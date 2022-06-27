Employment June 27, 2022

REQUIRED STAFF

Required Manager well versed in Excel and Spreadsheets, filling of GST returns, Gem Portal… 1 No.

Sales personal for Retail/ Wholesale …. 2 No.

M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview After 4 PM

Contact at: 9419189485,

9419193224

REQUIRED

Female Teacher’s for Institute (Satwari)

* Science (6, 7, 8th Class) – 5 No’s

Salary Start from 7000

* Social Study & English (6, 7, 8th) – 5 No’s

Salary Start from 7000

* Primary teacher’s (upto 5th) – 4 No’s

Salary start from 6000

SV Education Group

Institute time is 3.30 to 7.00 PM

Transportation available for selected

candidate after one month

Contact: 7051258640

Send ur resume on whatsapp No: 7006458695, 7889715827

Looking for an experienced female

front desk manager with good communication skills send your resume at 7051200485/ 8899941983

Required Marketing Executive

for Sankalp competitive classes, Jammu email:

sankalpccjmu@gmail.com

Phone: 7006187440

URGENT REQUIRED

Female telecaller

Fixed salary Plus incentive

(Sitting job)

Myraa Hospitality group

Behind V. Mart Janipur

9906041292, 6005902822

OPPORTUNITY

Earning is really very tough,but easy when you learn how to Earn

Unemployed 12th & Above send biodata with full details.

Current income & expected income. Mail only if really needy.Marketing persons prefered.send to

validusdubai@gmail.com

7006453512

JSM IT AND ADVERT SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD.

Urgent Requirements

10th, 12th, Hr Fresher/ Exp, Electrician Fresher/Exp, Mechanical Exp/ Fresher, Supervisor, Accountant, Steward, Peon, Office Administration, Payment Collection Boy, Supervisor Fresher/ Exp, B.Sc Fresher/ Exp, Diploma Degree Mechanical, Electrical Fresher/Exp, Driver LMV, Peon, Accountant, Computer Operator Fresher/Exp, Office Admin, Telle Caller, Service Engineer, Fitter, Welder call 9055055628, 9682684813 address Greater Khalash Fawara Chowk Near Petrol Pump.

Urgently Required

i) Factory Incharge (Samba/Jammu)

ii) Security Incharge (Jammu) (Retired Army)

iii) Accounts Manager (Udhampur/Bari- Brahmana)

iv) Computer Operator/Data Entry Operator – 4 No.

v) Medical Representative – 4 No. (Exp.)

vi) Telecaller’s/Counsellor/Receptionist -10 No.

vii) Placement Head (Exp. only Female)

viii) Supervisor in Security/Guards

Contact :

Brave Security and Placement Services

Address : H.No. 669, Sector-C,

Sainik Colony Jammu

Email ID: bravesec@gmail.com

Mobile No. 9796733175

WANTED

FOR HOME

COOK HOUSEMAID

CALL 8492911156

NAV YUG HR. SEC. SCHOOL

Upper Shiv Nagar, Subash Ngr. Jmu.

Ph. 9419183919, 7006225196

REQUIREd

1. M.Com, B.Ed. – 1

2. M.Sc. (Math) – 1

3. M.A. (History) – 1

4. Primary Teachers – 2

5. M.Sc. (Bio), B.Ed. – 1

6. M.A. (Eng), B.Ed. – 1

Contact with resume between 10 AM to 1 PM

Email – navyughrsecschool@gmail.com

Principal

LIMITED VACANCIES

1) Ex-Serviceman – 10,000-12,000/- PF

2) Security Guard – 10,000 – 12,000/- PF

3) Courier Boy – 11,000 + Pet + Mob

4) Shop Boy – 8,000 – 9000/-

5) Packing Labour – 12,000/-

6) Accountant – 15,000/-

7) Home Helper – 8,000 + Food + Room

8) Couple Helper – 17,000 + Room

Contact : 7780945182

Rani Park Near Jain School Kachi Chawni, Jammu

Vaccancy

1. Service/Parts Manager (Male-2): Candidates for handling Spare Parts store/ Service Jobs . Experienced candidates in Mechanical/Automobile field will be preferred. Ex-serviceman can also apply. Salary will be the best in industry.

2. Office Assistant (Female-2): Experienced Candidates having excellent knowledge of

basic computer. Fresher can also apply.

Contact at: Hitech Motors, Near Hotel Fortune Rivera, Jewel. 9419195676