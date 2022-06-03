Employment June 3, 2022

Quick n Host

(Talab-Tillo)

Required: Marketing Executives

Qualification: 12th

Salary: upto 10,000/-

Send your Resume

@ 9596952123

JOB JOB JOB

Seeking Potential leadership Candidate for Established Firm. Looking for Telecallers, Receptionist, Customer Relations Manager. Vast opportunities to move up the ladder Quickly. 7006940311

Chefs Required

At the locale cafe

Akhnoor

Accommodation provided

Salary 15 se 20k

7006657884

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Civil engg. experienced/ freshers (10no) 10k to 15k

2. Electrical, mechanical Dip engg (12no) 10k to 15k

3. Supervisors , ITI (8no) 8k to 14k

4. Counsellor /computer operator (10no) 8k to 10k

5. GNM/ Bsc Nursing (5ko) 10k to 17k

6. MBA, MCA, B.tech IT(10no) 12k to 18k.

Mob. 7051531025

Near Gurudwara, Ganghi Nagar

JOBS@ NO Registration!

1.Backend Operations/Admin(f)

MBA /PG 2 to 6yrs Exp in same

Salary: 16k to 25k +Cab

2.Degree/Diploma in Electronics (Freshers)

3. Marketing & Sales Associate’s( CIC)

Exp. Of 2 to 5yrs+Grad Freshers

Salary : 15k to 25 k +perks

Areas:Jmu, Udhampur, Kathua, Katra, Poonch Rajouri, Srinagar

DreamMakerz #8713000033

Required Staff

Required Manager well versed in Excel and Spreadsheets, filing of GST Returns, Gem Portal…. 1 No.

Sales personal for Retail / Wholesale ………2 No.

M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview After 4 pm

Contact At:- 9419189485 , 9419193224

OFFICE ASSISTANT

Required an Female Office Assistant cum Telecaller at Valmiki Chowk, Gandhi Nagar Jammu. Candidates should be fluent.

Salary commensurate with experience.

Cantact : 7007301640

sanjeevsoni2904@gmail.com

JIV AND SHARMA ASSOCIATES

SHRI HANUMAN BUILDING

MH ROAD, BELICHARANA,

SATWARI, JAMMU

CONTACT NO. 9086000768

9086002768

REQUIRES

Godown Incharge – 1 Male

Service Engineer- 1 Male

Marketing Boy-1 Male

STAFF REQUIRED

Bala Ji overseas Industrial Estate Digiana Jammu

Requires the service of a qualified young person for office.

Qualification

Graduate with B.Sc in Chemistry

Salary An attractive Salary Package with good qualification and experience will be offered.

Timings:- 10.30 am to 8.00 pm

Interested Candidates may

Contact at: 7051123723, 8803512316

Urgent required

Math, Chem, PHY, BIO, Eng, Reasoning Math, Gs, History, Geographic, Economics, Com, Political Science

(Home tutor M/F.

(Female receptionist)

(Female telecaller)

(Female computer operator)

Shine Tutorial Exchange road

Mob

7889747922, 7889410595

Required faculty for an reputed institute

Arts – 4 (M/F)

(All Subjects)

Physics- 2 (M/F)

Chemistry- 2 (M/F)

Bio- 2 (M/F)

Maths – 2 (M/F)

Contact :

9906001240

EARN EXTRA INCOME

-WORK FROM HOME

-NO WORK EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

-NO SPECIALIZED QUALIFICATION REQUIRED

-WORK WITH US BASED NO.1 HEALTH & WELLNESS INDUSTRY

-GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY FOR STUDENTS & HOUSEWIFES

-USE YOUR SPARE TIME TO EARN MONEY

CALL FOR APPOINTMENT

ITTI – 70063-59385

VACANCY

For Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh

Sales Manager – M/F

Minimum Sales experience of 5 years

Sales executive – M/F

Min. 2 years experience in sales.

Freshers can also apply

Peon – 1 (M/F)

Technician – 2 (M) ITI/Diploma

Receptionist – 1 (F)

Mail your resume along with

PP size photo to

mtssurveillancesystems@gmail.com

Teacher requirements

FOR 11TH, 12TH, NEET/ JEE ONLY

LOCATION – JAMMU AND KATHUA

PHYSICS, CHEMISTRY, MATHEMATICS, BIOLOGY

CONTACT: 8899577169

VACANCY

Required staff for reputed security agency for Jammu area.

* Security Guard: 25 No’s

* Security Officer: 05 No

Sal: Rs 10,000/- with compliances

Contact us :

7006395388, 9086561940

Cook Required

Should be good in

Veg/Non Veg.

Chinese, Indian etc.

Good Salary

Contact

9906286709

VACANCY

1. Free Lancer M/F

2. Sales/Marketing Manager M/F

3. Receptionist F

Come alongwith resume and photo between 11 am – 5 pm to

SPSM Enterprises

House No. 96, Sector-A, Near Gurudwara Sainik Colony, Jammu

Mob: 8899664922

“Staff REQUIREMENT”

Godown Helper

Salary – Rs. 8,000

Timing – 10 Am to 6 Pm

Area – Channi Rama

Call – 7889772774

VEN Properties

Get Best Rent of your property

Rent/Sale/Purchase

* 1300 sq.ft. commercial (Residency Road) @ 2 lakhs

* 4 BHK Kothi (Channi Himmat) @ 35000/-

* 2 BHK 1st floor furnished (Trikuta Nagar) @ 25000/-

* 3 BHK 1st floor furnished (Trikuta Nagar Marble Market) @ 30,000/-

(Contact 9797097529)

REQUIRED STAFF

TELE-CALLER (F) -2

MARKETING EXECUTIVE (M) -5

OFFICE: 23 B/B EXTN. GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU NEAR DELICASY

RESTAURANT

8082-398377, 7780-840352