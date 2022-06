Employment June 4, 2022

Required Staff

Required Manager well versed in Excel and Spreadsheets, filing of GST Returns, Gem Portal…. 1 No.

Sales personal for Retail / Wholesale ………2 No.

M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview After 4 pm

Contact At:- 9419189485 , 9419193224

Wanted

Universal Agencies

Sainik Colony Extension Near Sainik Farms Jammu. We want 2 Salesman both experienced and fresher can apply.

Mob No: 9086362660, 7006246835

SYNERGY STUDY CENTRE

Where Excellence Matters

URGENTLY REQUIRED

BIOLOGY LECTURER

For Teaching 11th and 12th

at MACHINE DOMANA Call/Watsapp/CV

CONTACT NO-9596673372 OR MAIL AT gurudoda@gmail.com

JMCT OPC PVT. LTD. RECRUITMENT

1. Office Incharge = No. 3 (F) MBA with exp.

2. Tour and travel consultant= No.3 (F) Graduate and relevant exp.

3. Telecaller = No. 2 (F) Graduate with exp.

4. Marketing Executive No. 50 (M/F) 12th

5. Office boy(peon) No. 2 (Male only)

Contact no/whatsapp no: 8493094333,9797323565

JOIN LIC OF INDIA

PART TIME OR FULL TIME

Become an LIC advisor.

Work for India,s largest govt. Insurance Co. Other Benefits

Get fixed monthly Stipend and unlimited income.

Flexible Work Timings.

No age limit.

Be your own boss.

For more details contact.

6006124590, 9419182946

EARN EXTRA INCOME

-WORK FROM HOME

-NO WORK EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

-NO SPECIALIZED QUALIFICATION REQUIRED

-WORK WITH US BASED NO.1 HEALTH & WELLNESS INDUSTRY

-GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY FOR STUDENTS & HOUSEWIFES

-USE YOUR SPARE TIME TO EARN MONEY

CALL FOR APPOINTMENT

ITTI – 70063-59385

TEACHERS REQUIRED FOR COMPETITIVE EXAMS

1) GENERAL STUDIES- HISTORY/POLITY/ECONOMY/GEOGRAPHY

2) MATH -JKSSB/BANK EXAMS

3) REASONING

4) COMPUTER

(EXPERIENCE-1-2 YEARS)

FOR INTERVIEW

CALL/WHATSAPP- 9796736420

REQUIRED

2 SALESMAN

FOR MARKETING

PURPOSE

ABHISHEK TRADERS

SEC 3 DUGRA NAGAR

JAMMU

94191-38291

REQUIRED

Preschool ds fy, Mªkboj pkfg, ftuds ikl viuh oSu gksA

Ph No. 9797922717

Hiring

Packing stuff and Shop boy(Grocery). Base Salary: 8000. Location: Subhash Nagar.

Contact:

7889775756

Wanted Dealers

For cement blocks

(An alternative to bricks,

No more dampness,5 degrees less temperature,more strength,quick construction)

Contact 9419184712

Required

REQUIRED FULL-TIME (24 HRS) FEMALE DOMESTIC HELP FOR SENIOR CITIZEN LADY. WORK INCLUDES CLEANING, COOKING AND WASHING. LOCATION: CANAL ROAD. SALARY: NEGOTIABLE. CONTACT: 9796214378

URGENTLY REQUIRED

One Multicuisine Chef

(Experienced)

For Personal Kitchen in an Industry in IGC SIDCO Samba

Salary Negotiable

Send Your CV at

gmmdisamba@gmail.com

Contact 9149701899

Walk in for interview, at your own expenses on Monday 06-06-2022 AT 11 AM

Required

Chef/Helper specialist in Jammu.

Biryani and

non-veg dishes.

9796180152

Urgently required

DIGITECH SYSTEMS & INFOCOM PVT LTD

1.WEB DESIGNER

Having good knowledge of Bootstrap, HTML, XML, JavaScript

Experience: Minimum 1 Year

2. Sales

Having good knowledge of IT and good communication skills.

Experience: Minimum 1 Year in the IT field

Mail your CV: info@digitechsys.net