Employment June 30, 2021

REQUIRED DISTRIBUTOR

For

‘Wing’s Energy Drink’

in All J&K

and Win Free Gift’s like Laptop, AC, Bullet, Swift, Creta & Many More.

Also required Delivery Boy with Vehicle

Contact: 9906155071

Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu Near Ankur Clinic

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Audit/Accounts Executive with experience and soundworking knowledge of Accountig Packages (Tally/Busy) and Ms Excel/Word for a chartered accountant firm.

Fresher may also apply.

Mail your resume at :

guptaravi57@gmail.com

Staff required

Female candidate for billing and front desk for a reputed clinic in Gandhi Nagar.

Candidate with basic computer knowledge will be preferred.

Mob.: 9596966168, 9796486384, 9622441333

Required

One male counselor, graduate with basic computer knowledge for Smart School Education, Delhi office at Sainik Colony Jammu

Contact 9419755324

Job Opportunity

Marketing Sales Executive

(Candidate must have Marketing Sales Experience & Computer Skills)

Job Location: Gangyal, Jammu

Contact: 9419200777

nfc@live.in

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Relationship Manager – 10/F

2. Survey Executive – 10 M/F

Qualification – 10th, 12th, Grad.

Fixed Salary (8000 + Incentives)

Fresher’s can also apply)

Age – 18yr – 30yrs

Interview – Wed, Thurs, Fri (12 noon to 4 pm)

Address1 – Brilliant Pvt. Ltd.

496/A, Near Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

Address2 – Brilliant Pvt. Ltd

V-Mart 2nd Floor, Shiv Nagar,Udhampur

Contact No.: 9419224690, 7889845512, 8082840204

Required

Experienced

Hawkers/Saleman

for Gutka

Mob :- 9419186902

Required

An Accountant with knowledge about Busy for a Construction Company near Wave Mall Jammu.

Contact No.

7051456143

Vacancy

Wanted a Computer Based experienced/Trained Civil Engineer For Framing PWD Computerized estimates, bills & DPRs. For part or full time job in Gandhi Nagar area Contact 7006908291

REQUIRED

Medical Assistant / GNM required for a private Clinic in Jammu. Address AVS MULTISPECIALITY Clinic 235/ A Near Police Post Circular Road Gujjar Nagar Jammu.

Contact: 6006781229,9419783816

Wanted cook

Wanted a Cook for

restaurant who knows Indian & Chinese food

at Baramulla Kashmir

Room + Food Free

Salary 8 k to 12 k

Contact No. 7006074650

At Present

Model Town Gangyal Jammu

REQUIRED MR

Need 3 Female Medical Representative for Pharma Company.

Fresher can also apply

Contact: 9419861215, 6005400611

Nurses (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, day shift or night shift)

“Nursing Care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307-A Shastri Nagar, Jammu

Harsh = 7006832169

Required

Required a professional CHEF for home in Channi Himmat should know to cook all dishes.

Salary – 9000-10,000 (negotiable)

Required for Home

Ph: 7051004695

Channi Himmat, Jammu