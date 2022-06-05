Employment June 5, 2022

Job Recruitment

Requirement of Marketing Manager (Security Services) with A 3-5 yrs experience in the marketing field. Interested personnel should sent their resume on e mail blackjaguarisipl@gmail.com and walk in for interview at Black Jugar Security Office Satwari 26/1 Vyas Plaza, Ashok Nagar, Satwari Chowk, Jamu 180003 on 07 June 2022 at 1400 hrs.

Contact No: 6006957882, 9149797617

Required Marketing Executive

Function: Sales & Marketing/

Business Development

Salary 1.8 Lac per Annum + Incentives

Qualification: Minimum Graduate and 1 – 2 years exp. in Sales and Marketing

Industry: Mutual Funds / Stock Broking / Health Insurance and other Financial Products

Location: Religare Broking Ltd.

Sector 1A Trikuta Nagar Jammu.

Contact Details: 9906339912 and 9906251856

Urgently Required

DIGITECH SYSTEMS & INFOCOM PVT LTD

1.WEB DESIGNER

Having good knowledge of Bootstrap, HTML, XML, JavaScript

Experience: Minimum 1 Year

2. Sales

Having good knowledge of IT and good communication skills.

Experience: Minimum 1 Year in the IT field

Mail your CV: info@digitechsys.net

KC INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Requires TGT (French, Physics & Chemistry). Salary negotiable.

Send Bio data

via kcisvision@gmail.com

Contact at 2954747, 8825037500

Required Staff

Wanted office staff for reputed CA Firm in Jammu. Both Male/female candidates can apply. Salary no bar for deserving candidates. (Fresher can also apply)

Address : Plot No. 7/8 Sector-6A Near SBI, Chotu General Store, Trikuta Nagar Jammu.

No of vacancies- 2 Nos

Phone No. 7006341525, 9419195996

Walk in Interview: 6/06/2022 & 07/06/2022 Between 10.30 AM to 2 PM

Required Urgently

For Home Care

BSc Nursing/GNM, MPHW/ Attendants

Shift basis

Day/Night/24×7

BEST PACKAGE

Experienced Hands Preferred

Contact : 8715866444

Medivista Health Care Pvt Ltd

5, Red Cross Bhawan

Kachi Chhawni Jammu

REQUIRED SALESMAN

Required Experienced Salesman for Footwear Retail Shop at Nanak Nagar. Salary Rs 8000 to Rs 10000 per month.

Address- 16/1 lane 4 Nanak Nagar, near Shiv Mandir, Jammu.

Ph-9796662277, 7006050669

Ashok Leyland Jammu

Rajouri Kathua Dealership requires experienced in automobile manager marketing manager sparepart manager workshop sparepart store incharge marketing executives trashokleyland@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Field Manager and Telicaller (Female) for a renowed insurance company. Benefits Fixed Salary, Conveyance Allowance, Mobile reimbursement and incentive contact no. 9797803909

NEW Business Opportunity

with or without investment, water and health related for Intro

whatsapp 9347573370

WANTED Driver for Animal Trust

Should be an animal lover.

Valid driving license & aadhar card.

Non-alcoholic & Non-smoker.

Should clean vehicle everyday.

Should not have any dispute/court cases.

Work Timing:10am till 10pm

Salary:5 Figure

Preferably from Hakkal,Chatha,Rani Bagh,Karan Bagh,Gadi-Garh area.

Hakhoo Street Animals Foundation

Contact:+919419199777

DRIVER REQUIRED

Experienced driver required for suv’s like Scorpio, Innova etc.

Address: H No 4A/8 Nanak Nagar Jammu

Mob: 9622722000

JOIN LIC OF INDIA

Become an LIC Agent

PART TIME OR FULL TIME

Work for India,s largest govt. Insurance Co. Other Benefits

Get fixed monthly Stipend and unlimited income.

Flexible Work Timings.

No age limit.

Be your own boss.

For more details contact.

6006124590, 9419182946