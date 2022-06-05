Employment June 5, 2022

Job Recruitment
Requirement of Marketing Manager (Security Services) with A 3-5 yrs experience in the marketing field. Interested personnel should sent their resume on e mail blackjaguarisipl@gmail.com and walk in for interview at Black Jugar Security Office Satwari 26/1 Vyas Plaza, Ashok Nagar, Satwari Chowk, Jamu 180003 on 07 June 2022 at 1400 hrs.
Contact No: 6006957882, 9149797617
Required Marketing Executive
Function: Sales & Marketing/
Business Development
Salary 1.8 Lac per Annum + Incentives
Qualification: Minimum Graduate and 1 – 2 years exp. in Sales and Marketing
Industry: Mutual Funds / Stock Broking / Health Insurance and other Financial Products
Location: Religare Broking Ltd.
Sector 1A Trikuta Nagar Jammu.
Contact Details: 9906339912 and 9906251856
Urgently Required
DIGITECH SYSTEMS & INFOCOM PVT LTD
1.WEB DESIGNER
Having good knowledge of Bootstrap, HTML, XML, JavaScript
Experience: Minimum 1 Year
2. Sales
Having good knowledge of IT and good communication skills.
Experience: Minimum 1 Year in the IT field
Mail your CV: info@digitechsys.net
KC INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
Requires TGT (French, Physics & Chemistry). Salary negotiable.
Send Bio data
via kcisvision@gmail.com
Contact at 2954747, 8825037500
Required Staff
Wanted office staff for reputed CA Firm in Jammu. Both Male/female candidates can apply. Salary no bar for deserving candidates. (Fresher can also apply)
Address : Plot No. 7/8 Sector-6A Near SBI, Chotu General Store, Trikuta Nagar Jammu.
No of vacancies- 2 Nos
Phone No. 7006341525, 9419195996
Walk in Interview: 6/06/2022 & 07/06/2022 Between 10.30 AM to 2 PM
Required Urgently
For Home Care
BSc Nursing/GNM, MPHW/ Attendants
Shift basis
Day/Night/24×7
BEST PACKAGE
Experienced Hands Preferred
Contact : 8715866444
Medivista Health Care Pvt Ltd
5, Red Cross Bhawan
Kachi Chhawni Jammu
REQUIRED SALESMAN
Required Experienced Salesman for Footwear Retail Shop at Nanak Nagar. Salary Rs 8000 to Rs 10000 per month.
Address- 16/1 lane 4 Nanak Nagar, near Shiv Mandir, Jammu.
Ph-9796662277, 7006050669
Ashok Leyland Jammu
Rajouri Kathua Dealership requires experienced in automobile manager marketing manager sparepart manager workshop sparepart store incharge marketing executives trashokleyland@gmail.com
REQUIRED
Field Manager and Telicaller (Female) for a renowed insurance company. Benefits Fixed Salary, Conveyance Allowance, Mobile reimbursement and incentive contact no. 9797803909
NEW Business Opportunity
with or without investment, water and health related for Intro
whatsapp 9347573370
WANTED Driver for Animal Trust
Should be an animal lover.
Valid driving license & aadhar card.
Non-alcoholic & Non-smoker.
Should clean vehicle everyday.
Should not have any dispute/court cases.
Work Timing:10am till 10pm
Salary:5 Figure
Preferably from Hakkal,Chatha,Rani Bagh,Karan Bagh,Gadi-Garh area.
Hakhoo Street Animals Foundation
Contact:+919419199777
DRIVER REQUIRED
Experienced driver required for suv’s like Scorpio, Innova etc.
Address: H No 4A/8 Nanak Nagar Jammu
Mob: 9622722000
JOIN LIC OF INDIA
Become an LIC Agent
PART TIME OR FULL TIME
Work for India,s largest govt. Insurance Co. Other Benefits
Get fixed monthly Stipend and unlimited income.
Flexible Work Timings.
No age limit.
Be your own boss.
For more details contact.
6006124590, 9419182946