Employment June 3, 2022

Quick n Host
(Talab-Tillo)
Required: Marketing Executives
Qualification: 12th
Salary: upto 10,000/-
Send your Resume
@ 9596952123
JOB JOB JOB
Seeking Potential leadership Candidate for Established Firm. Looking for Telecallers, Receptionist, Customer Relations Manager. Vast opportunities to move up the ladder Quickly. 7006940311
Chefs Required
At the locale cafe
Akhnoor
Accommodation provided
Salary 15 se 20k
7006657884
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Civil engg. experienced/ freshers (10no) 10k to 15k
2. Electrical, mechanical Dip engg (12no) 10k to 15k
3. Supervisors , ITI (8no) 8k to 14k
4. Counsellor /computer operator (10no) 8k to 10k
5. GNM/ Bsc Nursing (5ko) 10k to 17k
6. MBA, MCA, B.tech IT(10no) 12k to 18k.
Mob. 7051531025
Near Gurudwara, Ganghi Nagar
JOBS@ NO Registration!
1.Backend Operations/Admin(f)
MBA /PG 2 to 6yrs Exp in same
Salary: 16k to 25k +Cab
2.Degree/Diploma in Electronics (Freshers)
3. Marketing & Sales Associate’s( CIC)
Exp. Of 2 to 5yrs+Grad Freshers
Salary : 15k to 25 k +perks
Areas:Jmu, Udhampur, Kathua, Katra, Poonch Rajouri, Srinagar
DreamMakerz #8713000033
Required Staff
Required Manager well versed in Excel and Spreadsheets, filing of GST Returns, Gem Portal…. 1 No.
Sales personal for Retail / Wholesale ………2 No.
M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview After 4 pm
Contact At:- 9419189485 , 9419193224
OFFICE ASSISTANT
Required an Female Office Assistant cum Telecaller at Valmiki Chowk, Gandhi Nagar Jammu. Candidates should be fluent.
Salary commensurate with experience.
Cantact : 7007301640
sanjeevsoni2904@gmail.com
JIV AND SHARMA ASSOCIATES
SHRI HANUMAN BUILDING
MH ROAD, BELICHARANA,
SATWARI, JAMMU
CONTACT NO. 9086000768
9086002768
REQUIRES
Godown Incharge – 1 Male
Service Engineer- 1 Male
Marketing Boy-1 Male
STAFF REQUIRED
Bala Ji overseas Industrial Estate Digiana Jammu
Requires the service of a qualified young person for office.
Qualification
Graduate with B.Sc in Chemistry
Salary An attractive Salary Package with good qualification and experience will be offered.
Timings:- 10.30 am to 8.00 pm
Interested Candidates may
Contact at: 7051123723, 8803512316
Urgent required
Math, Chem, PHY, BIO, Eng, Reasoning Math, Gs, History, Geographic, Economics, Com, Political Science
(Home tutor M/F.
(Female receptionist)
(Female telecaller)
(Female computer operator)
Shine Tutorial Exchange road
Mob
7889747922, 7889410595
Required faculty for an reputed institute
Arts – 4 (M/F)
(All Subjects)
Physics- 2 (M/F)
Chemistry- 2 (M/F)
Bio- 2 (M/F)
Maths – 2 (M/F)
Contact :
9906001240
EARN EXTRA INCOME
-WORK FROM HOME
-NO WORK EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
-NO SPECIALIZED QUALIFICATION REQUIRED
-WORK WITH US BASED NO.1 HEALTH & WELLNESS INDUSTRY
-GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY FOR STUDENTS & HOUSEWIFES
-USE YOUR SPARE TIME TO EARN MONEY
CALL FOR APPOINTMENT
ITTI – 70063-59385
VACANCY
For Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh
Sales Manager – M/F
Minimum Sales experience of 5 years
Sales executive – M/F
Min. 2 years experience in sales.
Freshers can also apply
Peon – 1 (M/F)
Technician – 2 (M) ITI/Diploma
Receptionist – 1 (F)
Mail your resume along with
PP size photo to
mtssurveillancesystems@gmail.com
Teacher requirements
FOR 11TH, 12TH, NEET/ JEE ONLY
LOCATION – JAMMU AND KATHUA
PHYSICS, CHEMISTRY, MATHEMATICS, BIOLOGY
CONTACT: 8899577169
VACANCY
Required staff for reputed security agency for Jammu area.
* Security Guard: 25 No’s
* Security Officer: 05 No
Sal: Rs 10,000/- with compliances
Contact us :
7006395388, 9086561940
Cook Required
Should be good in
Veg/Non Veg.
Chinese, Indian etc.
Good Salary
Contact
9906286709
VACANCY
1. Free Lancer M/F
2. Sales/Marketing Manager M/F
3. Receptionist F
Come alongwith resume and photo between 11 am – 5 pm to
SPSM Enterprises
House No. 96, Sector-A, Near Gurudwara Sainik Colony, Jammu
Mob: 8899664922
“Staff REQUIREMENT”
Godown Helper
Salary – Rs. 8,000
Timing – 10 Am to 6 Pm
Area – Channi Rama
Call – 7889772774
VEN Properties
Get Best Rent of your property
Rent/Sale/Purchase
* 1300 sq.ft. commercial (Residency Road) @ 2 lakhs
* 4 BHK Kothi (Channi Himmat) @ 35000/-
* 2 BHK 1st floor furnished (Trikuta Nagar) @ 25000/-
* 3 BHK 1st floor furnished (Trikuta Nagar Marble Market) @ 30,000/-
(Contact 9797097529)
REQUIRED STAFF
TELE-CALLER (F) -2
MARKETING EXECUTIVE (M) -5
OFFICE: 23 B/B EXTN. GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU NEAR DELICASY
RESTAURANT
8082-398377, 7780-840352