Employment June 26, 2022

Urgently Required
One Male full time
Computer Operator
Qualification: 12th to Graduation
Basic knowledge of Computer applicants and Internet.
Experience: 2+years in Travel Agency and other Computer Related works.
Salary Negotiable
Contact: 9796237866, 6005627575
Hiring Now
1. Sales Manager/ Executive 01
(Preferably having knowledge of bakery business.)
Location Jammu City.
Competitive Salary
Contact: +918493980289
Required
For A Clinic in Shakti Nagar
1. Receptionst female – Time 9 AM to 6 PM.
2. Nurse female – Time 12 Noon to 6 PM.
Please send CVV (resume) with photograph on WhatsApp number 9419184919
CHEMISTRY
Faculty required for
11th 12th class
Apply at
jkmontessorie50@gmail.com
JK MONTESSORIE SCHOOL
50, Tirth Nagar Talab Tillo Jammu. 01912554433
Since – 1969
A.S.N. Hr. Sec. School
Channi Himmat (Near Police Line Colony, Jammu)
Urgently Required
1. M.Sc Chemistry; B.Ed – 01
2. M.Sc Maths; B.Ed – 01
3. B.Sc; B.Ed – 02
4. B.A., B.Com; B.Sc – 01
5. Office Clerk = 02
6. Peon – 03
(Note : Salary Negotiable)
Contact at : 9419194773, 9906118090
JOBS@BANKING!
1.Sales Executives (m)
12th/ Grads having 2 wheeler with Sales Exp in Banking/Finance or Other Sector
Salary: 12k to 18k +incentives
Credit Cards Sales for Branch & Retail
No Registration Fees!
DREAM MAKERZ #8713000033
Providing Consultancy Services Since 2008
Office Staff Required
Computer Knowledge Must
UCMAS ABACUS
Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Call for appointment MOBILE: 9419130760, 9518695186
MAY FAIR HR. SEC. SCHOOL
66, Chand Nagar, Near M.C. Khalsa College, Jammu.
Staff Required
1. M.A. B.Ed for Class 11th/12th 1 Post
Sub: English
2. M.A/M.Sc B.Ed for Class 8th to 10th 2 Posts
Sub: S. Science/Math
3. B.A/B.Sc B.Ed for Class 4th to 7th 3 Posts
Sub: Eng./Hindi/Science/Math
Candidates with Suitable Experience in a reputed school can WhatsApp their credentials on 9797303361
MAY FAIR INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
13, Sector B1, Laxmipuram Chinore,Jammu. Ph. 9622333664
STAFF REQUIRED
1. M.A/ M.Sc B.Ed (Co-ordinator )
-Min 5 -7 Years Exp. as a Co-ordinator in a School – 2 Posts
2. M.A B.Ed for Class 11th /12th Sub: Eng. / History – 2 Posts
3. M.Sc B.Ed for Class 11th /12th – 4 Posts
Sub: Phy. / Che. / Bio. / Math
4. M.A / M.Sc B.Ed for Class 8th to 10th – 4 Posts
Sub: Eng. / S.Sci. / Sci. / Math
5. B.A B.Sc B.Ed Classes upto 7th – 3 Posts
Sub: Eng. / Hindi / S.Sci. / Sci. / Math
6. Nursery Trained Teachers – 2 Posts
7. Accountant – 1 Posts
Min 3-4 Years Exp. as a Accountant in a School
Candidates with suitable experience in a reputed school can Whatsapp their credentials on 9622333664
URGENT OPENING
Required Chef for Chinese Cuisines with min 1yr experience. Renumeration will be based on qualification and experience. Accomodation will be provided. For details:
Contact :
9622143778, 9858045038
Required
GRAPHIC
DESIGNER
(in Reputed NGO @ Rs. 18,000/- PM)
Walk in interview on 28.06.2022 between 10 am to 12 noon.
For address & eligibility :
visit: www.ndf.net.in
Call : 9149472155,
Whatsapp : 8491070082
EARN EARN EARN :
Part time/Full time work opportunity in a reputed Mediclaim Company
* Good commissions on new business and royality income for lifetime there after.
Who can apply : Busiessman/Shopkeepers/Retd Persons/Housewives MLM Networkers/ Students
Limited Seats— Hurry Up
Location – Anywhere in J&K
Cont : Mohit- 9596675600
CRESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL
CHAK BHALWAL, JAMMU
Email :- crescentpublicschoolchakb@gmail.com
Contact :- 0191-2535337, 8803760080
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Vice-Principal : Post Graduate with B.Ed. dynamic, energetic, highly motivated and professional Experience 4-5 years
Head Mistress : Trained Post Graduate with Minimum 3 years Administrative Experience
Visit at Janipur branch on all working days from 10 am-1pm with your resume and two colored photos
REQUIRED STAFF
Required Manager well versed in Excel and Spreadsheets, filling of GST returns, Gem Portal… 1 No.
Sales personal for Retail/ Wholesale …. 2 No.
M/s Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview After 4 PM
Contact at: 9419189485,
9419193224
REQUIRED
REQUIRED SITE SUPERVISORS FOR ELECTRICAL INSTALLATIONS.
QUALIFICATION : DIPLOMA IN ELECTRICAL/CIVIL ENGINEERING
NOTE : Freshers may also apply.
Industrial Electricals
Below Gummat Jammu
Contact No. 9419191718, 9419189688
Urgent Requirement
Sales Person – 1
Computer Operator – 1
Govind Jewellers
Durga Nagar
9419133025
*100% Secure job*
Need Urgent Basis.
Security Guard 20Nos
Gunman 10Nos
Security supervisor 2Nos
Minimum 10th Qualification
Job location:- Jammu
Salary:- 10000-20000
Duty :-8/12 hours as per point
Contact us :- Striking lion security office (10am to 5pm)
Rajiv Gandhi Hospital Road Gangyal jammu
9149892697/9906192772
For Security contract call us 9622137910
*We feel proud to serve you*