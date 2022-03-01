Employment Mar 1, 2022

VACANCY (TEACHERS)

Required experienced and capable teacher’s for success oriented tutorial at Sarwal.

1. Classes Ist to 5th (Primary wing)

2. Classes 6th to 10th for subjects English, Hindi, Science, Mathematics & S.St.

3. 11th Commerce – All subjects

Salary Negotiable.

Contact at : 9419899288, 7006435125

STAFF REQUIRED

1. Marketing campaign Boys – 5 (Field)

122/AD Green Belt,

Gandhi Nagar Jammu

88035-35088

URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY

1. Accountant, Supervisior, Computer Opertor, Office Assistant, Graphic Deginer, Receptionist, Sales Exceutive.

2. Production Supervisor, Store keeper, QA,QC,Bsc, Msc,B.pharma,

3. B.Tech, M.Tech Maintenance, ITI any stream, Peon, Security Guard,

Address :- Sidco chowk bari brahmna

Contact no:-,9622365951,9796260300,

Email.nmsjk2050@gmail.com

Required

a female candidate having experience for a travel agency Freshers also apply

H.NO 417 A GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU

MB NO 7006642337

STAFF REQUIRED

1) SALES MAN – 2 NOS

2) WAITER – 2 NOS

3) HOUSE KEEPING – 2 NOS.

4) SECURITY GUARD – 2 NOS.

AKHNOOR ROAD JAMMU

PH. 7006294620, 7780823225

JOB @ BANKING SECTOR

Operation & Sales Profile

In Different Banks.

SALARY : 15K- 30k/M

QUALIFICaTION: GRADUATION MIN.

AGE BAR: 20-28 YEARS

LOCATIONS: JAMMU – 8 Nos., SAMBA – 3 nos., AKHNOOR, REASI, RAMBAN, R S PURA, KATRA, NAGROTA, KATHUA,

BANIHAL, ANANTNAG, SRINAGAR etc.

Quickerjobindia2020@gmail.com

9622637265, 7889846668, 8899408151

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store

Auditions for Hindi Movie and web series

Male 18-55 years

Female 16-40years

Child 5- 15 years

Location JK Plaza Trikuta Nagar

Date 6 March 2022

Time : 10 AM to 6 PM

9906088444, 6006203938

Job job job

Required Sales Field

Executive for Mobile Accessories

Brand (M/S AMIT Communication)

for Jammu Region

Qualification minimum 10th Pass

Must have two wheeler

Salary + Incentive + TA DA

Experience candidate will be preferred.

Contact :

8713012333

NEELKAMAL HIGH SCHOOL, THATHAR BANTALAB

REQUIRED STAFF

*PRE-PRIMARY:-GRADUATION (experienced)

*TGT :-MATHS, SCIENCE, ENGLISH , HINDI , SOCIAL SCIENCE.

Primary teachers : English, Maths.

Urdu teacher for primary / pre primary classes.

* Co-ordinator having experience of min. 2 years.

* Experienced candidates will be preferred.

Salary negotiable

Contact no. 7298780937 , 7006648361.

* Submit your resume before 10th of March, in school office from 10am to 1pm.

Sarvodhya public school

sANTRA MORH, POUNI CHAK JAMMU

Recruitment for the academic year 2022-23

Pre-Primary

PRT (All Subjects)

TGT (All Subjects)

PGT(Physics,Chemistry,English,Maths, Biology & physical .education)

Qualification-MA-MSC with B.ed( with five years of experience)

Dance Teacher,Music teacher,Sports teacher ,Art and craft teacher , Computer Teacher and office clerk.

Walk-In interview from Monday to Friday .

Timing 10:00a.m to 12:00 pm

Contact- 8491064222,9086137594, 9070381792

Global convent hr.

sec. school

Opp. Gurudwara, Channi Rama, Jammu

Required Teaching Staff

1.Kindergarten – 2nos

2. PRT (English & Maths) – 1nos

3. PGT (English & Bio) – 1 each

4. Physical Teacher & Lab Asst – 1 each

Interested candidates may submit their resume before 6th of March, 2022 in school.

Contact:- 7006894969

REQUIRED

Required part time/full time person or firm who can handle GEM (govt.e marketing) bids of a reputed firm in Jammu

Contact

9906079302, 9682101820

MODEL RAJA PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

VIKAS NAGAR, THATHAR PALOURA JAMMU

TEACHERS REQUIRED

(1) M. A English – 1

(2) B.Sc/B.Sc B.Ed- 1

(3) Computer teacher- 1

(4) BA/BA Ed- 1

(5) Nursery trained- 1

(6) Driver – 1

(7) Peon (female) – 1

Apply within 5 days along with qualification certificate & Experience if any.

(O.S Manhas MD)

Ph No. 94191-96150, 7006485954

JOB VACANCY

Staff required for CSC Vihaan,

Bakshi Nagar, Jammu

Part Time Accountant

(2 days in a week)

(B. Com with Tally)

Salary – Rs – 4400/-

Apply with complete Bio Data :-

jkspym.vihaan@gmail.com

Dated : 01/03/2022 to 05/03/2022

Angel nursing care

service at home

our services

* Skilled nursing care for patients

* elder care communions

* baby sitter

* sterile dressing

* physiotherapy at home

* blood sample collection at home

* medicine delivery at home

behind punjab national bank gangyal jammu

PHONE NO. 8082700484, 7006054154, 9622151442

SAI INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL HIRANAGAR , Distt. Kathua (J&K)

45 km from Pathankot (Session 2022-23)

Requires

TGT, PRT, NTT for All subjects, Activity teachers for Dance, Music, Fine Art, Sports, Receptionist, Driver, Conductors, Helper, Handsome Salary + free accommodation + breakfast + Lunch.

Principal Shiv Shah.

9906175469, 8082041330

APPLICATIONS ARE INVITED

FOR THE VARIOUS POSTS

TGT – ENGLISH, HINDI, MATCH, S.ST – B.A./B.SC. IN RELEVANT SUBJECTS WITH B.ED. (4 YEARS EXP.)

SCIENCE –

PRT – PRIMARY TEACHER – B.A./B.SC. B..ED. HAVING ATLEAST 2 YRS EXP.

NURSERTY TRAINED TEACHER (NTT) – RELEVANT DEGREE

COMPUTER TEACHER – B.E./B.TECH. (CS/IT)/MCA/M.SC. IT

MUSIC & DANCE TEACHER – BACHELORS IN MUSIC OR EQUIVALENT CERTIFICATION FROM RECOGNISED UNIVERSITY.

9086085474 hr7colours2011@gmail.com

WANTED

ACCOUNTANT

WITH BUSY TALLY

KNOWLEDGE

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

CONTACT: 94192 92302