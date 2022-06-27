Employment June 27, 2022

REQUIRED STAFF
Required Manager well versed in Excel and Spreadsheets, filling of GST returns, Gem Portal… 1 No.
Sales personal for Retail/ Wholesale …. 2 No.
M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview After 4 PM
Contact at: 9419189485,
9419193224
REQUIRED
Female Teacher’s for Institute (Satwari)
* Science (6, 7, 8th Class) – 5 No’s
Salary Start from 7000
* Social Study & English (6, 7, 8th) – 5 No’s
Salary Start from 7000
* Primary teacher’s (upto 5th) – 4 No’s
Salary start from 6000
SV Education Group
Institute time is 3.30 to 7.00 PM
Transportation available for selected
candidate after one month
Contact: 7051258640
Send ur resume on whatsapp No: 7006458695, 7889715827
Looking for an experienced female
front desk manager with good communication skills send your resume at 7051200485/ 8899941983
Required Marketing Executive
for Sankalp competitive classes, Jammu email:
sankalpccjmu@gmail.com
Phone: 7006187440
URGENT REQUIRED
Female telecaller
Fixed salary Plus incentive
(Sitting job)
Myraa Hospitality group
Behind V. Mart Janipur
9906041292, 6005902822
OPPORTUNITY
Earning is really very tough,but easy when you learn how to Earn
Unemployed 12th & Above send biodata with full details.
Current income & expected income. Mail only if really needy.Marketing persons prefered.send to
validusdubai@gmail.com
7006453512
JSM IT AND ADVERT SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD.
Urgent Requirements
10th, 12th, Hr Fresher/ Exp, Electrician Fresher/Exp, Mechanical Exp/ Fresher, Supervisor, Accountant, Steward, Peon, Office Administration, Payment Collection Boy, Supervisor Fresher/ Exp, B.Sc Fresher/ Exp, Diploma Degree Mechanical, Electrical Fresher/Exp, Driver LMV, Peon, Accountant, Computer Operator Fresher/Exp, Office Admin, Telle Caller, Service Engineer, Fitter, Welder call 9055055628, 9682684813 address Greater Khalash Fawara Chowk Near Petrol Pump.
Urgently Required
i) Factory Incharge (Samba/Jammu)
ii) Security Incharge (Jammu) (Retired Army)
iii) Accounts Manager (Udhampur/Bari- Brahmana)
iv) Computer Operator/Data Entry Operator – 4 No.
v) Medical Representative – 4 No. (Exp.)
vi) Telecaller’s/Counsellor/Receptionist -10 No.
vii) Placement Head (Exp. only Female)
viii) Supervisor in Security/Guards
Contact :
Brave Security and Placement Services
Address : H.No. 669, Sector-C,
Sainik Colony Jammu
Email ID: bravesec@gmail.com
Mobile No. 9796733175
WANTED
FOR HOME
COOK HOUSEMAID
CALL 8492911156
NAV YUG HR. SEC. SCHOOL
Upper Shiv Nagar, Subash Ngr. Jmu.
Ph. 9419183919, 7006225196
REQUIREd
1. M.Com, B.Ed. – 1
2. M.Sc. (Math) – 1
3. M.A. (History) – 1
4. Primary Teachers – 2
5. M.Sc. (Bio), B.Ed. – 1
6. M.A. (Eng), B.Ed. – 1
Contact with resume between 10 AM to 1 PM
Email – navyughrsecschool@gmail.com
Principal
LIMITED VACANCIES
1) Ex-Serviceman – 10,000-12,000/- PF
2) Security Guard – 10,000 – 12,000/- PF
3) Courier Boy – 11,000 + Pet + Mob
4) Shop Boy – 8,000 – 9000/-
5) Packing Labour – 12,000/-
6) Accountant – 15,000/-
7) Home Helper – 8,000 + Food + Room
8) Couple Helper – 17,000 + Room
Contact : 7780945182
Rani Park Near Jain School Kachi Chawni, Jammu
Vaccancy
1. Service/Parts Manager (Male-2): Candidates for handling Spare Parts store/ Service Jobs . Experienced candidates in Mechanical/Automobile field will be preferred. Ex-serviceman can also apply. Salary will be the best in industry.
2. Office Assistant (Female-2): Experienced Candidates having excellent knowledge of
basic computer. Fresher can also apply.
Contact at: Hitech Motors, Near Hotel Fortune Rivera, Jewel. 9419195676