATHAR BANTALAB
REQUIRED STAFF
*PRE-PRIMARY:-GRADUATION (experienced)
*TGT :-MATHS, SCIENCE, ENGLISH , HINDI , SOCIAL SCIENCE.
Primary teachers : English, Maths.
Urdu teacher for primary / pre primary classes.
* Co-ordinator having experience of min. 2 years.
* Experienced candidates will be preferred.
Salary negotiable
Contact no. 7298780937 , 7006648361.
* Submit your resume before 10th of March, in school office from 10am to 1pm.
Sarvodhya public school
sANTRA MORH, POUNI CHAK JAMMU
Recruitment for the academic year 2022-23
Pre-Primary
PRT (All Subjects)
TGT (All Subjects)
PGT(Physics,Chemistry,English,Maths, Biology & physical .education)
Qualification-MA-MSC with B.ed( with five years of experience)
Dance Teacher,Music teacher,Sports teacher ,Art and craft teacher , Computer Teacher and office clerk.
Walk-In interview from Monday to Friday .
Timing 10:00a.m to 12:00 pm
Contact- 8491064222,9086137594, 9070381792
Global convent hr.
sec. school
Opp. Gurudwara, Channi Rama, Jammu
Required Teaching Staff
1.Kindergarten – 2nos
2. PRT (English & Maths) – 1nos
3. PGT (English & Bio) – 1 each
4. Physical Teacher & Lab Asst – 1 each
Interested candidates may submit their resume before 6th of March, 2022 in school.
Contact:- 7006894969
REQUIRED
Required part time/full time person or firm who can handle GEM (govt.e marketing) bids of a reputed firm in Jammu
Contact
9906079302, 9682101820
MODEL RAJA PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL
VIKAS NAGAR, THATHAR PALOURA JAMMU
TEACHERS REQUIRED
(1) M. A English – 1
(2) B.Sc/B.Sc B.Ed- 1
(3) Computer teacher- 1
(4) BA/BA Ed- 1
(5) Nursery trained- 1
(6) Driver – 1
(7) Peon (female) – 1
Apply within 5 days along with qualification certificate & Experience if any.
(O.S Manhas MD)
Ph No. 94191-96150, 7006485954
JOB VACANCY
Staff required for CSC Vihaan,
Bakshi Nagar, Jammu
Part Time Accountant
(2 days in a week)
(B. Com with Tally)
Salary – Rs – 4400/-
Apply with complete Bio Data :-
jkspym.vihaan@gmail.com
Dated : 01/03/2022 to 05/03/2022
Angel nursing care
service at home
our services
* Skilled nursing care for patients
* elder care communions
* baby sitter
* sterile dressing
* physiotherapy at home
* blood sample collection at home
* medicine delivery at home
behind punjab national bank gangyal jammu
PHONE NO. 8082700484, 7006054154, 9622151442
SAI INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL HIRANAGAR , Distt. Kathua (J&K)
45 km from Pathankot (Session 2022-23)
Requires
TGT, PRT, NTT for All subjects, Activity teachers for Dance, Music, Fine Art, Sports, Receptionist, Driver, Conductors, Helper, Handsome Salary + free accommodation + breakfast + Lunch.
Principal Shiv Shah.
9906175469, 8082041330
APPLICATIONS ARE INVITED
FOR THE VARIOUS POSTS
TGT – ENGLISH, HINDI, MATCH, S.ST – B.A./B.SC. IN RELEVANT SUBJECTS WITH B.ED. (4 YEARS EXP.)
SCIENCE –
PRT – PRIMARY TEACHER – B.A./B.SC. B..ED. HAVING ATLEAST 2 YRS EXP.
NURSERTY TRAINED TEACHER (NTT) – RELEVANT DEGREE
COMPUTER TEACHER – B.E./B.TECH. (CS/IT)/MCA/M.SC. IT
MUSIC & DANCE TEACHER – BACHELORS IN MUSIC OR EQUIVALENT CERTIFICATION FROM RECOGNISED UNIVERSITY.
9086085474 hr7colours2011@gmail.com
WANTED
ACCOUNTANT
WITH BUSY TALLY
KNOWLEDGE
SALARY NEGOTIABLE
CONTACT: 94192 92302