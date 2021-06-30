Employment June 30, 2021

REQUIRED DISTRIBUTOR
For
‘Wing’s Energy Drink’
in All J&K
and Win Free Gift’s like Laptop, AC, Bullet, Swift, Creta & Many More.
Also required Delivery Boy with Vehicle
Contact: 9906155071
Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu Near Ankur Clinic
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Audit/Accounts Executive with experience and soundworking knowledge of Accountig Packages (Tally/Busy) and Ms Excel/Word for a chartered accountant firm.
Fresher may also apply.
Mail your resume at :
guptaravi57@gmail.com
Staff required
Female candidate for billing and front desk for a reputed clinic in Gandhi Nagar.
Candidate with basic computer knowledge will be preferred.
Mob.: 9596966168, 9796486384, 9622441333
Required
One male counselor, graduate with basic computer knowledge for Smart School Education, Delhi office at Sainik Colony Jammu
Contact 9419755324
Job Opportunity
Marketing Sales Executive
(Candidate must have Marketing Sales Experience & Computer Skills)
Job Location: Gangyal, Jammu
Contact: 9419200777
nfc@live.in
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Relationship Manager – 10/F
2. Survey Executive – 10 M/F
Qualification – 10th, 12th, Grad.
Fixed Salary (8000 + Incentives)
Fresher’s can also apply)
Age – 18yr – 30yrs
Interview – Wed, Thurs, Fri (12 noon to 4 pm)
Address1 – Brilliant Pvt. Ltd.
496/A, Near Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, Gandhi Nagar Jammu.
Address2 – Brilliant Pvt. Ltd
V-Mart 2nd Floor, Shiv Nagar,Udhampur
Contact No.: 9419224690, 7889845512, 8082840204
Required
Experienced
Hawkers/Saleman
for Gutka
Mob :- 9419186902
Required
An Accountant with knowledge about Busy for a Construction Company near Wave Mall Jammu.
Contact No.
7051456143
Vacancy
Wanted a Computer Based experienced/Trained Civil Engineer For Framing PWD Computerized estimates, bills & DPRs. For part or full time job in Gandhi Nagar area Contact 7006908291
REQUIRED
Medical Assistant / GNM required for a private Clinic in Jammu. Address AVS MULTISPECIALITY Clinic 235/ A Near Police Post Circular Road Gujjar Nagar Jammu.
Contact: 6006781229,9419783816
Wanted cook
Wanted a Cook for
restaurant who knows Indian & Chinese food
at Baramulla Kashmir
Room + Food Free
Salary 8 k to 12 k
Contact No. 7006074650
At Present
Model Town Gangyal Jammu
REQUIRED MR
Need 3 Female Medical Representative for Pharma Company.
Fresher can also apply
Contact: 9419861215, 6005400611
Nurses (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, day shift or night shift)
“Nursing Care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307-A Shastri Nagar, Jammu
Harsh = 7006832169
Required
Required a professional CHEF for home in Channi Himmat should know to cook all dishes.
Salary – 9000-10,000 (negotiable)
Required for Home
Ph: 7051004695
Channi Himmat, Jammu